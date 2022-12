Stephen Curry on retirement: 'I don't see myself slowing down any time soon'

The Golden State Warriors held a four-point lead over the Utah Jazz with 13.3 seconds remaining in the game. They had clawed their way back after trailing by 12 in the third quarter and did so without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. But what happened over those next 13 seconds left the Warriors scratching their heads following a 124-123 loss at Vivint Arena. “In my experience, there’s one game like this every year where you leave the building saying, ‘What just happened?'” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “You make mistakes down the stretch and you leave the arena just shaking your head, thinking, ‘How did we just let that happen?'” -via ESPN / December 8, 2022