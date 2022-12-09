Knicks 76, Hornets 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Knicks 76, Hornets 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Knicks 76, Hornets 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

December 9, 2022

By |

The New York Knicks (12-13) play against the Charlotte Hornets (18-18) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022

New York Knicks 76, Charlotte Hornets 66 (Q3 05:16)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Plowright @British_Buzz
RJ Barrett has just put his head down and blown past his defender 5-6 times tonight getting to the rim. Everyone knows that’s all he wants to do, yet Charlotte can’t take it away… – 8:33 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Nah don’t leave QDot open 🎯 pic.twitter.com/KxfeM49xX38:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
For the #MerryTerryChristmas finale, @Terry Rozier surprised this awesome family with tickets to tonight’s game! 🎅
#SwarmToServe | @terryrozierfdn pic.twitter.com/q77X0Olx4O8:20 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
Ju taking it to the defense ❗️
19 PTS at half pic.twitter.com/wbiD6Jz0ar8:20 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Anyway, we’re one half in Barrett is on pace for 39 minutes; Randle on pace for about the same. Sims played 4:38. They’re still winning. Opponents are still shooting poorly from 3. – 8:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks go with nine-man rotation in first half of first game without Obi Toppin. Jericho Sims played for 5 minutes in first half. No Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier yet. Knicks up 6 on CHA at halftime. – 8:13 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks’ Jedi defense continues.
The Cavs & Hawks combined to shoot just 14-of-71 on 3s (19.7%) over their past two games combined. And you’d think someone, anyone would start hitting just SOME 3s against them.
But not so far tonight.
Hornets 2-of-12 from deep at the half. – 8:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The mint & gold will be back after the break. pic.twitter.com/hbCfgtCfun8:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Knicks lead the Hornets 55-49.
• Randle 19 & 4
• Barrett 12 & 4
• Robinson 6 & 6, 3 blks
• Brunson 5 pts, 5 asts
• Oubre 13 pts – 8:07 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Halftime: Knicks 55, #Hornets 49
Kelly Oubre (birthday boy) with 13 points and 10 were in the second quarter
Julius Randle has been a problem with 19 points – 8:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Now THIS was a thing of beauty 😍
@Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/YGNKLciOQE8:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Bday buckets for @Kelly Oubre 🥳
#LetsFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/CQEGZIhhEA8:03 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Great first half from Mitchell Robinson. Some really good contests at the rim, especially one right there on Oubre, and just working it on the offensive glass. – 8:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks going back to pandemic season style lately:
In wins over the Hawks and Cavs, the Knicks averaged a pace of 96.25 possessions per game, which, projected across the season, would be the slowest in the NBA right now. – 7:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson has four offensive rebounds. Feels like he has 12. Just getting his hands on every miss – 7:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson is active under the boards tonight. Got credit for two offensive rebounds – I’ll have to check the replay but it might have been 32. – 7:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
KAI BRINGING THE HEAT 🔥
@Kai Jones | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/YzMvsXWnqh7:44 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kai Jones could be playing in the Lithuanian 3rd division in 2032 and I’d still not sell my stock. Might have a blind spot there… – 7:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
2nd quarter incoming…
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/XZL5nTNInZ7:37 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Obi Toppin paradox: when he is healthy, he’s redundant. When he’s hurt, he’s irreplaceable. – 7:36 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Hornets 22-20.
• Randle 6 & 3
• Barrett 5 & 2
• Brunson 3 pts, 3 asts
• Plumlee 4 & 3 – 7:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks lucky to be playing the Hornets G League squad tonight… NY with a sloppy/ugly first quarter but still up by 2 – 7:35 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Holy Kai Jones, his potential as a switch defender was one of the big defensive draws in the draft, gets low, moves his feet and great hands – 7:34 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: Knicks 22, #Hornets 20 – 7:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Sims checks in for Randle at the 4. So we got Sims and iHart on the floor together – 7:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jericho Sims is subbed in as the ninth man in the rotation. – 7:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Clear for takeoff 🛫
@Mason Plumlee | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/SsX0OSN6GB7:30 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
And with Barrett back in for Grimes looks like Jericho Sims will get the first minutes for Randle. – 7:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Clear the lane when you see him 💪
@RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/KN6GdDbZkD7:26 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Thibs might be trolling Knicks Twitter because he just subbed out RJ for literally five seconds or rest and then put him back in – 7:26 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Clear the lane when you him 💪
@RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/H97YynPWwb7:25 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
So this is how it’s going to go – RJ Barrett comes out with 4:48 left in the first. Enters five seconds later. – 7:24 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First player off the bench tonight: Theo Maledon. – 7:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Frank Ntilikina was forced to grow up fast with the Knicks, as he explained to the Daily News:
“I handle things better and I’m a much better man, a much version of myself than I was when I was 18.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…7:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
More Knicks jerseys here in Charlotte than I’ve seen at MSG this season. – 7:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
at home & ready to ball.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @New York Knicks
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/wTdkz9bcUj7:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks going small with big minutes? RJ Barrett may fill in at the four with Obi Toppin out newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday6:59 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington will wear protective eye wear after getting poked in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/b1Eg3mGFjh6:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🌟 First five. 🌟
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/6GWvTQ5FI26:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. New York:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/bfUQaQivXY6:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Friday night fits ✌️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/nlZfSwx1J26:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs NYK
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/zS8sUnkeX36:16 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Asked if D-Rose or Cam Reddish could be an option with Obi Toppin out Thibodeau said, “Everyone’s an option.” So, we’ll see. – 5:50 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Cody Martin is among the #Hornets injured players who are out warming up. Good sign that his routines are getting longer. pic.twitter.com/ftKp6gYfAA5:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Link and build 🔗
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/XVawXDvNt15:41 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford when asked about Quentin Grimes
“Toughness is harder and harder to find in our league” – 5:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Coach Cliff Pregame Avail ✍️ twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…5:17 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Ask Sam (me) about the 2020 NBA draft, Cam Reddish, the Lakers, yes again, the Royals including Donald, ‘Melo, Trae and DeMar.
nba.com/bulls/news/ask…5:08 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The Garden was rocking on Wednesday.
@Julius Randle and @Quentin Grimes put on a show 🍿 pic.twitter.com/JtHnBDgZ324:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Join us in wishing a happy birthday to Tsunami Papi 🌊 Hope you’re having the happiest of birthdays @Kelly Oubre! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/nAOwh4jlGk2:15 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks RJ Barrett — more minutes, new role — may fill in at the four with Obi Toppin out newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday1:56 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the S̶t̶a̶r̶s̶h̶i̶p̶ ̶E̶n̶t̶e̶r̶p̶r̶i̶s̶e̶ New York Knicks 🛸 pic.twitter.com/m4faBPlPrI1:45 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks and Hornets injury report pic.twitter.com/Rbvx4naq2L1:18 PM

