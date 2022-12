The Washington Wizards play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Washington Wizards are spending $13,818,914 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $7,533,567 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Away TV: NBCSWA

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!