Joel Embiid focused on 76ers season, not discussing international future

This was a chance, at last, for me to directly ask Joel Embiid — having just watched him in person for the first time this season — what I’ve been wanting to ask him ever since I wrote this piece in October about France and the United States actively battling each other to convince the perennial MVP candidate to join their respective national teams. Big Jo, though, shut me down pretty quick. “I don’t want to talk about international stuff,” Embiid said.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers starters tonight against the Lakers: James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker and Joel Embiid.
Danuel House is out to tonight with a left foot laceration. – 7:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Sixers star Joel Embiid tells me he is deferring all conversation about his international future until the offseason. Full story: marcstein.substack.com/p/philly-has-t… – 3:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers coach Doc Rivers echoes that Joel Embiid, James Harden pairing will ‘take time’ inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 2:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight’s game between the #Sixers vs. #Lakers. I want the winning team and final score and points for Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis. #NBA #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/tTBSsMMTeM – 1:45 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“We got Anthony Davis. That’s all I worry about. I’m not too worried about him.”
The Lakers are feeling confident they can stop Joel Embiid tonight #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/09/lak… via @SixersWire – 12:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “We need him to be more dominant every night, defensively and offensively.”
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers echoes that Joel Embiid, James Harden pairing will ‘take time’ inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 4:50 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid vs. Anthony Davis, Shake Milton’s value and Sixers’ keys to… youtu.be/-0NXMRGW7hQ via @YouTube #LockedOnSixers with @devong975 – 4:21 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In terms of the Joel Embiid and James Harden partnership, Doc Rivers and the rest of the team admit that it’ll take time and they need the practice time #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/08/six… via @SixersWire – 7:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers coach Doc Rivers echoes that Joel Embiid, James Harden pairing will ‘take time’ inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 7:18 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers is looking for a more dominant Joel Embiid on both ends of the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/08/doc… via @SixersWire – 7:14 PM
More on this storyline
I did press him for one follow-up: Why is it an off-limits topic? “Because it’s the NBA season,” Embiid said. “I’m focused on us getting better as a team and me getting better as a player. I’m focused on making it to the playoffs and doing something there. I’m gonna worry about the rest later. “For now,” Embiid added, “it’s all about trying to do whatever is possible to win a championship.” -via marcstein.substack.com / December 9, 2022
Chris Fedor on Evan Mobley: Here’s what I know, unprompted. Giannis Antetokounmpo told me personally that he thinks Evan can be better than him someday. OK?Unprompted, Joel Embiid, talked about Evan Mobley in the same breath as Nikola Jokic. Other people around the NBA… this isn’t just the Cavs talking about Evan one day being one of the best players in the NBA, one of the best players at his position. This isn’t just his teammates saying it. It’s not just as coaches saying it, it’s not his organization saying it. It is other big-time players around the NBA and big-time coaches that see the nightly brilliance and nightly impact from this kind of guy, that are going out of their way to praise him at a level that even some of his own teammates haven’t gone to yet at this point. So like, that should tell you all you need to know about what other people around the NBA think about the kind of impact that Evan Mobley is having in year two, and the kind of future that he can have. -via Apple Podcasts / December 2, 2022
Gobert, who said he is friendly with Embiid, said he would not seek to personally recruit Embiid to Team France but was aware that Embiid had spoken with the New York Knicks’ Evan Fournier about potentially joining. “It has to come from him,” Gobert said. “You are either all in, or you’re not. You can’t just show up.” -via The Athletic / December 2, 2022
