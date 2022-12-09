Robert Williams' return inminent?

Jared Weiss: Rob Williams was asked if he could play in LA this week, said that he’s day to day. Keeps saying he’s day to day when asked when he can play.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams getting work in with his cyborg knee brace on. Williams and Mazzulla said he is now day-to-day as his return from knee surgery approaches. pic.twitter.com/P3AITuB4ed – 4:00 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
From the IG realm, might Boston’s Robert Williams be returning for the Finals rematch tomorrow against Golden State?
(Note: He smiled when he said this)
https://t.co/qlymspUVFb pic.twitter.com/8gKXCjtCYc – 3:42 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Rob Williams says he’s day to day … but doesn’t rule out tomorrow vs Warriors. – 3:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams was asked if he could play in LA this week, said that he’s day to day. Keeps saying he’s day to day when asked when he can play. – 3:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Celtics big man Robert Williams says he’s “day to day and their is a possibility of anything” for his return. Asked about Golden State he said, “Day to day.” – 3:36 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Rob Williams says it’s “a day to day process.” Says there’s a possibility he could play in LA. – 3:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is going to cram home a high lob in his first game back and I look forward to how much we are all going to collectively love it and lose our minds when it happens. – 12:07 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I’m very intrigued to hear how practice goes for Robert Williams on Friday. – 12:00 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
One year ago, the Boston Celtics were 13-13 and were tough to watch.
They are beating the Suns by 40 right now in Phoenix and will extend the best record in the NBA to 21-5.
And they have done it with interim coach Joe Mazzulla and without Robert Williams.
Incredible. – 11:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A light Robert Williams pre-game workout here in Phoenix. Definitely working on his midrange jumper. Release is quicker. #Celtics #Suns. pic.twitter.com/S9DYnNak7D – 9:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: A look at when Robert Williams might return, and how he might impact the offense bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/07/kar… – 1:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Malcolm Brogdon is probable for tomorrow’s game at Phoenix.
Danilo Gallinari and Rob Williams remain out.
No other Celtics on the injury report. – 6:14 PM
