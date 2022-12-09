Suns 75, Pelicans 86: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (16-9) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (8-8) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022
Phoenix Suns 75, New Orleans Pelicans 86 (Q3 03:46)
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That pair of Damion Lee 3s felt like much-needed oxygen to keep this game from going on life support – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Big corner 3 from Lee
Big corner 3 answer from Marshall.
Big corner 3 answer from Booker.
Bigger corner 3 from Lee.
#Suns down 10. – 10:07 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
On paper (and even more so on the court tonight) #Pelicans have a pretty significant bench advantage on Suns, which is quite promising given that New Orleans starters have taken over in this 3Q. Phx trying to stay in it with 3s – 10:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson just walked up to Naji Marshall, and from reading the body language, he told his Xavier teammate to basically keep kicking the Suns’ ass as he was getting ready to check in for Z.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No lead is safe in #NBA, but these next six minutes huge for #Suns.
Zion on bench. PHX down14. – 10:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion hitting 6-11 dudes with a too small.
CJ is waking up.
Choppa is performing.
There’s a lot of life in the SKC right now. – 10:04 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
McCollum and Zion are smacking around the Suns this quarter. – 10:02 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
It’s a damn party in the SKC right now. Pelicans taking over. Choppa Style live. Let’s go! – 10:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion on the finish.
Gives the two small sign right in front of Jock Landale.
#Suns down 13. Timeout #Pelicans with 6:52 left in 3rd. – 10:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
What a sequence! CJ McCollum anticipates CP3’s steal perfectly and then Zion Williamson lays it up through the body of Landale.
Another ‘too small’ handed out. Zion’s going to ‘too small’ half the league before the season’s out.
The Pelicans lead the Suns, 77-64. – 10:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum has 10 points in the 3rd quarter.
He hasn’t scored 10+ points in a game since Nov. 21. – 10:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson just told 6-foot-11 Jock Landale that he’s too small. – 10:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig did two things there and neither aren’t good.
He had chance to feed Ayton in the post, and didn’t.
Then he passed on an open 3 and passed it to Booker with shot clock expiring. Booker rushed shot.
#Suns down 11. – 10:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker cleared Ayton out to get that look.
Scores. #Suns down seven. – 9:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns worked to get a FT from Ayton.
McCollum scores at ease on the other end.
#Suns down nine. – 9:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nice work on the offensive glass from Deandre Ayton. Suns could use a little injection of energy right now – 9:56 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
At halftime both teams probably felt like they were one decent shooting stretch away from getting at least a little control. Zion scores 7 quick pts early 3Q, while McCollum starting to warm up – 9:55 PM
At halftime both teams probably felt like they were one decent shooting stretch away from getting at least a little control. Zion scores 7 quick pts early 3Q, while McCollum starting to warm up – 9:55 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Very aggressive start to second half by McCollum.
He was 9/39 FG in the past 3 1/2 games and just tallied a quick 5 points. Good sign for him. – 9:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
If Zion is hitting those kinda bank shots, I don’t know if there’s much else you can do. – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul 3. 3-f-5 from deep.
Williamson on a tear to start 2nd half. Has 20. #Suns down seven. – 9:54 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
CJ hasn’t had his shot falling but he’s been active grabbing rebounds. Helping the Pelicans negate an advantage for the Suns – 9:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton putting low again.
Gets him in trouble.
Didn’t get any points out of a possession he had ball at the rim.
Scores on next trip. Has 16 on 7-of-9 FGs. #Suns down five as Williamson scores on other end. – 9:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Anyone else notice that Devin Booker didn’t score on Dyson Daniels in the first half? I know Book was 0-5 before Dyson took his first rest, and then he scored two buckets quickly on Naji. But that was it. – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Been watching Devin Booker for 4-plus seasons.
Seen him have some off nights, but he’s just not himself right now.
Has 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting, but it’s his body language.
However, I’ve seen him instantly turn it on.
#Suns down 55-52 at halftime. – 9:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
What a first half 🔥
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/Brue2DY12y – 9:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Naji Marshall is having another good night off the bench.
