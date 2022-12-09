Suns vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Phoenix Suns play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $10,548,087 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $9,231,993 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Austin Burton
@Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Suns at Pelicans
Offensive explosions from the likes of Devin Booker and Zion Williamson draw eyeballs to Phoenix and New Orleans, but these teams boast two of the NBA’s top 10 defenses to go with their top-10 offenses. pic.twitter.com/5VSIT9LjMe4:46 AM

Ryan Blackburn
@NBABlackburn
Can’t believe I was gonna go to Atlanta and New Orleans and we flipped it last moment to this game instead. I’m so happy.
Podcast up late tonight. – 2:14 AM

