Stephen Curry on Brittney Griner's release: 'Shoutout to President Biden and his administration'

Sports Illustrated: “Shoutout to President Biden and his administration, and all the athletes, activists, people who used their platform to speak on her behalf.” Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) shared his thoughts about Brittney Griner’s release from Russia ahead of the #SIAwards
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Some bloopers from a fun night celebrating the Sportsman of the Year, Steph Curry 🐐 pic.twitter.com/q2Hu7pkEFV – 1:41 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heading into the Finals rematch on Saturday…
NBA – +/- LEADERS
1. TATUM, BOS +245
2. WHITE, BOS +188
3. Holiday, Mil +180
4. Jokic, Den +169
5. Osman, Cle +165
6. CURRY, GSW +154
7. GREEN, GSW +151
10. SMART, BOS +138
11. BROWN, BOS +137
15. HAUSER, BOS +127 – 2:18 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Massive offensive rebound from Royce O’Neale leads to a Seth Curry three to extend Nets lead to 6.
But they give it right back with an and-one to Mason Plumlee. Defense has disappeared in this second half. – 9:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn leads 84-70 midway through the third. Kyrie with 18, Seth Curry 15. – 9:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 73, Hornets 52
Curry: 15 pts, 6/7 shooting
Durant: 14 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast
Irving: 12 pts, 5 ast, 6/10 shooting
Nets buckle down defensively after a poor 1st quarter. Bench showing up tonight with Curry, Sumner, Warren combining for 30. Joe Harris hot again from three. – 8:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors injury update: The latest on Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green mercurynews.com/2022/12/07/war… – 8:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry’s scoring seems to come in insane bunches.
15 points on 6/7 shooting tonight. – 8:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry (13) and Edmond Sumner (9) are providing a big lift so far.
They’ve combined for 22 early points. Nets lead 47-30. – 8:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry (13) and Edmond Sumner (7) are providing a big lift so far.
They’ve combined for 20 early points. Nets lead 47-30. – 8:09 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
7-point possession for Seth Curry. pic.twitter.com/c0Cv01n58f – 8:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets opening it up on the Hornets 47-30 with 10 left in the first half. Curry has 13, KD with nine, Sumner has seven and Kyrie has six. Everyone eating. – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead Hornets, 38-28, behind hot shooting from Kevin Durant (9) and Seth Curry (11). Expected hot starts from both. Curry is from Charlotte. KD’s averaging 30. #Nets – 8:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry scored 11 points in the 1st quarter. That’s more than his last four games combined (9).
Kevin Durant scored 9. Edmond Sumner giving some great hustle minutes.
Nets lead the Horners 38-28 after one. – 8:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry is feeling it tonight after a rough few games. Has 11 points in three minutes and hasn’t missed. – 8:01 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Nets putting Bryce McGowens through all sorts of off ball actions guarding Curry. It’s going as poorly as you could expect for the rookie, good learning opportunity though – 7:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry came out hot to start this one. 7 points on 3/3 shooting and heading to the line on a 4-point play.
That’s nice to see. Seth was 3/14 from the field in his last four games. – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ed Sumner, Markieff Morris and Seth Curry are Vaughn’s first subs tonight. – 7:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Edmond Sumner, Seth Curry, and Markieff Morris first off the bench. – 7:53 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green didn’t make the trip to Utah. They’re back in the Bay Area with trainer Rick Celebrini and Kerr says they’re “hopeful” Curry and Green will be ready by Saturday. – 7:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain) will be reevaluated Monday.
Steve Kerr said that he’s “hopeful” Steph Curry (left ankle soreness) and Draymond Green (left hip tightness) will be available for Saturday’s game against the Celtics. – 7:34 PM
Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain) will be reevaluated Monday.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Steve Kerr said that neither Steph Curry nor Draymond Green came with the team on the road trip. Said Andrew Wiggins would be out both tonight and the next game. Declined to name a starting lineup. – 7:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam this season:
More PPG than
— Zion
— Kyrie
— PG13
— Jokic
More RPG than
— KAT
— Turner
— Robinson
— Claxton
More APG than
— Curry
— DLo
— Draymond
— LeBron pic.twitter.com/kWbppReGwf – 3:48 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
In the afterglow of yesterday’s news that Stephen Curry is SI’s Sportsperson of the Year, it might be worth revisiting this story on how Steph navigates his uber-chaotic schedule: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 11:12 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry (left ankle soreness), Draymond Green (left hip tightness) and Andrew Wiggins (right adductor tightness) are all listed as OUT for tomorrow’s Warriors game in Utah – 6:44 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are all out tomorrow against the Jazz. Curry with left ankle soreness, Green with left hip tightness and Wiggins with a right adductor strain. – 6:37 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry (right ankle soreness), Draymond Green (left hip tightness) and Andrew Wiggins (right adductor tightness) are all listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Jazz. – 6:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss tomorrow’s Warriors’ game in Utah. Curry left ankle soreness, Green left hip tightness, Wiggins right adductor strain. James Wiseman is with team and available. – 6:34 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Steph Curry commented on the video depicting him making five straight full-court shots at the Warriors’ practice facility.
Steve Kerr named the number of Curry’s shots he’d perceive as a realistic scenario 🔥
basketnews.com/news-182017-st… – 4:03 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2022-23 Western Conference All-Stars, per TPA
Starters
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Bench
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Zion Williamson
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/up5HZtge8L – 2:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Stephen Curry is Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year
https://t.co/XBETAVZfVb pic.twitter.com/8rD1Wuvcpw – 11:12 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Pacers’ rookie Nembhard drop 31, outduel Curry, lead Pacers past Warriors nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/06/wat… – 9:31 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors star Steph Curry says reaction to edited viral video is ‘ultimate compliment’ mercurynews.com/2022/12/06/war… – 9:25 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry named 2022 Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated mercurynews.com/2022/12/06/ste… – 9:24 AM
Kylen Mills: Steph Curry was asked at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards how long he thinks he can play, his response: “I don’t see myself slowing down any time soon.” At 34-years-old, Curry is averaging 30ppg while shooting 50/43/91 #dubnation pic.twitter.com/TjclHXNNzR -via Twitter @KylenMills / December 9, 2022
NBA Central: Steph Curry’s all-time starting 5: Stephen Curry Magic Johnson Michael Jordan Dirk Nowitzki Shaquille O’Neal (Via @SInow ) pic.twitter.com/GQRSlejEOM -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / December 8, 2022
The Golden State Warriors held a four-point lead over the Utah Jazz with 13.3 seconds remaining in the game. They had clawed their way back after trailing by 12 in the third quarter and did so without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. But what happened over those next 13 seconds left the Warriors scratching their heads following a 124-123 loss at Vivint Arena. “In my experience, there’s one game like this every year where you leave the building saying, ‘What just happened?'” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “You make mistakes down the stretch and you leave the arena just shaking your head, thinking, ‘How did we just let that happen?'” -via ESPN / December 8, 2022
