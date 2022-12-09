Timberwolves 61, Jazz 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-12) play against the Utah Jazz (12-12) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 61, Utah Jazz 46 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Wolves 61, Jazz 46. Not a whole lot of offensive flow for the short-handed Jazz thus far. 38.6% FGs, 29.2% on 3s. Gobert has 14p/7r so far for the Wolves. Beasley has 11p to lead the Jazz. – 10:09 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz shot chart tonight is completely out of whack. Jazz usually take 28% of their shots as non restricted area 2s and tonight it is at 40%. Trail Wolves 61-46 – 10:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
if Jaylen holds the follow through… you know it’s MONEY. pic.twitter.com/Q1uq5OGizm – 10:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Minnesota up 61-46 at the half.
Rudy Gobert is shutting down the paint for the Jazz — who still, at halftime, have only taken 2 shots at the rim. As a result, the top-5 Jazz offense is only putting up a 95 ORtg. – 10:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the Wolves 61-46 at halftime. Dominant display defensively from Minnesota in the last five min – 10:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Man Rudy is destroying the Jazz on both ends right now. Dominating every single possession – 10:05 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Maybe, and I’m just spitballing here, part of the reason the Grizzlies traded De’Anthony Melton and let Kyle Anderson walk is that they wanted ti give themselves a chance to resign Dillon Brooks this coming offseason. – 10:02 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The free throws are big for Minnesota because they are almost assuredly going to lose the 3-point battle by a wide margin – 10:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
3:38 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail the Wolves 49-42 – 9:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz started five of their first seven from 3 and are now 6 of 20 – 9:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
don’t blink or you’ll miss it. pic.twitter.com/VUVr2ZbohM – 9:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
you can’t guard GOBZILLA in the paint. pic.twitter.com/p392OIlgEK – 9:46 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz welcomed Brittney Griner back to the states during the second quarter against the Timberwolves.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/2jhEgnZ1Qs – 9:45 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
About half boos, half cheers as the Jazz display a “Welcome Home Brittney Griner” message on the Jumbotron – 9:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert gets free for a dunk on one possession, then a minute later, he seals a Jazz defender to clear an open lane for a D’Angelo Russell layup. Timeout, Will Hardy. Wolves lead 35-30 with 8:57 left 2Q. – 9:42 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz call time down 35-30….Utah’s just not playing clean basketball so far. And with everyone they are down tonight, they are just going to have to pay attention to detail a lot more than this – 9:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 28-24.
Edwards paces Minnesota with 7 points, 4 rebounds and 1 steal. Ant has now swiped at least 1 steal in 11 straight games. – 9:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Wolves up 28-24 after 1Q.
Jazz have had some really rough possessions over the last few minutes… Gay looks a bit lost. – 9:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Wolves 28, Jazz 24. Rudy Gobert with 5p/2r thus far in his return game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 6p/3a/2r in his start. Beasley with 8p. – 9:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First quarter done in salt lake. The Jazz trail the Timberwolves 28-24 – 9:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
sidestep triple is so tuff, A1. pic.twitter.com/aFGHRxI51w – 9:30 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Nice pass from Mike Conley, but better run out from Ochai Agbaji who printed the floor and got the layup off a goal tending.
He’s got to be a high-energy guy right now for the @Utah Jazz to see the floor, that was a good sign. – 9:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
a warm welcome back for @Rudy Gobert. 🥹
all love, @Utah Jazz 💙 pic.twitter.com/hadoCfN2Xa – 9:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner tonight:
34 PTS
5 REB
12-15 FG
8-8 FT
32 MIN
W
he is him pic.twitter.com/donzoKshn5 – 9:25 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz pay tribute to Rudy Gobert during by the first quarter of their matchup with the @Minnesota Timberwolves.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/5v5TuqBGvq – 9:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Rudy Gobert tribute video. Gobert trying to stay focused in the timeout. pic.twitter.com/0pvsT2inOV – 9:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are 6-9 FGs, 5-8 from 3 to lead 17-15. However, Walker Kessler picked up his 2nd foul. 6:01 remaining 1Q. – 9:21 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s first start is going pretty well thus far. He’s got 6 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in six minutes.
