LeBron James will play against the 76ers

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James, following a one-game absence to rest his left ankle, will return to the lineup tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 pm ET, ESPN), sources told ESPN. Anthony Davis is listed as probable to return as well after being out with a cold.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, following a one-game absence to rest his left ankle, will return to the lineup tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 pm ET, ESPN), sources told ESPN. Anthony Davis is listed as probable to return as well after being out with a cold. – 3:02 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
No. 25 Sierra Canyon vs. No. 22 Christ the King Tips Off GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase, Marks 20-Year Anniversary of LeBron James Playing Debut on ESPN Platforms.
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Derrick Williams on LeBron James: “I’ve been on the floor with him & the other team is calling plays. He saw his guard was in the wrong position. He knows exactly where he is supposed to be. LeBron says: man, you’re supposed to be on the other side. You’re not on the right play.” – 12:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Anthony Davis and LeBron James putting up some free throws this morning at shootaround. They’re both listed as probable tonight for the Lakers. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/AdExCUMBzT – 11:47 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the 90th time he’s been his team’s outright leader in all three categories.
Only two players in NBA history have recorded more such games: LeBron James (151) and Russell Westbrook (98).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:14 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen’s All-NBA case looks better when you start to think about who’ll be a guard & center. Davis MIGHT squeeze in at forward, but I’d be surprised. Same with Porzingis/Sabonis. Ton of forwards like Kawhi, George, Butler, LeBron, Zion, Bane, Siakam have faced injuries. – 8:44 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Derrick Williams revealed NBA team he would have chosen in the 2011 NBA Draft 👀
Panathinaikos forward also talked about what it was like to play against Miami Heat Big 3 LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh:
basketnews.com/news-182031-de… – 5:05 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Georges Niang (sore right foot) and Tyrese Maxey (fractured left foot) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. the Lakers while Danuel House Jr (lacerated left foot) is questionable. L.A.’s LeBron James (sore left ankle) and Anthony Davis (Non-COVID-19 illness) are probable. – 9:11 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers injury updates: LeBron James, Anthony Davis probable for Friday night showdown vs. 76ers
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 5:54 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) are PROBABLE for game Friday at Philadelphia – 5:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
You may have seen *but* LeBron and AD are probable tomorrow against Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/COatS8mKLt – 5:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ back-to-back losses in Cleveland and Toronto were justifiable given AD missed all but eight minutes, LeBron missed a game and both opponents are good (especially at home).
But it also underscored LA’s need to find size on the trade market: theathletic.com/3980899/2022/1… – 5:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) are both probable for the Lakers’ game vs. Philadelphia on Friday, per the team – 5:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable for tomorrow’s game in Philadelphia.
Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson are out. Patrick Beverley isn’t listed, meaning he’s back. – 5:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both probable for Friday’s game against Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/HPbJbpTlVz – 5:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD and LeBron are PROBABLE for tmw’s game: pic.twitter.com/zfoI7mlMWm – 5:03 PM
Todd Boyd has been watching athletes and the entertainment industry for decades. But he sees something different in LeBron James and SpringHill Company, the production entity at the forefront of James’ growing media empire. “I’ve been in Hollywood since Superman was a boy,” said Boyd, a professor at the University of Southern California. For decades, he’s seen athletes get involved in the movie and TV business, typically on-screen. Think NFL great Jim Brown and NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal and Ray Allen. -via Andscape / December 9, 2022
At first, he had questions about whether SpringHill would be anything more than a vanity project featuring LeBron-centric content. “LeBron made his name as a basketball player initially, so there’s no guarantee when he came into Hollywood that he was gonna have the same success in that environment,” Boyd said. By now, though, Boyd has seen enough: “They’re seen as a legitimate entity as opposed to an opportunity to make a fast buck,” he said. “They’re taken seriously.” -via Andscape / December 9, 2022
The TV and film studio was founded by James and lifelong friend and business manager, Maverick Carter, in 2007. Their entertainment businesses also include UNINTERRUPTED, an original content company focusing on athlete empowerment with shows such as the Emmy Award-winning The Shop on YouTube (formerly on HBO) and NBA champion Iman Shumpert’s Iman Amongst Men podcast, and Robot Company, a brand consultancy and marketing agency. After raising more than $100 million last year, the parent firm, SpringHill Co., claimed a valuation of $725 million. But the studio is the most provocative element of James’ now decade-plus dive into storytelling and a case study in the shifting power dynamics of modern media. -via Andscape / December 9, 2022
