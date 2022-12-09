Pistons 32, Grizzlies 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (7-20) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-9) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022
Detroit Pistons 32, Memphis Grizzlies 36 (Q2 10:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Grizzlies 32, Pistons 25. Detroit shot 10-21 overall but 2-9 from 3. Memphis shot 14-26 and 4-8, respectively.
Bogdanovic: 9 points
Bagley: 6 points, 2 blocks – 8:41 PM
End of 1: Grizzlies 32, Pistons 25. Detroit shot 10-21 overall but 2-9 from 3. Memphis shot 14-26 and 4-8, respectively.
Bogdanovic: 9 points
Bagley: 6 points, 2 blocks – 8:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q; Grizzlies 34, Pistons 27. Could be worse given Detroit hasn’t shot well from 3, the defense has been blah and Memphis has been solid shooting from distance.
Bagley: 6 points – 8:39 PM
END OF 1Q; Grizzlies 34, Pistons 27. Could be worse given Detroit hasn’t shot well from 3, the defense has been blah and Memphis has been solid shooting from distance.
Bagley: 6 points – 8:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies lead 34-27 after one.
Ja Morant has two points. Detroit’s defense is focusing on him, and that’s opened the door for Dillon Brooks. He leads Memphis with 11 and has made five of six shots. – 8:39 PM
Grizzlies lead 34-27 after one.
Ja Morant has two points. Detroit’s defense is focusing on him, and that’s opened the door for Dillon Brooks. He leads Memphis with 11 and has made five of six shots. – 8:39 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Grizzlies 34, #Pistons 27.
Bogdanovic: 9 pts
Bagley: 6pts, 1 reb
Ivey: 4 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Dillon Brooks: 11 pts, 2 asts – 8:38 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Grizzlies 34, #Pistons 27.
Bogdanovic: 9 pts
Bagley: 6pts, 1 reb
Ivey: 4 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Dillon Brooks: 11 pts, 2 asts – 8:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley is going right at Aldama, and it’s working. Aggressive start off the bench for Bagley – 8:37 PM
Bagley is going right at Aldama, and it’s working. Aggressive start off the bench for Bagley – 8:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bagley with back-to-back baskets. He’s looking to take advantage of that matchup with Aldama. – 8:36 PM
Bagley with back-to-back baskets. He’s looking to take advantage of that matchup with Aldama. – 8:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Santi Aldama coming off the bench has turned into a real weapon. Those starting minutes were huge for his development. – 8:34 PM
Santi Aldama coming off the bench has turned into a real weapon. Those starting minutes were huge for his development. – 8:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bogey has 9 points in this first quarter. He’s keeping Detroit afloat. – 8:32 PM
Bogey has 9 points in this first quarter. He’s keeping Detroit afloat. – 8:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
make the game easy.
@Ja Morant x @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/23ERlyJ13M – 8:28 PM
make the game easy.
@Ja Morant x @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/23ERlyJ13M – 8:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nice defensive stand by Bagley shortly after checking in. Got into Adams’ body and disrupted his shot attempt, and then deterred Aldama’s follow-up with verticality – 8:28 PM
Nice defensive stand by Bagley shortly after checking in. Got into Adams’ body and disrupted his shot attempt, and then deterred Aldama’s follow-up with verticality – 8:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Great sequence from Bagley defensively. Maybe the Duren thing lights a fire. – 8:26 PM
Great sequence from Bagley defensively. Maybe the Duren thing lights a fire. – 8:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley and Cory Joseph are checking in for Stew, Duren and McGruder. – 8:24 PM
Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley and Cory Joseph are checking in for Stew, Duren and McGruder. – 8:24 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
cone work.
that step jab is nasty 🥵 pic.twitter.com/CJZJgzFktI – 8:19 PM
cone work.
