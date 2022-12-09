Mike Conley cleared to play after missing last nine games

Tim MacMahon: Jazz PG Mike Conley has been cleared to play tonight vs. Timberwolves, per source.
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley, both officially QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s Jazz game, are on the court at ZBBC getting some post-shootaround work in. pic.twitter.com/VMMG2HBieW – 12:44 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Interesting note for the Utah Jazz
If Walker Kessler keeps starting and Mike Conley returns. They have run just 22 pick and rolls all season and are averaging 1.4 pts per pick and roll
Interesting note for the Utah Jazz
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Sexton is OUT. Conley and Markkanen and now Fontecchio (left ankle sprain) are all QUESTIONABLE. Bolmaro and Agbaji on G LeGue assignment. We’ll see what the Jazz look like for tomorrow’s Rudy Gobert visit. pic.twitter.com/3m7Ksp4TRW – 7:04 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Injury report for Jazz vs. Wolves on Friday:
Collin Sexton is out (hamstring)
Mike Conley (knee), Lauri Markkanen (illness) and Simone Fontecchio (ankle) are all questionable.
*Simone was icing the ankle on Wednesday night but didn’t seem worried that it would keep him out – 7:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton is out for at least a week with a mild hamstring strain in his right leg
The Jazz are hoping point guard Mike Conley will be back for tomorrow night against Minnesota – 5:02 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz say G Collin Sexton (right hamstring) is out for rest of game vs. Warriors. Utah is optimistic about Mike Conley returning Friday night, and that’s even more important now. – 11:10 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Think this has to be a win for the Jazz, even with Markkanen/Conley out. Steph/Dray/Wiggins out, and the Warriors’ bench is so thin. – 9:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley remains OUT tonight. Lauri Markkanen is also OUT due to illness. – 6:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley and Lauri Markkanen (illness) have both been ruled out tonight against the Golden State Warriors – 6:34 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley has been upgraded to questionable for the @Utah Jazz tomorrow against the @Golden State Warriors.
Rudy Gay is not on the injury report.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley is upgraded to questionable for tomorrow night against the Golden State Warriors
Rudy Gay is not on the injury report, which suggests he’s good to go. He told media on Monday his intent is to return Wednesday night – 6:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley is QUESTIONABLE to play tomorrow vs. Golden State. Rudy Gay is AVAILABLE. – 6:44 PM
Eric Walden: Jazz PG Mike Conley, on if he’s expecting to play tonight: “I am, yeah. I was hopeful to play tonight regardless, but with (Collin Sexton) out, obviously, it kinda helps make the decision a little bit easier.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / December 9, 2022
Tony Jones: Mike Conley, Simone Fontecchio and Lauri Markkanen are all questionable for tomorrow night against the Minnesota Timberwolves -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / December 8, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Barring a setback, Jazz anticipate that Mike Conley Jr. (knee) will return vs. Timberwolves tomorrow night, source told ESPN. Jazz have gone 3-6 in Conley’s absence. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 8, 2022
