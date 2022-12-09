Robert Williams will remain out against Golden State despite speculation of debut

Adam Himmelsbach: Robert Williams will remain out tomorrow vs GS.
Source: Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Celtics will be without Al Horford and Robert Williams tomorrow vs Warriors, despite buzz about Williams’ nearing return. Both listed as out. Warriors without Andrew Wiggins. That leaves an important role for Jonathan Kuminga as a wing defender against Tatum/Brown. – 8:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is out tomorrow, but his return could come as soon as next week in LA. Full story on @The Athletic
Rob Williams is out tomorrow, but his return could come as soon as next week in LA. Full story on @The Athletic
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford remains in health and safety protocols and is out tomorrow night.
Al Horford remains in health and safety protocols and is out tomorrow night.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics list Rob Williams as OUT for Saturday’s Finals rematch against the Warriors.
Celtics list Rob Williams as OUT for Saturday’s Finals rematch against the Warriors.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics officially rule out Robert Williams for Saturday vs. GSW. – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford and Rob Williams are OUT at the Warriors on Saturday night. – 7:58 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
The twitter doctors are out in full force about Robert Williams today lol – 7:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
To bring things full circle, Rob Williams should come back tomorrow, throw down a lob and then flex at Brad Stevens. – 6:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Q: How do you reflect back on the Finals?
Rob Williams: “We’re still pissed, man.”
Q: I’m talking about you.
Rob: “I’m still pissed! I’m still pissed, I’ll forever be pissed. But it’s a new goal this year, you always keep that in the back of your mind. You gotta let go.” – 6:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A few days ago, I asked about Rob Williams and the answer I got was: “He’s not on the trip for nothing. If it was just rehab, he would stayed back in Boston.”
At the very least, Rob is really close to getting back. – 4:21 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams: probably ready pic.twitter.com/G9v63Bsnx0 – 4:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Robert Williams gave some strong hints to reporters in SF today that his return to the court may be coming sooner than expected masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 4:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams getting work in with his cyborg knee brace on. Williams and Mazzulla said he is now day-to-day as his return from knee surgery approaches. pic.twitter.com/P3AITuB4ed – 4:00 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
From the IG realm, might Boston’s Robert Williams be returning for the Finals rematch tomorrow against Golden State?
(Note: He smiled when he said this)
https://t.co/qlymspUVFb pic.twitter.com/8gKXCjtCYc – 3:42 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Rob Williams says he’s day to day … but doesn’t rule out tomorrow vs Warriors. – 3:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Celtics big man Robert Williams says he’s “day to day and their is a possibility of anything” for his return. Asked about Golden State he said, “Day to day.” – 3:36 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Rob Williams says it’s “a day to day process.” Says there’s a possibility he could play in LA. – 3:35 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Rob Williams in practice gear. pic.twitter.com/7OBtDLF8oX – 3:23 PM
Adam Himmelsbach: Joe Mazzulla also couldn’t hold back a a smile when asked about Rob playing vs Warriors. Certainly sounds like if there are no setbacks he’ll be on the court against Golden State. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / December 9, 2022
Jared Weiss: Rob Williams was asked if he could play in LA this week, said that he’s day to day. Keeps saying he’s day to day when asked when he can play. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / December 9, 2022
Adam Himmelsbach: Rob Williams hinting now there’s a chance he could play vs Warriors. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / December 9, 2022