Had 7 points and 4 assists in the first half. Helped hold Devin Booker to 2-10 shooting from the field. He’s made such a big jump in Year 3. – 9:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul X Ayton = 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting. (Ayton 6-of-8 FGs)
Rest of #Suns: 26 points on 10-of-26 FGs (Booker 2-of-10 FGs)
#Suns down three at halftime.
PHX: Ayton 14, Paul 12. Team: 7-of-16 on 3s.
NOLA: Alvarado 16 (3-of-3 on 3s) Williamson 13. Team: 4-of-15 on 3s. – 9:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Are you not entertained?! What a first half! pic.twitter.com/VTwvUpWaXV – 9:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 55, Suns 52
Alvarado 16 pts (3-3 on 3s)
Williamson 13 pts, 5 rebs
Marshall 7 pts, 4 assts
First half was just about everything we expected. Physical, chess match between both coaches and a whole lotta Jose. – 9:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 55, Suns 52
– Zion: 13p, 5r, 2a, 5/7 FG, 3/4 FT
– Jose: 16p, 5/7 FG, 3/3 3P, 3/3 FT
– Naji: 7p, 4a
Pels: 47.8 FG%, 4/15 3P, 7/8 FT
Suns: 46.3 FG%, 7/16 3P, 7/9 FT – 9:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The game’s leading scorer at halftime is…Jose Alvarado. He has 16. Made three 3s. Pels lead Suns by three. – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: NOP 55, PHX 52
Ayton: 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-8 FG
Paul: 12 Pts, 3-7 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 3 Ast, 2-10 FG
Alvarado: 16 Pts, 5-7 FG – 9:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
NAJI ➡️ ZION FOR THE OOOOOOOP
SKC IS ALIVE pic.twitter.com/nCH7h2bNcK – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul X Ayton = 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
Rest of #Suns 26 points on 10-of-25 FGs
#Suns down three. – 9:33 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Well, now we have to stay up late to see if that alley oop to Zion is sports centers top play – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pelicans unable to get Zion ball with Paul on him, but he got the offensive rebound and drew foul on Paul.
#Suns crowding paint to stop drive. Waiting to see him catch on move and continue to the basket or shoot a jump shot.
#Pelicans up two as Alvarado fouled on 3. Made FTs. – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Once Valanciunas got that inside shoulder on Ayton, it was a wrap.
Ayton answers on other end. Fouled on play. Has 11 and 6.
Timeout #Suns. Tied at 46-46.
Nine ties. Seven lead changes. – 9:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion’s spin move…
Not sure what you’re supposed to do about this, but we’re glad it’s not our problem. pic.twitter.com/wzC2TLNTXa – 9:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Watched Jose Alvarado go up to the medical trainer and whisper something in his ear a few minutes ago. Trainer then made a motion to his side to Aaron Nelson, the right rib cage area that Jose hurt. Hope he didn’t tweak something during his first run.
Keep your fingers crossed. – 9:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul finds Ayton for dunk. Ayton with nine. #Suns #Pelicans tied again. – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion draws defenders, finds Valanciunas for dunk.
Turnover Ayton travel.
#Suns down two. Okogie in for Bridges.
Williams said he had to find minutes for him.
Minutes are being found. – 9:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
What a great idea and read by Zion on the score by JV. Drift to the baseline, draw the defender, easy pass to JV for a bucket – 9:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
tween
behind the back
step-back
BUCKET.
nasty from CJ 🤢 pic.twitter.com/kBi8yqedFw – 9:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Weird game. Jose Alvarado is lighting it up, Devin Booker is 2-for-7 and Jock Landale is the only bench guy who’s scored, but it’s a tie game. – 9:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Chris Paul grabbed the defensive rebound. Could have started dribbling because no one was in front, but he didn’t dare until he spotted Alvarado, who was hiding in the corner and eyeballing him like a tiger hunting a gazelle.
There’s no one more fun than Jose in the NBA. No one. – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Leading scorer?
Not Booker.
Alvarado with 13.
Tie game after Bridges 3. – 9:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Starting to wonder how many #Pelicans need to wear mouthpieces – 9:15 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
C.J. McCollum has 20 points total in his last 3 games.
