LeBron James will play against the 76ers

At first, he had questions about whether SpringHill would be anything more than a vanity project featuring LeBron-centric content. “LeBron made his name as a basketball player initially, so there’s no guarantee when he came into Hollywood that he was gonna have the same success in that environment,” Boyd said . By now, though, Boyd has seen enough: “They’re seen as a legitimate entity as opposed to an opportunity to make a fast buck,” he said. “They’re taken seriously.” -via Andscape / December 9, 2022