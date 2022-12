Raptors 78, Magic 90: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Play @fanduelcanada PICK N’ GO at tip-off! Get closer to the action and play along every Friday night for your chance to WIN while you watch!➡️ https://t.co/4iaFtQD3jb

South Sudan will forever love Manute Bol for being a freedom fighter, philanthropist and a #NBA star. Now South Sudan is hopeful that Bol’s son/Magic forward Bol Bol will represent the country in a possible World Cup appearance, @Luol Deng tells @andscape

Starting tonight for Toronto vs ORL:Fred VanVleetScottie BarnesO.G. AnunobyPascal SiakamChristian KolokoFirst of 2 straight against the Magic.TBD if the Raptors can limit Banchero again…like they did last weekend in T.O. – 6:28 PM

Nick Nurse said Otto Porter Jr. has an appt. with a specialist re: his dislocated second toe next week and is hopeful it will bring some good news regarding his return to play. He is still not doing on-court work. Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is targetting late December for a return. – 6:38 PM

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,238 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

The @Orlando Magic jump out to an early 21-11 lead over the Rapots.Markelle Fultz leads the Magic with 6 points and 2 assists.Orlando is shooting 80% from the floor (8-for-10) and 100% from 3 (3-for-3). – 7:18 PM

21-11 Magic. The Raptors are having have a hard time containing 7-2 Bol Bol off the dribble and Markelle Fultz is shredding them from deep, as you might expect. – 7:18 PM

Paolo Banchero hits a layup to put the Magic up 21-11 at the first timeout. Mark3ll3 Fultz has two early 3s to lead the Magic with 6 points. – 7:19 PM

Magic are moving the ball and driving into the paint really well.They have a 21-11 lead with 6:45 left in the 1Q. – 7:19 PM

fultz knocking down threes and bol bol breaking em down off the bounce is not how i expected this game to start – 7:20 PM

You give up 37 in a quarter to Orlando and it’s an issue. Big issuesMagic by 12 after 1 – 7:33 PM

Franz Wagner hits a deeeeep 3-pointer near the end of the first quarter.He finishes the opening frame with a team-high 10 points to along with 2 boards and 2 assists.Magic 37, Raptors 25 – 7:33 PM

Struck me as a quarter where the Raptors’ defensive aggression hurt them. Too much reaching, let to guys being out of place. combine that with some unlikely 3s, and they trail 37-25 after 1. – 7:34 PM

End of 1Q: Magic 37, Raptors 25.Best quarter Orlando’s had offensively this season? Shooting 66.7% (14-21) from the field and 60% (6-10) on 3s. Also have 14 points in the paint.Franz Wagner: 10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assistsMarkelle Fultz/Cole Anthony: 8 points each – 7:34 PM

The Raptors weekend in Orlando not off to the best start. They have allowed the NBA’s 27th-ranked offense to put up 37 in the 1Q. Raptors have only managed 25 vs. Magic’s 26th-ranked defense. – 7:34 PM

Looks like Markelle Fultz turned his ankle while bringing the ball up.Cole Anthony just subbed in for Markelle. – 7:49 PM

Markelle Fultz looked to take an awkward fall and came up limping. He grabbed toward his right foot and checked out of the game. He is on the bench getting evaluated. – 7:49 PM

Nets have eight assists on 11 baskets, lead 23-17. Kevin Durant with 12 points in eight minutes. A.J. Griffin, who went to high school at nearby Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, has eight for the hawks. Son of Raptors assistant/Seton Hall’s own Adrian Griffin. – 7:56 PM

Paolo Banchero, who ranks sixth in the NBA in FT attempts, just made his first two of the night. He is up to 10 points. – 8:03 PM

Magic by 4 over the Raptors at the halfToronto escapes a bad start to stay in touch. Orlando, offensively-challenged, shooting 67 per cent – 8:08 PM

Halftime: Magic 67, Raptors 63.Fouling was an issue for the Magic early in the quarter, allowing Toronto to keep the game close before making its run.Franz Wagner: 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assistsPaolo Banchero: 15 points, 3 rebounds,Cole Anthony: 13 points, 3 assists – 8:09 PM

Raptors trailing Magic 67-63 at half. Siakam with 16 and 6a and GTJ with 15 off the bench. Magic led by Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero who have 18 and 15 each. Magic shooting 66.7 % vs. Raptors. – 8:10 PM

Markelle Fultz is back on the floor with the rest of the team getting shots up during halftime. – 8:18 PM

Markelle Fultz hits his 3rd 3 of the night early in the 3rd quarter.He’s now 3-for-3 from 3-point range and has 11 points. – 8:24 PM

Mark3ll3 Fultz 3X(it might get overturned because it looked like his foot was on the line, but we’ll see) – 8:24 PM

Franz Wagner is cookin’ right now: 25 points with 8:17 to go in the 3rd. Magic up 79-66. – 8:28 PM

Feels like Franz Wagner has converted three and-1s so far. Doing a really good job finishing through contact.Franz: 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting, 8 of 8 on free throws in 19 minutes.Magic lead 79-66 with 8:17 remaining in 3Q. – 8:29 PM

Franz Wagner at No.8 is going to go down as an all-time pick. He’s hammering the Raptors inside and out. Leads all scores with 25. Magic lead Raptors 79-66 w. 8:17 to go in 3Q. – 8:30 PM

The Raptors have some talented defenders, but Franz Wagner is having his way and getting to the rim at will.He has 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists with 8:17 left in the 3rd. @Orlando Magic 79, Raptors 66 – 8:30 PM

First-Year Teachers in Central Florida Will Be More Prepared in the Classroom Thanks to DeVos Family Foundation Grant

Franz Wagner has 30 points after that 3.There’s still over seven minutes let in the third quarter. – 8:32 PM

Franz Wagner is up to 30 points now, his second 30-piece of the season. – 8:33 PM

Franz Wagner has a season-high 32 points after that pull-up 2.His career-high is 38, which came against the Bucks last season on 12/28/21. – 8:38 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.