Hawks vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $11,596,734 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $13,437,197 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: WZGC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving open up #Nets pick-and-roll opportunity nypost.com/2022/12/08/kev… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 2:33 AM
@NBABlackburn
Can’t believe I was gonna go to Atlanta and New Orleans and we flipped it last moment to this game instead. I’m so happy.
Podcast up late tonight. – 2:14 AM