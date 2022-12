Knicks 76, Hornets 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the S̶t̶a̶r̶s̶h̶i̶p̶ ̶E̶n̶t̶e̶r̶p̶r̶i̶s̶e̶ New York Knicks 🛸 pic.twitter.com/m4faBPlPrI

Knicks RJ Barrett — more minutes, new role — may fill in at the four with Obi Toppin out newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday

Ask Sam (me) about the 2020 NBA draft, Cam Reddish, the Lakers, yes again, the Royals including Donald, ‘Melo, Trae and DeMar.

Clifford when asked about Quentin Grimes“Toughness is harder and harder to find in our league” – 5:22 PM

Cody Martin is among the #Hornets injured players who are out warming up. Good sign that his routines are getting longer. pic.twitter.com/ftKp6gYfAA

Asked if D-Rose or Cam Reddish could be an option with Obi Toppin out Thibodeau said, “Everyone’s an option.” So, we’ll see. – 5:50 PM

INJURY REPORT vs NYKLaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) is out.Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/zS8sUnkeX3

PJ Washington will wear protective eye wear after getting poked in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/b1Eg3mGFjh

Knicks going small with big minutes? RJ Barrett may fill in at the four with Obi Toppin out

More Knicks jerseys here in Charlotte than I’ve seen at MSG this season. – 7:05 PM

Frank Ntilikina was forced to grow up fast with the Knicks, as he explained to the Daily News:“I handle things better and I’m a much better man, a much version of myself than I was when I was 18.”

So this is how it’s going to go – RJ Barrett comes out with 4:48 left in the first. Enters five seconds later. – 7:24 PM

Thibs might be trolling Knicks Twitter because he just subbed out RJ for literally five seconds or rest and then put him back in – 7:26 PM

And with Barrett back in for Grimes looks like Jericho Sims will get the first minutes for Randle. – 7:29 PM

Sims checks in for Randle at the 4. So we got Sims and iHart on the floor together – 7:31 PM

Holy Kai Jones, his potential as a switch defender was one of the big defensive draws in the draft, gets low, moves his feet and great hands – 7:34 PM

Knicks lucky to be playing the Hornets G League squad tonight… NY with a sloppy/ugly first quarter but still up by 2 – 7:35 PM

Kai Jones could be playing in the Lithuanian 3rd division in 2032 and I’d still not sell my stock. Might have a blind spot there… – 7:42 PM

Mitchell Robinson is active under the boards tonight. Got credit for two offensive rebounds – I’ll have to check the replay but it might have been 32. – 7:47 PM

Mitchell Robinson has four offensive rebounds. Feels like he has 12. Just getting his hands on every miss – 7:52 PM

Knicks going back to pandemic season style lately:In wins over the Hawks and Cavs, the Knicks averaged a pace of 96.25 possessions per game, which, projected across the season, would be the slowest in the NBA right now. – 7:55 PM

Great first half from Mitchell Robinson. Some really good contests at the rim, especially one right there on Oubre, and just working it on the offensive glass. – 8:02 PM

Halftime: Knicks 55, #Hornets 49Kelly Oubre (birthday boy) with 13 points and 10 were in the second quarterJulius Randle has been a problem with 19 points – 8:05 PM

The Knicks’ Jedi defense continues.The Cavs & Hawks combined to shoot just 14-of-71 on 3s (19.7%) over their past two games combined. And you’d think someone, anyone would start hitting just SOME 3s against them.But not so far tonight.Hornets 2-of-12 from deep at the half. – 8:10 PM

Knicks go with nine-man rotation in first half of first game without Obi Toppin. Jericho Sims played for 5 minutes in first half. No Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier yet. Knicks up 6 on CHA at halftime. – 8:13 PM

Anyway, we’re one half in Barrett is on pace for 39 minutes; Randle on pace for about the same. Sims played 4:38. They’re still winning. Opponents are still shooting poorly from 3. – 8:18 PM

RJ Barrett has just put his head down and blown past his defender 5-6 times tonight getting to the rim. Everyone knows that’s all he wants to do, yet Charlotte can’t take it away… – 8:33 PM

