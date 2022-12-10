Andre Iguodala makes cameo on 'Abbott Elementary' sitcom

Andre Iguodala has yet to appear in a game for the Golden State Warriors this season, but the former NBA Finals MVP is still putting up highlight-worthy performances on T.V. Iguodala, 38, made a surprise cameo in Wednesday’s new episode of the Emmy-award winning show “Abbott Elementary.” The four-time NBA champion was featured during the end-credits scene alongside the show’s main character, a Philadelphia elementary school teacher named Janine, played by show creator Quinta Brunson, and the school’s principal, Ava, portrayed by Jannelle James.
Source: Greg Wong @ San Francisco Examiner
Source: Greg Wong @ San Francisco Examiner
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alysha Tsuji @AlyshaTsuji
They got Vince Staples AND Andre Iguodala guest starring in the #AbbottElementary episode. I love this show 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/mcUqjkWU5e – 8:33 PM
They got Vince Staples AND Andre Iguodala guest starring in the #AbbottElementary episode. I love this show 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/mcUqjkWU5e – 8:33 PM
More on this storyline
Bob Myers: When we traded for Andre Iguodala [in 2013], we had to give up some salary, and we traded two unprotected first round draft picks. That’s a big gamble. You don’t see that happen much anymore. But we decided as an ownership group that this player and this opportunity is one where we have to assume the risk. That was a hugely pivotal moment to get a good player like Iguodala. I often talk about that moment as transformational. Up until that point, we hadn’t had any free agents want to come to our team. Andre was a pretty big free agent at the time. It was a statement that the Warriors are now at the table. It was worth the risk to do it. -via GQ.com / December 6, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala is going through every practice, hasn’t been in a full contact scrimmage and any season debut is still off in the distance: “We’re more interested in him being healthy in the second half of the season. So we’re not going to throw him out there yet.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 1, 2022
Curry then went on to say that the narrative around who should win the Finals MVP was distracting, but it ultimately didn’t stand in the way of the Warriors’ ultimate goal. “So I felt like, obviously, we’re not winning the Finals if I didn’t play the way that I played, I felt like I played extremely well,” Curry said. “We don’t win the Finals unless Andre [Iguodala] plays that way he did and that adjustment working and him giving us such a huge boost throughout the whole series. “So we both thought we probably deserved it.” -via NBC Sports / December 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.