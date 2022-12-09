Hawks vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $11,596,734 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $13,437,197 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: YES

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Home Radio: WFAN-FM

Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?