Jose Alvarado has 13 points in 5 minutes. – 9:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The crowd and atmosphere in the SKC is amped up for this game. New Orleans knows how much this one means – 9:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion put ’em in the blender 🌀
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/A0hE22l9BU – 9:11 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Two straight 3s by Jose Alvarado gives the Pelicans a 34-32 lead. And you best believe he yelled something at the Suns bench after his last make.
And now we’re about to get treated to CP3 vs Jose minutes. – 9:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Uh oh Jose Alvarado is hot again from three-point range. Already 11 pts and 3 made treys – 9:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado knocks down his third 3-pointer of the night. He’s already got 11 points.
And CP just checked in. This game is about to get fun…. – 9:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale getting 3s to fall would be another very welcome development – 9:10 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans with a poor start shooting-wise (2/9 on 3s), but still lead 27-26 end 1Q. Bench was big after trailing by 9. Nance doing damage in the paint and Alvarado sinks a 3, drives into and over a 6-11 defender no problem – 9:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
THAT #PELICANS BALL MOVEMENT >>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/8mftijSLKD – 9:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Been watching Devin Booker for 4-plus seasons.
Seen him have some off nights, but he’s just himself right now.
Has 5 points on 2-of-7 shooting, but it’s his body language.
However, I’ve seen him instantly turn it on.
#Suns up 27-26 on #Pelicans after one. – 9:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Suns 27, Pelicans 26
Williamson 7 pts, 4 rebs
Nance 6 pts
Alvarado 5 pts – 9:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Alvarado/Williamson/Nance trio I covered in the preview has changed the game’s energy. 12-4 run to close the quarter. Suns up one. – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 27, NOP 26
Paul: 8 Pts, 3-3 FG
Booker: 5 Pts, 2-7 FG
Craig: 5-3-3
Williamson: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-3 FG – 9:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Strong end to the quarter by the Pelicans. Energy is here, the crowd is feeling it. – 9:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry steal ➡️ Naji +1
now we’re rollin’ pic.twitter.com/Cv2xPMtRop – 9:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson gives a nice little fist bump after the Pelicans forced a 24-second violation on the Suns.
He LIKES defense, y’all. – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Alvarado 3.
Marshall transition. Booker jumped before Marshall did and ended up giving up the bucket.
#Pelicans force turnover. Alvarado and Graham injecting life into New Orleans. Crowd into it.
#Suns lead down to one. – 9:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JOSE CHECKS IN. JOSE DRAINS THE 3. pic.twitter.com/ejdbyXpL6H – 9:02 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado checks in. Pels immediately go on a 8-0 run.
Feels like I’ve heard this story before. – 9:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado doing it AGAIN. Comes into the game with the Pelicans struggling and trailing 23-14. Now all the momentum is on New Orleans’ side in a 23-21 game. – 9:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Two straight makes for Book. Hopefully that helps snap him out of the funk – 9:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
CP3 is off to a nice start.
🔥 3-3 FG
🔥 2-2 3PT pic.twitter.com/QB12j21WDn – 8:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Chris Paul has played 18 games (regular season + playoffs) since he had 33 pts in Game 6 of playoffs at #Pelicans. He’s scored 20+ pts only once in those 18 games, but had 8 pts in 7 minutes tonight in 1Q – 8:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The good news is, Chris Paul is looking good. He’s got 8 early points on 3-of-3 shooting. A return to form for the Point God would be pretty welcome! – 8:54 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson sat down with the game tied (10-10) at the 6:07 mark. Two minutes later, the Suns have an 18-10 lead and Willie’s seen enough. Z’s coming back into the game, along with Larry Nance and Devonte Graham, after this timeout. – 8:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion and JV: 7 rebounds
Suns: 7 rebounds
The size difference has jumped out early in this one. ZIon has 5 points and 3 rebounds with 6 minutes left in the 1st. – 8:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Another rough start for Devin Booker. He’s 0-for-4 early on, game tied at 10 – 8:49 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Dyson Daniels is stifling Devin Booker so far. Not gonna hold him to zero but a great job by the rookie so far – 8:48 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels already making a couple excellent defensive plays, including standing in and taking a charge from Ayton, who could not stop and ran over Daniels for easy call for refs – 8:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion inside again.
Booker airball 3 after setting feet.
