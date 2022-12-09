Precious Achiuwa targeting late December for return?

Michael Grange: Nick Nurse said Otto Porter Jr. has an appt. with a specialist re: his dislocated second toe next week and is hopeful it will bring some good news regarding his return to play. He is still not doing on-court work. Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is targetting late December for a return.
Source: Twitter @michaelgrange
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Asked Chris Boucher about playing without Precious Achiuwa and this was basically his response pic.twitter.com/vV5gQ8yTJn – 10:28 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Chris Boucher just said Precious Achiuwa was his tag-team partner, and right now he’s in a handicap matchup.
Me: “Which tag team are you?”
Chris: “We can be Degeneration X. I’m Shawn Michaels.” – 10:25 PM
More on this storyline
Aaron Rose: Precious Achiuwa is at least another two to three weeks away “before we have a better idea,” Nick Nurse says -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / November 28, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Fred VanVleet will play vs Dallas today. Dalano Banton won’t. Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr. and Justin Champagnie remain out for the Raptors. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / November 26, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Otto Porter Jr. dislocated his toe during last night’s win in Detroit. The Raptors have already ruled him out for tomorrow’s game vs Miami. Siakam and Achiuwa remain out, as well. VanVleet and Trent are listed as questionable. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / November 15, 2022
