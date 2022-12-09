Raptors 78, Magic 90: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (13-12) play against the Orlando Magic (20-20) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022
Toronto Raptors 78, Orlando Magic 90 (Q3 03:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner has a season-high 32 points after that pull-up 2.
His career-high is 38, which came against the Bucks last season on 12/28/21. – 8:38 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
going to be difficult to guard that tbh
@Paolo Banchero + @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/5ZgIKiTQMG – 8:37 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
franz wagner has 30 PTS in 20 MIN 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Qu9jflW5yU – 8:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner is up to 30 points now, his second 30-piece of the season. – 8:33 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner has 30 points after that 3.
There’s still over seven minutes let in the third quarter. – 8:32 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors getting cooked to start the third quarter, too
Sense a trend? – 8:31 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
First-Year Teachers in Central Florida Will Be More Prepared in the Classroom Thanks to DeVos Family Foundation Grant
@agift4teaching
@nbacares
#MagicTogether
nba.com/magic/news/fir… – 8:31 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The Raptors have some talented defenders, but Franz Wagner is having his way and getting to the rim at will.
He has 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists with 8:17 left in the 3rd.
@Orlando Magic 79, Raptors 66 – 8:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
that franz footwork 🤧
@Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/3bqoEMxEif – 8:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Franz Wagner at No.8 is going to go down as an all-time pick. He’s hammering the Raptors inside and out. Leads all scores with 25. Magic lead Raptors 79-66 w. 8:17 to go in 3Q. – 8:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Feels like Franz Wagner has converted three and-1s so far. Doing a really good job finishing through contact.
Franz: 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting, 8 of 8 on free throws in 19 minutes.
Magic lead 79-66 with 8:17 remaining in 3Q. – 8:29 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner is cookin’ right now: 25 points with 8:17 to go in the 3rd. Magic up 79-66. – 8:28 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mark3ll3 Fultz 3X
(it might get overturned because it looked like his foot was on the line, but we’ll see) – 8:24 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Markelle Fultz hits his 3rd 3 of the night early in the 3rd quarter.
He’s now 3-for-3 from 3-point range and has 11 points. – 8:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz is back on the floor with the rest of the team getting shots up during halftime. – 8:18 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner in the first half:
18 PTS
6-9 FG
5-5 FT
15 MIN
@SASsoftware x @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/yVmroOVfRp – 8:11 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors trailing Magic 67-63 at half. Siakam with 16 and 6a and GTJ with 15 off the bench. Magic led by Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero who have 18 and 15 each. Magic shooting 66.7 % vs. Raptors. – 8:10 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 67, Toronto 63
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/8wHeH0ehMZ – 8:09 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 67, Raptors 63.
Fouling was an issue for the Magic early in the quarter, allowing Toronto to keep the game close before making its run.
Franz Wagner: 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
Paolo Banchero: 15 points, 3 rebounds,
Cole Anthony: 13 points, 3 assists – 8:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Magic by 4 over the Raptors at the half
Toronto escapes a bad start to stay in touch. Orlando, offensively-challenged, shooting 67 per cent – 8:08 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 67, Raptors 63
Franz Wagner – 18 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Paolo Banchero – 15 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Cole Anthony – 13 pts, 3 asts
Magic shoot 66.7% FG | 47.1% 3PT
Raptors shoot 53.7% FG | 33.3% 3PT – 8:08 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Magic 67, Raptors 63
F. Wagner: 18 points
Banchero: 15 points (11 in 2Q)
Siakam: 16 points, 6 assists
Trent: 15 points – 8:07 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
p5 off the dribble 👀
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/11oU1Bpcf8 – 8:07 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero, who ranks sixth in the NBA in FT attempts, just made his first two of the night. He is up to 10 points. – 8:03 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz looked to take an awkward fall and came up limping. He grabbed toward his right foot and checked out of the game. He is on the bench getting evaluated. – 7:49 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Looks like Markelle Fultz turned his ankle while bringing the ball up.
Cole Anthony just subbed in for Markelle. – 7:49 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
franz wagner has 18 PTS in 12 MIN 🪄 pic.twitter.com/YaGDW1n5GM – 7:47 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner’s already scored 18 points.
