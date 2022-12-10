Celtics 21, Warriors 28: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (21-5) play against the Golden State Warriors (13-13) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022
Boston Celtics 21, Golden State Warriors 28 (Q1 00:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White being able to close out to two shooters at the same time is just incredible. – 9:03 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr’s first subs of the night come with 2:23 left in the first quarter, Warriors up 25-21. Steph, Donte, Moses, Jonathan and JMych on the court now. – 9:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors welcome Brittney Griner home pic.twitter.com/GWxvxw9O1c – 9:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Warriors are celebrating Brittney Griner coming home pic.twitter.com/xwS4vtQf7g – 9:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Warriors 1/9 from 3. #Celtics started 1/5, but just got a pair of makes from Brown/Brogdon to get up to 3/7 3PT. Think I finally got that right LOL. – 9:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Warriors 1/10 from 3. #Celtics started 1/5, but just got a pair of makes from Brown/Brogdon to get up to 3/7. – 8:59 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
golden state doing such a good job limiting boston to isolations and 1-pass possessions. their spacing has been bad. the bench play from both sides should be interesting. – 8:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Luke Kornet being glued to the rim isn’t killing the Celtics as much as you’d expect, mostly because Jaylen Brown has been fighting over screens consistently and making most shots off DHOs tough. Boston’s struggling to close out plays though and Klay has been eating off that. – 8:59 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors went 9.5 minutes without a sub. Three-guard starting lineup played the Celtics well: 25-21. Putting Jordan Poole on Grant Williams worked. Hid him. Klay Thompson with some juice tonight on both ends. Ten early points, blocked a Tatum drive. – 8:59 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Bill Russell’s No. 6 among six numbers retired by Golden State Warriors mercurynews.com/2022/12/10/bil… via @ShaynaRubin – 8:58 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry is in the Curry 1 Flotro tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/ML1zb7xiZs – 8:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson is up to 12 first-quarter points, and none as 3-pointers – 8:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson is the first player in double figures tonight: 10 points on 4/8 shooing in 8 minutes. – 8:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back to back put backs for Klay as the rim/rebounding woes continue early. Brown scores 5 straight the other way vs. mismatches.
I wrote today why Brown is firmly in the All-NBA race: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/09/nba… – 8:56 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
9 second-chance points in the first 7 minutes for the Warriors. – 8:56 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Love Klay Thompson’s mix of seeking his shot, creating for others early. Great example here.
Catches off split in early offense, then into PNR with Looney. Gets Griffin to commit with extra dribble, then leaves slick bounce pass for Looney.
Love Klay Thompson’s mix of seeking his shot, creating for others early. Great example here.
Catches off split in early offense, then into PNR with Looney. Gets Griffin to commit with extra dribble, then leaves slick bounce pass for Looney.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green checking as the Warriors’ first reserve off the bench – 8:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two fouls on Jayson Tatum.
Two fouls on Jayson Tatum.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Two quick fouls for Jayson Tatum. That’s big for the Warriors
Two quick fouls for Jayson Tatum. That’s big for the Warriors
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Warriors going to the rim, #Celtics attacking Curry and Poole. Not letting each other off the hook. This is going to be a great game. – 8:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 13-12 at the the 6:17 mark
Points so far
Looney: 5
Klay: 4
Warriors down 13-12 at the the 6:17 mark
Points so far
Looney: 5
Klay: 4
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Crazy hustle play from Blake Griffin pic.twitter.com/V9iQB5rEj6 – 8:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant has to be able to take Poole inside for buckets like that. Can’t let him guard with Grant just standing at the arc. – 8:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bill Russell’s No. 6 will forever hang in the rafters. pic.twitter.com/vaYhtAw1Um – 8:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That play where Curry’s screening off-ball for Klay reminds me of what the #Celtics have done offensively all year. Tatum started to screen some last year, but you have to think he borrowed from Curry’s off-ball activity. – 8:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Two big early stops by Klay forcing a turnover on Tatum then stuffing him after getting beat on a cut. Tatum off on a 3rd try next time down against Looney inside. – 8:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lots of cross-matches on both sides.
Green guarding Brown
Lots of cross-matches on both sides.