Jazz up 17-15 – 9:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Standing ovation for Rudy Gobert in the timeout after a tribute video – 9:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are up because they are shooting the cover off the ball….17-15 at the first timeout…Walker Kessler has two fouls….6:01 remaining in the first quarter – 9:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
this arena is used to seeing this. 😳 pic.twitter.com/yywgBFrVi8 – 9:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Malik Beasley just took the Jazz’s first non-3-point attempt on their 8th FGA of the game. – 9:18 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Like a total sicko, I touted Rudy Gobert first basket today on the injury show.
Undefeated as first-basket tout. pic.twitter.com/HEjo90TecN – 9:17 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Loud ovation for Rudy Gobert from @Utah Jazz fans in his return to Vivint Arena.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/o0CeQRyccj – 9:07 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert announced in Wolves starting lineup pic.twitter.com/gdg8azZ6b8 – 9:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Huge ovation from the SLC crowd as Rudy Gobert is introduced in the Wolves’ starting lineup pic.twitter.com/5IirGbYpkT – 9:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Essentially universal cheers for Rudy Gobert in his return to Vivint Arena. – 9:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
✨✨ ✨NAW ✨✨✨
✨✨✨ JC ✨✨✨✨
✨✨✨BEAS ✨✨✨
✨✨✨ KO ✨✨✨✨
✨✨✨KESS ✨✨✨
✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/arA67hQ9Wq – 9:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain), and Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation) are OUT at Utah. pic.twitter.com/nwu782YJ3i – 8:39 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
franz wagner has 30 PTS in 20 MIN 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Qu9jflW5yU – 8:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Hey @Leandro Bolmaro, how many PKs did @Argentina make in today’s match? 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/B3u17c1DuK – 8:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are really struggling with any offense that’s not originated by Darius Garland. He just checked out with just under 5 min left in the 2nd quarter. Cavs are going to need Caris LeVert to step up a bit here. – 8:26 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert gets a nice cheer as he comes out for pregame work. pic.twitter.com/PNSmDVZ5E2 – 8:24 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz’s in-house DJ is playing some French rap as Rudy Gobert warms up on the Vivint Arena floor. Rudy shot him a little smile of recognition – 8:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
stay warm, y’all ❄️
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/AaNfhIXQdw – 8:16 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner in the first half:
18 PTS
6-9 FG
5-5 FT
15 MIN
@SASsoftware x @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/yVmroOVfRp – 8:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 69-65 Pacers at the half. Porzingis has 20 pts on 9-9 FG in 17 min and the Wiz are 8-16 3PT, but the Pacers are 10-17 3PT. – 8:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis was questionable for this game with an ankle injury, yet has started the night with 13 pts in 13 min on 6-6 FG. – 7:54 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
franz wagner has 18 PTS in 12 MIN 🪄 pic.twitter.com/YaGDW1n5GM – 7:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince, who will miss his 7th consecutive game with a shoulder subluxation on his shooting arm, is back doing on-court for the Wolves.
Progressing, but still a ways to go. Prince is “at least a week away, maybe a little bit more,” according to Chris Finch. – 7:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
In what sounds like an old Jazz interview on repeat, Wolves coach Chris Finch said his team’s defensive struggles are due to poor ball containment at the point-of-attack. Said Rudy Gobert is a good insurance policy, but that’s not enough on its own. – 7:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Injury report: Josh Hart (ankle), Justise Winslow (groin) and Drew Eubanks (hip) are probable and Gary Payton II (return to competition conditioning) and Nassir Little (hip) are out for Saturday’s game vs. Timberwolves. – 7:33 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are still ruling Gary Payton II out for tomorrow vs. Minnesota.
Story from this week on his situation and why it’s taken so long for him to return from core muscle surgery: rosegardenreport.com/p/making-sense… – 7:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have started this game 5-for-8 from 3PT with Kyle Kuzma already having made 3 in about 8 min. on the floor. – 7:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nickeil Alexander-Walker will start at PG tonight. Mike Conley will come off the bench and be on a minute later restriction. Will Hardy says the conditioning is not optimal just yet. – 7:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Going to be a short handed Utah Jazz team tonight. No Lauri Markkanen. No Collin Sexton. No Simone Fontecchio.
