Kings 49, Cavaliers 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (13-10) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-9) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022
Sacramento Kings 49, Cleveland Cavaliers 49 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caris LeVert looked like he just took an elbow to the Adam’s Apple and ended up being the one called for the foul.
Caris LeVert looked like he just took an elbow to the Adam’s Apple and ended up being the one called for the foul.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings need Malik Monk to snap out of his early funk in this one. – 8:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domas’ fourth offensive rebound of the night gives him the first half double-double (11 PTS, 10 REB) 😤💪
Domas’ fourth offensive rebound of the night gives him the first half double-double (11 PTS, 10 REB) 😤💪
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sabonis should get some work with Urijah Faber in a UFC gym at this point. He takes some hard hits every night. – 8:31 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sabonis should get some work with Urijah Faber in an UFC gym at this point. He takes some hard hits every night. – 8:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
I’ve hit some old friends up about the Youtube TV issue with the Kings game. They are working on it. – 8:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
connecting the dots
connecting the dots
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jarrett Allen just airballed a corner 3-point attempt. That sums up the night offensively for the #Cavs. – 8:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are really struggling with any offense that’s not originated by Darius Garland. He just checked out with just under 5 min left in the 2nd quarter. Cavs are going to need Caris LeVert to step up a bit here. – 8:26 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Putting Delly on Darius Garland is genius. He’s the Cavs’ only real threat on offense. Let Delly grab, hold, bite and make him work his butt off to get a shot – 8:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: Keegan Murray is just the fifth Kings player to go perfect from beyond the arc in Q1 while taking four 3-point attempts over the last 25 seasons.
From Kings PR: Keegan Murray is just the fifth Kings player to go perfect from beyond the arc in Q1 while taking four 3-point attempts over the last 25 seasons.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
ISO ‘Lik 🔥
ISO ‘Lik 🔥
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Rookie lessons.
Rookie lessons.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Oof. Third foul on Keegan Murray. He goes back to the bench, still with 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. – 8:14 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
From the Kings:
From the Kings:
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Outstanding transition defense by Matthew Dellavedova. Stood his ground. Got the stop. – 8:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings shot 7 of 9 from 3pt range in the first quarter.
Kings shot 7 of 9 from 3pt range in the first quarter.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Good 1st quarter by the Kings In Cleveland. Energy is there from the beginning, Keegan Murray started hot (12pts) amd the approach defensively is good. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 8:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Kings 31, Cavaliers 20
1Q: Kings 31, Cavaliers 20
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Kings 31, Cavs 20. Cavs in for long night if can’t generate any offense. Outscored 21-3 behind the arc. – 8:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs really missed Donovan Mitchell in that first quarter on the offensive end. They struggled to find good shots once Darius Garland went to the bench. They’re down 31-20 to the Kings after the first. – 8:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings with a solid 31-20 lead after 1Q in Cleveland. Keegan Murray leads with 12 points. Harrison Barnes has 8 points. Solid defense early. – 8:08 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🚨 DELLY DIME 🚨
🚨 DELLY DIME 🚨
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes has been super aggressive lately and it’s produces results.
Last few games:
20 pts, 54% FG
17 pts, 60% FG
10 pts, 66% FG
Harrison Barnes has been super aggressive lately and it’s produces results.
Last few games:
20 pts, 54% FG
17 pts, 60% FG
10 pts, 66% FG
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Big ovation for Matthew Dellavedova here in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/kSbgELfGTW – 8:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Matthew Dellavedova just checked into the game for the Kings and this place went NUTS. – 8:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Matthew Dellavedova checks in here for the Kings to a nice ovation from the crowd. – 8:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Really nice block by Isaac Okoro as the help defender on Sabonis there. Ball bounced off Sabonis’ head, #Cavs will get it after this timeout. They trail 24-14. – 8:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Great cut by Kevin Huerter. Sabonis finds him for the layup. Kings up 24-11. – 7:58 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
keeg is on 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐄 right now 🔥
keeg is on 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐄 right now 🔥
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs making finishes around the rim very tough for Sabonis early on tonight. Mike Brown is REALLY unhappy with the officials because of the amount of contact inside. – 7:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Don’t think I would’ve taken Keegan Murray out after scoring 12 points in the first 6 minutes but in Mike Brown we trust. – 7:56 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🗣 NO SIR!
🗣 NO SIR!
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
coast-to-coast Domas 🏃♂️
coast-to-coast Domas 🏃♂️
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray is 4 of 4 from 3-point range. 12 points in six minutes. Kings lead 20-9. – 7:51 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kings have made their first five 3-pointers. Keegan Murray has three of them and Harrison Barnes has a pair. #Cavs trailing 17-7 early on. – 7:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings rookie Keegan Murray is cooking early. He has two 3-pointers for six points in the first three minutes. – 7:47 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings are good already and Keegan Murray has just scratched the surface of how good he can be in the NBA. – 7:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings firing away from deep early. 2 for Barnes. 1 for Murray. 11-4 Kings. – 7:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs take a 4-3 lead over the Kings and Mike Brown opts to take a timeout. – 7:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
Davion Mitchell
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Starters:
Davion Mitchell
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
TIME TO TAP INNN
TIME TO TAP INNN
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Pregame scene in Cleveland as the Kings prepare to face the Cavaliers. pic.twitter.com/lKIQbqo0cN – 7:22 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
biz trip drip 💧
biz trip drip 💧
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Kings leading scorer, G De’Aaron Fox out with right foot soreness vs. Cavs – 7:20 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs G Donovan Mitchell and his 29-point scoring average sidelined with R leg soreness. F Kevin Love also out with back soreness. – 7:13 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Cavaliers concessions (food!) is among best in NBA pic.twitter.com/f1xMuRy4Hc – 7:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Malik is what I call a connector — he just brings people together. He uplifts people all the time … and everybody on the team has respect for him.”