#Suns #Pelicans tied at 10-10. Timeout with 6:07 left in 1st. – 8:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Your reminder that in 3 career games against the Suns, Zion Williamson had shot 29-for-38. He was a matchup problem even when they still had Jae Crowder’s physicality out there – 8:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Sharp start offensively in terms of the pace to the actions. The zip is there.
Did a good job on Zion for a few possessions but he eventually gets to the rim there for an and-1. He’s a big lad. – 8:46 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
That score plus the and 1 by Zion is absolutely filthy. Someone his size shouldn’t be able to move like that with a sweet touch around the rim – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion got switch. Bridges on him.
To the rim. Layup. Fouled. FT.
#Suns down one. #Pelicans – 8:46 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels making waves early. Great cut to bail out CJ McCollum for a dunk and now he takes a charge on Deandre Ayton. – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul wing jumper.
That’s the shot he’s going to get if he’s not bringing the ball up.
Ayton floater
#Suns up 7-3. – 8:44 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
From @ESPNStatsInfo
– In his last 5 games, Zion has brought the ball up for 105 possessions.
– In his first 14 games, Zion brought it up for … 105 possessions.
Zion’s points per possession on those plays in the last 5 is 1.26.
In the first 14 games, it was 1.05 ppp. – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns pregame before facing #Pelicans
It’s a bit tamed from last season without JaVale McGee, but there are similarities.
See the whole thing on my rankbarnes Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/ddIKaVtXYh – 8:38 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The play diagram @adaniels33 is doing on the Pelicans pregame broadcast is educational and informative.
Smart use of the broadcast. – 8:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pelicans are starting Dyson Daniels. Expect him to spend time on Booker and Paul. He has been really good for them this year defensively. – 8:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns haven’t faced Zion Williamson since Feb. 19, 2021.
#Pelicans lost 132-114 as Williamson scored 23 points.
This photo is from Feb. 3, 2021 game New Orleans won 123-101. Williamson scored 28.
Both games in NOLA. He missed a total of five shots.
What will Zion do tonight? pic.twitter.com/exABXuINre – 8:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:03 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns for Suns-Pelicans pregame in 2 minutes! Come hang out:
https://t.co/sUg284wuXc pic.twitter.com/BPMcNAeW2F – 7:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns associate head coach Kevin Young has just rejoined the team as he’s missed the last three games in #NBA health and safety protocols.
Received big hug from assistant Bryan Gates. Head coach Monty Williams had huge smile on his face coming out of the visiting coaches’ room. – 7:54 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
It’s more than basketball.
It’s a family. 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/5NnIuPrir4 – 7:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado is AVAILABLE for tonight’s Pelicans-Suns matchup!
Another GTA of Chris Paul incoming?! https://t.co/obLt96ZWfx pic.twitter.com/yXBhBUOW05 – 7:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Z’s locked in 🔒
lil less than an hour ‘til tip-off pic.twitter.com/T9qDa5meYt – 7:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado is playing tonight vs. Suns pic.twitter.com/X9xRInkZRT – 7:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jose Alvarado is available to play, Pelicans say. Gonna give it a go with the bruised ribs. – 7:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose Alvarado (right rib contusion) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve got to start stacking solid. We’ve been stacking sloppy lately.”
Monty Williams as #Suns face #Pelicans tonight after consecutive ugly losses at #Mavs and to #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/0o5UHGA0B6 – 7:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
steppin out
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/12GsCKZbpJ – 7:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Encore Academy is the NOLA public school @Larry Nance Jr is supporting tonight!
bid on a signed and personalized Larry Nance Jersey! » https://t.co/1cFHtaK19l pic.twitter.com/z1tvAMtdO9 – 6:58 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jose Alvarado will warm up before a decision is made about his status tonight. Pels already without Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. – 6:47 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Jose Alvarado will warm up and then a decision will be made if he can go.
He is listed as questionable with a rib contusion. – 6:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Who wants a 3J signed jersey?!👀
Go to the Fan Zone on the #Pelicans app and play Courtside Challenge for your chance to win!
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/oWvJxwaR2q – 6:21 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Encore Academy is the NOLA public school we’re benefiting tonight with our jersey auction!