Mike Conley is available. Ochai Agbaji, Leandro Bolmaro and Micah Potter have all been made available – 7:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
hoodie SZN is the best SZN. pic.twitter.com/JFHIGbAZhv – 6:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tonight in Jazz vs. Wolves:
Mike Conley is AVAILABLE
Lauri Markkanen is OUT again with illness
Simone Fontecchio is OUT with a left ankle sprain. He originally sprained it 1Q vs. Warriors, felt OK to keep playing, then re-injured it in the final 2 minutes of the game. – 6:58 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Updated injury report. Conley back; Markkanen, Fontecchio out. pic.twitter.com/SwwEyhaFes – 6:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Breaking lineup news
– Rudy returns to Utah
– Luka vs. Giannis
– No Fox in Cleveland
– AD enters Joel’s lair
– West Top 2
Huge night. Previewing it all on the NBA’s Closing Bell now through tip.
📺 https://t.co/EeXf29Q6zU pic.twitter.com/ltBA3c3Sv6 – 6:33 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Get yourself ready for tonight’s game by watching 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 dunk 👀
#DunksOfTheWeek | @wasatchford pic.twitter.com/j2dYnm3fCn – 6:11 PM
Get yourself ready for tonight’s game by watching 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 dunk 👀
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
3 brothers surprise Rudy Gobert with custom sign in return ‘home’ ksl.com/article/505363… – 6:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Porter Jr. remains OUT for tomorrow’s matchup against the Jazz.
Jeff Green and Jamal Murray are PROBABLE with knee contusions (Murray said he bumped his injured knee with someone last night, but he seemed fine in general). – 6:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report vs. Utah: MPJ is out for a 9th consecutive game with that heel strain. Jeff Green (right knee) and Jamal Murray (left knee) are both probable. – 6:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr.’s listed as out tomorrow vs. Utah. Jamal Murray (left knee contusion) and Jeff Green (right knee contusion) are probable. – 5:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
He likes Gobzilla.
Stifle Tower is cool.
But, Rudy’s challenging YOU to help him find his favorite nickname.
Full @Rudy Gobert Wolves+ episode premieres tonight on @BallySportsNOR before Wolves Live. pic.twitter.com/UWnXJJbzCY – 5:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📺 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐎𝐖 𝐎𝐍 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐔𝐁𝐄 📺
Come on the road with us as @Kelly Olynyk gets his flowers from @ZagMBB 💐
#JazzAllAccess pic.twitter.com/0j67Ozoc8r – 5:13 PM
📺 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐎𝐖 𝐎𝐍 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐔𝐁𝐄 📺
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Wearing a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey, Rudy Gobert returns to Utah https://t.co/yLudrUvNZ6 pic.twitter.com/hzV90QVob5 – 5:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧 | “I just trust him to make the right decision… Kelly makes everyone around him better. He has for his entire career.” – @Michael Pina
Click to listen to the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 4:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
I won’t be on Timberwolves duty tonight. Officiating my first wedding 😬. I’ll be in Portland tomorrow. .@BloodStrib will be filling in with remote coverage tonight. – 4:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
we’ve got a good one tonight. pic.twitter.com/arqEUfZFzl – 4:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
“It should just be all love when he steps on that floor.”
@Jordan Clarkson and @Mike Conley are looking forward to seeing an old friend tonight 🇫🇷
#ShootaroundInterviews | @zionsbank – 4:09 PM
“It should just be all love when he steps on that floor.”
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite 82 points among Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson, horrendous late-game execution saw a victory slip away in a 1-point defeat at the hands of the Jazz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/three-ob… – 4:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
When Gobert was on the Jazz, I was always watching to see his game-day or travel outfits when it was particularly cold or snowy because I was always impressed by him having jackets that fit his arms (7’9 wingspan).
That’s an impressive coat. – 3:59 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, both sidelined vs Utah on Wednesday, will be available for Warriors tomorrow vs Celtics, per Steve Kerr. – 3:54 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who both missed the Warriors’ game in Utah, will be available tomorrow against Boston, per Steve Kerr. – 3:53 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Lions CB Jeff Okudah (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Minnesota. – 3:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“I have a lot of amazing relationships here that will last forever.” – @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/e2gc5eN5CT – 3:33 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Full interview from shootaround with Rudy Gobert this morning: youtube.com/watch?v=dRrUEW… – 3:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Friday + gameday = incredible 𝓋𝒾𝒷𝑒𝓈 😁
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/UcAngBqeij – 3:05 PM