that step jab is nasty 🥵 pic.twitter.com/CJZJgzFktI – 8:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey calls a timeout with Memphis up 12-4. Roughy start for Ivey, who is 0-4 and just airballed a mid-range jumper. – 8:19 PM
Casey calls a timeout with Memphis up 12-4. Roughy start for Ivey, who is 0-4 and just airballed a mid-range jumper. – 8:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons are off to a slow start. They trail 12-4 with 7:57 to go in the first quarter. – 8:18 PM
The #Pistons are off to a slow start. They trail 12-4 with 7:57 to go in the first quarter. – 8:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Timeout Pistons. All Grizz so far. They are playing through Steven Adams and he’s dominating. – 8:18 PM
Timeout Pistons. All Grizz so far. They are playing through Steven Adams and he’s dominating. – 8:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THIS IS HOW YOU GET THE PARTY STARTED pic.twitter.com/U91REXjt2Z – 8:16 PM
THIS IS HOW YOU GET THE PARTY STARTED pic.twitter.com/U91REXjt2Z – 8:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian gets Detroit on the board with a pullup middy with 10:17 on the clock. Got hit with his second foul on the other end for defending Ja too closely before Ja rose for a shot, not sure about that one. Slow start for the Pistons – 8:14 PM
Killian gets Detroit on the board with a pullup middy with 10:17 on the clock. Got hit with his second foul on the other end for defending Ja too closely before Ja rose for a shot, not sure about that one. Slow start for the Pistons – 8:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Two quick fouls on Killian Hayes for the Pistons. He was a very effective defender in the last Grizzlies-Pistons meeting. Now he checks out two minutes into the game – 8:14 PM
Two quick fouls on Killian Hayes for the Pistons. He was a very effective defender in the last Grizzlies-Pistons meeting. Now he checks out two minutes into the game – 8:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Killian picks up his second foul less than two minutes in the game and Rodney McGruder checks in. – 8:13 PM
Killian picks up his second foul less than two minutes in the game and Rodney McGruder checks in. – 8:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LETS MAKE SUM SHAKE 🗣️
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/RXOTpqL5fO – 8:12 PM
LETS MAKE SUM SHAKE 🗣️
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/RXOTpqL5fO – 8:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
same five tonight vs. @Detroit Pistons
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/ctAlgqDaF1 – 8:01 PM
same five tonight vs. @Detroit Pistons
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/ctAlgqDaF1 – 8:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Looks like Jalen Duren will get his first start tonight, with Marvin Bagley III moving to the bench. Duren should get a warm reception in Memphis tonight, played for the Memphis Tigers last year. – 7:55 PM
Looks like Jalen Duren will get his first start tonight, with Marvin Bagley III moving to the bench. Duren should get a warm reception in Memphis tonight, played for the Memphis Tigers last year. – 7:55 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
A change to the #Pistons starting lineup:
Jalen Duren will start alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. – 7:45 PM
A change to the #Pistons starting lineup:
Jalen Duren will start alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. – 7:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is like a six out of 10 on the regular-season must-win scale for the Lakers. They can still escape this road trip at .500 with a win Sunday over the Pistons, but it would be really, really nice to prove the Bucks win wasn’t a fluke. – 7:44 PM
This is like a six out of 10 on the regular-season must-win scale for the Lakers. They can still escape this road trip at .500 with a win Sunday over the Pistons, but it would be really, really nice to prove the Bucks win wasn’t a fluke. – 7:44 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for the Pistons vs. Grizzlies off Beale Street on a Friday night.
DET: start Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes.
MEM: Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar and Ja Morant. – 7:39 PM
Here are your starters for the Pistons vs. Grizzlies off Beale Street on a Friday night.
DET: start Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes.
MEM: Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar and Ja Morant. – 7:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Pullin’ up to yo crib.
#ULTRADrip | @michelobultra pic.twitter.com/7BG7lntrEu – 7:34 PM
Pullin’ up to yo crib.
#ULTRADrip | @michelobultra pic.twitter.com/7BG7lntrEu – 7:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Come for a Grizzlies game, get a puppy to go.