Here’s how to bid on my GAMEWORN jersey signed and personalized to you!
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 6:10 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Fun week on Locked On Pelicans. Number through the roof!
If you’re a new listener I love that you’re excited and appreciate you tuning in!
If you been with me for any part of the 6+ years and 1400+ shows I cannot thank you enough for your support and you deserve to enjoy this! pic.twitter.com/Fofcxi5tdr – 6:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he sees the same version of Anthony Davis from his first season with the Lakers and from his time in New Orleans before that. – 5:50 PM
Paul Coro @paulcoro
The Suns court looks like a family driveway hoop with three generations of Drews — Bryson shoots with Bryce and Homer watching. pic.twitter.com/H3qWdl5TuC – 5:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On the latest @PodcastPelicans, @FletcherWDSU chats with @Jim Eichenhofer and @jcar504 about the latest with the #Pelicans, his love for the trade machine, and how #Pelicans’ success impacts the city
LISTEN: https://t.co/wyZBh7cAi8
#WBD | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/gTSe8LIayB – 5:10 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Two World Cup penalty shoot-outs today … the Pelicans and Suns matchup is going to go into overtime tonight, isn’t it? – 4:58 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Take a look as Phoenix Suns Charities and @Devin Booker surprised five nonprofits with $100,000 each for the fourth consecutive year; continuing Book’s $2.5M pledge to support the local community.
Congratulations to this year’s Devin Booker Starting Five organizations! pic.twitter.com/bxtVIOB3w9 – 4:57 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Take a look as Phoenix Suns Charities and @Devin Booker surprised five nonprofits with
$100,000 each for the fourth consecutive year; continuing Book’s $2.5M pledge to
support the local community.
Congratulations to this year’s Devin Booker Starting Five organizations! pic.twitter.com/SsTQN4H0jo – 4:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Three-point defense is one key to New Orleans’ improvement 🙌
@Jim Eichenhofer‘s #Pelicans shootaround update:
📝: https://t.co/xf8Q1ZMA9I pic.twitter.com/SH86oahucS – 4:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and Suns Charities officially announce the 2022 Devin Booker starting 5 grants, with each on receiving $100,000 (h/t @Phoenix Suns) pic.twitter.com/JrD5qcV53q – 4:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The top two teams in the Western Conference battle at the @SmoothieKingCtr tonight (and Sunday!)
@ErinESummers with a preview 👀
🕢: 7:30 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/oR6N6k6mBf – 4:23 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Take a look as Phoenix Suns Charities and @Devin Booker surprised five nonprofits with
$100,000 each for the fourth consecutive year; continuing Devin’s $2.5M pledge to
support the local community.
Congratulations to this year’s Starting Five organizations! pic.twitter.com/RbQNCu5fwy – 4:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! How the Pels can beat the Suns twice
🏀 Fix sloppy offense, go through Point Zion
🏀 Who guards Devin Booker?
🏀 Rebounding is key. Time for Willy Hernangomez?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/CvwH1ksbrn – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#Pelicans recall Kira Lewis Jr. from @GleagueSquadron
Lewis Jr. will be available for tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 3:10 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans have recalled Kira Lewis Jr. from the Squadron. He will be available tonight. Backup point guard Jose Alvarado is listed as questionable. – 3:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
💰 @CurrenSy_Spitta 🤝 @Zion Williamson
📸: kpolo_ / IG pic.twitter.com/lzi0TCkeXC – 3:06 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Talking Charles Barkley with @TimBella who literally wrote the book on him.
https://t.co/gJMtGk3UA8 pic.twitter.com/037xpCRwFl – 3:01 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
We pulled the layers back in this book like I was snatching the screws out the rim off a lob from Ticket! I challenged myself to think deeper on every topic.
Pre-order now! Thanks in advance and Carry on…
https://t.co/EYRSKelLPi pic.twitter.com/djdwHwMHZ1 – 3:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Meet your Suns legends! ☄️
@FrysFoodStores will be hosting Mark West, Cedric Ceballos, Oliver Miller & Tim Kempton at their 100 E Jefferson St. location on December 16!
Come get autographs and photos from the greats ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HPvMoVB5UK – 2:57 PM
