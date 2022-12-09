Mavericks have two-year window to prove to Luka Doncic they can contend?

“I think they have a two-year window,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said on the Hoop Collective podcast. “This season and next season going into that [2024] summer. I think they have a two-year window where, you know, like Milwaukee did with Giannis Antetokounmpo, I think in that window they really need to convince Luka Doncic that he has a chance to contend year in and year out right here in Dallas. If they can’t get it done in that two-year window, I’m not going to sit here and tell you that he’s going to force a trade or ask for a trade. I’m just saying at that point if he’s not happy, he has all the leverage in the world if he would be looking for leave.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Goran Dragić jokingly opened media today with a request for no questions about Luka Dončić.
He’s watched the Mavs star play since he was a 5 y/o hanging around Slovenian nat’l team practices when Dragić played with his father, Saša Dončić.
“He was always something different.” – 2:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic this season:
32.9 PPG
8.8 RPG
8.7 APG
Only 0.1 PPG away from becoming the first player ever to average 33/8/8 in a season. pic.twitter.com/5OpO0YHMus – 1:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Are struggling Mavericks on the clock with Luka Doncic? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/09/are… – 1:33 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
this is just 57 year old luka modric in 2042 seconds before stepping up to hit a shootout pk that sends croatia through to another world cup final pic.twitter.com/GKVeG9JpBv – 12:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler ranks fourth in the NBA in win shares per 48 minutes this season behind only Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic.
Jimmy Butler, still very good. – 12:52 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Love seeing Luka vs Giannis. Hate having to wait until 9:10 tonight to see it. @NBA top 2 scorers meet for the 2nd time in 13 days with their teams both playing well. Mavs 4 wins in last 5. Bucks 6 in last 7. @Rphillipstexas sits in for @PeasRadio has pre at 8:30 @971TheFreak – 12:06 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcasts every Mon, Wed, Fri. Today @Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon on Mavs challenge to build around Luka, Suns’ struggle to stay on top & the return of Zion Williamson’s defensive playmaking that has Pelicans on a roll: open.spotify.com/episode/1BaiSe… – 9:49 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic has been 1 REB or AST away from a triple-double in 6 games this season.
He is still 2nd in the NBA in triple-doubles, with only 3 fewer than Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/TppIwkSnIL – 9:00 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Josh Minott will not be making the trip to Utah with the Wolves because he will be on a G-League assignment.
Luka Garza and Wendell Moore Jr., however, will be making the trip with the team.
Otherwise, the injury report is clean outside of Taurean Prince and Karl-Anthony Towns. – 6:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anfernee Simons has made more threes this season than
Donovan Mitchell
Trae Young
Buddy Hield
Jayson Tatum
Luka Doncic
Kevin Huerter
Jordan Poole
Jaylen Brown
Kevin Durant
while playing in fewer games than all of them. pic.twitter.com/M4yzY3Vpn5 – 3:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– Rudy, DLo + switching 5 in the 4th v. IND
– Still a volatile team
– Seeing the “real Rudy”
– Luka Garza minutes
– 3pt volume way down
– Higher floor, lower ceiling without KAT?
– Vando, Beasley, Kessler and the Utah matchup
Today’s show w/ @Britt Robson
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 3:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka has scored 208 points from isos this season.
That’s 56 points more than the next guy (KD). pic.twitter.com/XaK4T0nxj7 – 2:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Post up points leader:
1. Luka
2. Center
3. Center
4. Center
5. Center
6. Center
7. Center
8. Center
9. Power Forward
10. Power Forward
11. Center
12. Power Forward
13. Power Forward
14. Center
15. Center pic.twitter.com/j5p7AZhykQ – 1:59 PM
KC Johnson: Goran Dragic on 5-year-old Luka Doncic: “He was always with a basketball.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 9, 2022
“I’m also not going to pretend I know his innermost thoughts, but obviously I’m around this team on a regular basis. I know people who do know Luka well. I don’t think Luka will look for reasons to leave. I think he’d be perfectly happy spending his entire career in Dallas. But if he doesn’t have to look for reasons and they’re slamming him in the face, then that’s a problem. -via ESPN / December 9, 2022
“He’s also a guy who is a ruthless competitor, which means he loves winning. He’s used to winning. He won championships with Real Madrid. He won a EuroBasket championship with the Slovenian national team. He also detests losing. Like can’t handle it. Whether it’s cards, ping pong, but especially NBA games.” -via ESPN / December 9, 2022