Sounds like a pretty good deal to me. pic.twitter.com/oL3ImuPjfT – 7:34 PM
Come for a Grizzlies game, get a puppy to go.
Sounds like a pretty good deal to me. pic.twitter.com/oL3ImuPjfT – 7:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams is active. Jalen Duren better play at least 28 minutes or the Grizzlies could be playing volleyball tonight. – 7:32 PM
Steven Adams is active. Jalen Duren better play at least 28 minutes or the Grizzlies could be playing volleyball tonight. – 7:32 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Calling tonight’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies: Tony Brothers, Dedric Taylor and John Butler. I think @badunclep is particularly fond of one of two of these folks. – 7:23 PM
Calling tonight’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies: Tony Brothers, Dedric Taylor and John Butler. I think @badunclep is particularly fond of one of two of these folks. – 7:23 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/IOfZ6nWCa3 – 7:20 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/IOfZ6nWCa3 – 7:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ Isaiah Livers (right shoulder) went from doubtful to OUT tonight against Memphis. The change in status is a good sign, though, for his recovery/return sometime in near future. – 7:18 PM
Pistons’ Isaiah Livers (right shoulder) went from doubtful to OUT tonight against Memphis. The change in status is a good sign, though, for his recovery/return sometime in near future. – 7:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Thread.
I asked Taylor Jenkins about the IF in the Bane injury release:
“Our understanding talking to the doctors is to take advantage of the next 3 to 4 weeks. If everything goes according to plan, he should be playing in 3 to 4 weeks. – 6:34 PM
Thread.
I asked Taylor Jenkins about the IF in the Bane injury release:
“Our understanding talking to the doctors is to take advantage of the next 3 to 4 weeks. If everything goes according to plan, he should be playing in 3 to 4 weeks. – 6:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THE WORK BOOTS ARE OUT 🔥
@cintronworld | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/9ZDJPsxQJz – 6:34 PM
THE WORK BOOTS ARE OUT 🔥
@cintronworld | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/9ZDJPsxQJz – 6:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins says 50-50 chance that Steven Adams plays today. Woke up with some soreness yesterday. – 6:31 PM
Taylor Jenkins says 50-50 chance that Steven Adams plays today. Woke up with some soreness yesterday. – 6:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Almost every NBA team that comes to Memphis ends up playing Young Dolph, Key Glock, Moneybagg Yo, Pooh Sheisty or several other Memphis artists before playing the Grizzlies.
We been knew this, but Memphis really is one of the major cities influencing the culture. – 6:30 PM
Almost every NBA team that comes to Memphis ends up playing Young Dolph, Key Glock, Moneybagg Yo, Pooh Sheisty or several other Memphis artists before playing the Grizzlies.
We been knew this, but Memphis really is one of the major cities influencing the culture. – 6:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Larry Brown steps down at Memphis due to health concerns.
zagsblog.com/2022/12/09/lar… – 6:08 PM
Larry Brown steps down at Memphis due to health concerns.
zagsblog.com/2022/12/09/lar… – 6:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Former Memphis center Jalen Duren is set to make his return to the FedEx Forum in a couple of hours when the #Pistons face off against the #Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/MgSksP9SOk – 6:04 PM
Former Memphis center Jalen Duren is set to make his return to the FedEx Forum in a couple of hours when the #Pistons face off against the #Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/MgSksP9SOk – 6:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road trip, Ja Morant played 35 minutes and travelled 2.50 miles at an average of 3.91 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/HhBd1e0Jm5 – 4:26 PM
During the last road trip, Ja Morant played 35 minutes and travelled 2.50 miles at an average of 3.91 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/HhBd1e0Jm5 – 4:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons owner Tom Gores Pledges $350,000 to Youth at SAY Detroit pic.twitter.com/hEscwXxfVJ – 4:21 PM
Pistons owner Tom Gores Pledges $350,000 to Youth at SAY Detroit pic.twitter.com/hEscwXxfVJ – 4:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons owner Tom Gores Pledges $350,000 to Youth at SAY Detroit.
