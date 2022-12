Alex Caruso suffers back injury, will not return

DeMar DeRozan paused briefly before answering the question, not so much because he didn’t know what to say but more because he wanted to say it just right.D “Spectacular,” DeRozan finally said . The question — what’s it like having Alex Caruso as a teammate? — also got posed to Zach LaVine. “It’s a privilege,” LaVine said. -via NBC Sports / December 8, 2022