“Malik is what I call a connector — he just brings people together. He uplifts people all the time … and everybody on the team has respect for him.”
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“It looks like he’s having a lot more fun this time around, and you see it in the way guys are competing for him … they look like they enjoy playing together.”
“It looks like he’s having a lot more fun this time around, and you see it in the way guys are competing for him … they look like they enjoy playing together.”
Joe Vardon @joevardon
‘Soreness’ wins its share on a Friday night in Cleveland, featuring two really good, exciting teams. Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love, De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis all out with it. Next men up. – 6:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Caris LeVert in Donovan Mitchell’s place tonight. Garland, Stevens, Mobley, and Allen remain in the starting lineup. – 6:37 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Caris LeVert & Lamar Stevens in the #Cavs starting lineup tonight, alongside Darius Garland, Evan Mobley & Jarrett Allen.
Donovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) and Kevin Love (low back soreness) are both out tonight.
Caris LeVert & Lamar Stevens in the #Cavs starting lineup tonight, alongside Darius Garland, Evan Mobley & Jarrett Allen.
Donovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) and Kevin Love (low back soreness) are both out tonight.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starting 🖐 for #CavsKings! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Pz8K34heUL – 6:36 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The #Cavs will be without Donovan Mitchell (Right Lower Leg Soreness) and Kevin Love (Low Back Soreness) tonight vs. SAC.
The #Cavs will be without Donovan Mitchell (Right Lower Leg Soreness) and Kevin Love (Low Back Soreness) tonight vs. SAC.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Even a 50% De’Aaron Fox is hard to replace. Even when he isn’t scoring, his presence on the floor opens up opportunities for others.
Even a 50% De’Aaron Fox is hard to replace. Even when he isn’t scoring, his presence on the floor opens up opportunities for others.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Breaking lineup news
– Rudy returns to Utah
– Luka vs. Giannis
– No Fox in Cleveland
– AD enters Joel’s lair
– West Top 2
Huge night. Previewing it all on the NBA’s Closing Bell now through tip.
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Breaking lineup news
– Rudy returns to Utah
– Luka vs. Giannis
– No Fox in Cleveland
– AD enters Joel’s lair
– West Top 2
Huge night. Previewing it all on the NBA’s Closing Bell now through tip.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Donovan Mitchell (leg) has been ruled out out for tonight’s Kings-Cavaliers game. – 6:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is OUT tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Caris LeVert will start in his place
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is OUT tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Caris LeVert will start in his place
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell just emerged from the tunnel on street clothes 80 minutes before tip off. That’s a pretty strong sign he’s out tonight. – 6:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says the team will take De’Aaron Fox’s foot injury “day-by-day” and “see how he feels.” – 6:15 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis are both out for the Sacramento Kings tonight in Cleveland. Still waiting to see if Donovan Mitchell can play for the Cavs. – 6:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
stayin’ home this weekend. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/rihHPB0ypv – 6:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Terence Davis (back) is out vs. the Cavaliers tonight. – 6:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kings say that De’Aaron Fox will not play tonight against the #Cavs. He’s been dealing with a foot injury lately. – 6:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say De’Aaron Fox (Right foot soreness) is out against Cleveland. – 6:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Davion Mitchell will start in place of De’Aaron Fox tonight vs. the Cavaliers. – 6:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 12/9:
Fox (Right foot soreness) – OUT
Davis (Lower back soreness) – OUT
Updated Injury Report vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 12/9:
Fox (Right foot soreness) – OUT
Davis (Lower back soreness) – OUT
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox will not play tonight. TD will also miss his second game in a row. – 5:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 12/9:
De’Aaron Fox (Right foot soreness) – OUT
Terence Davis (Lower back soreness) – OUT
Updated Injury Report vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 12/9:
De’Aaron Fox (Right foot soreness) – OUT
Terence Davis (Lower back soreness) – OUT
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis will not play tonight in Cleveland – 5:57 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis will not polar tonight in Cleveland – 5:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 12/9:
De’Aaron Fox (Right foot soreness) – OUT
Terence Davis (Lower back soreness) – OUT
Updated Injury Report vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 12/9:
De’Aaron Fox (Right foot soreness) – OUT
Terence Davis (Lower back soreness) – OUT
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
J.B. Bickerstaff says Donovan Mitchell “didn’t do a lot” at shootaround this morning. Still no official word on his status. – 5:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
I’m told there’s still no official word on Kings guards De’Aaron Fox (foot) and Terence Davis (back) for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. We’ll hear from Mike Brown in about 20 minutes. – 5:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell out early with Doug Christie getting ready for tonight’s Kings-Cavaliers game. pic.twitter.com/dOLSDLrSRH – 5:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Are @De’Aaron Fox & @ahmadmonk really best friends?
Are @De’Aaron Fox & @ahmadmonk really best friends?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🔥 𝙆𝙀𝙀𝙂𝘼𝙉 𝙈𝙐𝙍𝙍𝘼𝙔 𝙈𝙄𝙓𝙏𝘼𝙋𝙀 🔥
🔥 𝙆𝙀𝙀𝙂𝘼𝙉 𝙈𝙐𝙍𝙍𝘼𝙔 𝙈𝙄𝙓𝙏𝘼𝙋𝙀 🔥
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Source: 30-year-old NBA veteran Trey Burke signing G League contract with Stockton Kings
Source: 30-year-old NBA veteran Trey Burke signing G League contract with Stockton Kings
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Locked in for a busy weekend. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/7syo4KRrzi – 1:30 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.