There’s still 8:53 remaining in the first half. – 7:43 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
franz shot this from tampa 😱
@Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/826Zx0X5as – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 37, Toronto 25
The 37 points ties a season-high for most points during a first quarter (37, November 18 at Chicago).
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/4f7du27FOE – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle Fultz in the first quarter:
8 PTS
2 AST
3-3 FG
2-2 3P
+4 +/-
@SASsoftware x @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/XyZ2g4e4xk – 7:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors weekend in Orlando not off to the best start. They have allowed the NBA’s 27th-ranked offense to put up 37 in the 1Q. Raptors have only managed 25 vs. Magic’s 26th-ranked defense. – 7:34 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 37, Raptors 25.
Best quarter Orlando’s had offensively this season? Shooting 66.7% (14-21) from the field and 60% (6-10) on 3s. Also have 14 points in the paint.
Franz Wagner: 10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists
Markelle Fultz/Cole Anthony: 8 points each – 7:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Struck me as a quarter where the Raptors’ defensive aggression hurt them. Too much reaching, let to guys being out of place. combine that with some unlikely 3s, and they trail 37-25 after 1. – 7:34 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Franz Wagner hits a deeeeep 3-pointer near the end of the first quarter.
He finishes the opening frame with a team-high 10 points to along with 2 boards and 2 assists.
Magic 37, Raptors 25 – 7:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
You give up 37 in a quarter to Orlando and it’s an issue. Big issues
Magic by 12 after 1 – 7:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 37, Raptors 25
F. Wagner: 10 points
Fultz: 8 points, 2 assists
Siakam: 11 points
Barnes: 6 points – 7:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors claw back from a typically uninspiring start. Down 2 at second timeout – 7:29 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
fultz knocking down threes and bol bol breaking em down off the bounce is not how i expected this game to start – 7:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic are moving the ball and driving into the paint really well.
They have a 21-11 lead with 6:45 left in the 1Q. – 7:19 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero hits a layup to put the Magic up 21-11 at the first timeout. Mark3ll3 Fultz has two early 3s to lead the Magic with 6 points. – 7:19 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
21-11 Magic. The Raptors are having have a hard time containing 7-2 Bol Bol off the dribble and Markelle Fultz is shredding them from deep, as you might expect. – 7:18 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic jump out to an early 21-11 lead over the Rapots.
Markelle Fultz leads the Magic with 6 points and 2 assists.
Orlando is shooting 80% from the floor (8-for-10) and 100% from 3 (3-for-3). – 7:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,238 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Bally’s graphic for Moritz Wagner is too funny pic.twitter.com/icYr8MKvqF – 7:11 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Koloko starting vs. Magic; fifth straight game with that lineup. – 6:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nick Nurse said Otto Porter Jr. has an appt. with a specialist re: his dislocated second toe next week and is hopeful it will bring some good news regarding his return to play. He is still not doing on-court work. Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is targetting late December for a return. – 6:38 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Starting tonight for Toronto vs ORL:
Fred VanVleet
Scottie Barnes
O.G. Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Christian Koloko
First of 2 straight against the Magic.
TBD if the Raptors can limit Banchero again…like they did last weekend in T.O. – 6:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
South Sudan will forever love Manute Bol for being a freedom fighter, philanthropist and a #NBA star. Now South Sudan is hopeful that Bol’s son/Magic forward Bol Bol will represent the country in a possible World Cup appearance, @Luol Deng tells @andscape bit.ly/3PgEgOt – 6:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba out warming up prior hosting Toronto tonight at Amway Center pic.twitter.com/tTlzHYTHND – 6:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic rolling with same starting 5 vs. Raptors: Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Moe Wagner. – 5:28 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
same five let’s get it 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/eN1dEsX5B4 – 5:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
been waitin’ on these 🔥
#ULTRATeamCans x @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/5hxcFiyVu0 – 4:05 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Play @fanduelcanada PICK N’ GO at tip-off! Get closer to the action and play along every Friday night for your chance to WIN while you watch!
➡️ https://t.co/4iaFtQD3jb pic.twitter.com/j9Z82Lth6m – 3:44 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
big facts paolo 🗣️
shout to magic fans 💙 pic.twitter.com/aR66fUfKjR – 2:33 PM