Commitment includes funding to create high-tech media center and production facilities at SAY Play Center.
Read more: on.nba.com/3W7YAEi – 3:53 PM
#Pistons owner Tom Gores Pledges $350,000 to Youth at SAY Detroit.
Commitment includes funding to create high-tech media center and production facilities at SAY Play Center.
Read more: on.nba.com/3W7YAEi – 3:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tom Gores Pledges $350,000 to Youth at SAY Detroit.
Commitment includes funding to create high-tech media center and production facilities at SAY Play Center.
Read more: on.nba.com/3W7YAEi – 3:51 PM
Tom Gores Pledges $350,000 to Youth at SAY Detroit.
Commitment includes funding to create high-tech media center and production facilities at SAY Play Center.
Read more: on.nba.com/3W7YAEi – 3:51 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tom Gores Pledges $350,000 to Youth at SAY Detroit.
Commitment includes funding to create high-tech media center and production facilities at SAY Play Center
Read more: on.nba.com/3W7YAEi – 3:50 PM
Tom Gores Pledges $350,000 to Youth at SAY Detroit.
Commitment includes funding to create high-tech media center and production facilities at SAY Play Center
Read more: on.nba.com/3W7YAEi – 3:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first 5,000 fans that pull up tonight and get a 2023 player pet calendars.
@hwfeed | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/4nE22cpGg8 – 3:46 PM
first 5,000 fans that pull up tonight and get a 2023 player pet calendars.
@hwfeed | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/4nE22cpGg8 – 3:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons owner Tom Gores will pledge $350,000 to @saydetroit, which includes funding to create a high-tech media center and production studio at the SAY Play Center. pic.twitter.com/WreIz6gOHT – 3:44 PM
#Pistons owner Tom Gores will pledge $350,000 to @saydetroit, which includes funding to create a high-tech media center and production studio at the SAY Play Center. pic.twitter.com/WreIz6gOHT – 3:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Memphis announces that Larry Brown, who is the special advisor to Penny Hardaway, has stepped down due to ongoing health concerns. The health concerns are not considered serious. – 3:42 PM
Memphis announces that Larry Brown, who is the special advisor to Penny Hardaway, has stepped down due to ongoing health concerns. The health concerns are not considered serious. – 3:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce Tom Gores has pledged to donate $350k to Mitch Albom’s nonprofit SAY Detroit, including funding for a new high-tech media center and training program. pic.twitter.com/VN4ZuSxcsr – 3:40 PM
Pistons announce Tom Gores has pledged to donate $350k to Mitch Albom’s nonprofit SAY Detroit, including funding for a new high-tech media center and training program. pic.twitter.com/VN4ZuSxcsr – 3:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
In the latest CA Grizzlies podcast, me and @Evan Barnes discuss the latest on Desmond Bane, the players who should step up in his absence and much more.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 3:21 PM
In the latest CA Grizzlies podcast, me and @Evan Barnes discuss the latest on Desmond Bane, the players who should step up in his absence and much more.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 3:21 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
SATURDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
Arizona vs. IU in Vegas, 7:30 pm ET (FOX)
Alabama at Houston, 3 (ABC)
KU at Missouri, 5:15 (ESPN)
Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 (ESPN2)
Auburn vs. Memphis (Atlanta), 5 (ESPN2)
San Diego St vs. Saint Mary’s (Phoenix), 3 (ESPN2)
UAB at West Va, 6 (ESPN+) – 2:15 PM
SATURDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
Arizona vs. IU in Vegas, 7:30 pm ET (FOX)
Alabama at Houston, 3 (ABC)
KU at Missouri, 5:15 (ESPN)
Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 (ESPN2)
Auburn vs. Memphis (Atlanta), 5 (ESPN2)
San Diego St vs. Saint Mary’s (Phoenix), 3 (ESPN2)
UAB at West Va, 6 (ESPN+) – 2:15 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.