Green guarding Brown
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Warriors players pronouncing towns in MA was a great bit pic.twitter.com/1LddVNCXvW – 8:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors defensive assignments to open
*Draymond Green on Jaylen Brown
*Klay Thompson on Jayson Tatum
*Jordan Poole on Grant Williams
*Steph Curry on Marcus Smart
Warriors defensive assignments to open
*Draymond Green on Jaylen Brown
*Klay Thompson on Jayson Tatum
*Jordan Poole on Grant Williams
*Steph Curry on Marcus Smart
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Three Celtics in the NBA’s top-five for three point percentage. And look who is number one. pic.twitter.com/5YZj7BqdOt – 8:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
He’s tried to emulate the ball fakes of Rajon Rondo, the head fakes of Steve Smith and the footwork of Manu Ginobili. He averages nearly as many points per shot attempt as Steph Curry.
He’s tried to emulate the ball fakes of Rajon Rondo, the head fakes of Steve Smith and the footwork of Manu Ginobili. He averages nearly as many points per shot attempt as Steph Curry.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Game time. Russell has joined Wilt, while a reminder of June also looms over this one. #Celtics #Warriors pic.twitter.com/d2oOdyiTUi – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Huge shot by Garland on the step back over Wiggins, who is a good defender, what a swing for the Cavs going into the break. – 8:33 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/w5IAWeBoHR – 8:21 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Saturday night, under the lights. pic.twitter.com/6dplt3N9WO – 8:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jayson Tatum: ‘None of this means anything if we don’t hang a banner’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/10/jay… – 8:20 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Happy to announce the TV version of my conversation with Jordan Poole debuts on Friday the 16th. You might be able to hear the podcast version of the convo on Monday 😉 pic.twitter.com/8AVfQtGzJD – 8:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“Without Bill Russell, the game of basketball would not be what it is today.”
“Without Bill Russell, the game of basketball would not be what it is today.”
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/0ZbaBUTAMZ – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Joe Mazzulla pregame if he’s seen Jayson Tatum pull anything from Steph Curry’s game and he said the #Celtics star borrows elements from a number of players
Asked Joe Mazzulla pregame if he’s seen Jayson Tatum pull anything from Steph Curry’s game and he said the #Celtics star borrows elements from a number of players
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
New Curry 1 FloTro Low flavors for @Stephen Curry! #NBAKicks #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/PPjIJ79eYT – 8:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
#HoopStreams is here before the Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals rematch‼️
#HoopStreams is here before the Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals rematch‼️
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Warriors – Chase Center – Dec. 10, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Griffin
Golden State – Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
Celtics at Warriors – Chase Center – Dec. 10, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Griffin
Golden State – Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams will start over Derrick White even as the #Warriors go small tonight. Blake Griffin back at center for a third straight game with Al Horford out. #Celtics. – 8:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain) for their NBA Finals rematch on Saturday against the Boston Celtics. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/07/inj… – 8:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kerr said #Celtics “have been knocking on the door for a while” and that’s “pretty rare” to do with the same core group. Says Boston’s on a natural progression and clearly the best team in the #NBA. Later said they’ve been “invincible”
Kerr said #Celtics “have been knocking on the door for a while” and that’s “pretty rare” to do with the same core group. Says Boston’s on a natural progression and clearly the best team in the #NBA. Later said they’ve been “invincible”
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
What I’ll be watching for from Celtics: Staying w/their game no matter what Warriors throw at them. If, when Curry hits a few 3’s from Fisherman’s Wharf, Draymond throws a grenade, etc, they stick with their pace, space & sharing, they will have taken a big step from the Finals. – 7:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
It’s pretty cool the Celtics played in the NBA Finals last year. We should do that again sometime. pic.twitter.com/8oHrDLA2X1 – 7:49 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers – architect of four NBA championships in the past eight years – is entering into the final months of his contract and remains without a new deal: es.pn/3PiFZDh – 7:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The one. The only.
The one. The only.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sir 3️⃣0️⃣
Sir 3️⃣0️⃣
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Steph Curry is having a season on par with his unanimous MVP season.
Biggest difference is that the Warriors have failed him by not giving him enough help.
Steph Curry is having a season on par with his unanimous MVP season.
Biggest difference is that the Warriors have failed him by not giving him enough help.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Former @Cuse_MBB manager, Matt Reynolds going thru his pregame routin with Jayson Tatum 🍊fam pic.twitter.com/dc4i8VcO7P – 7:21 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Love the work.
Love the work.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla in full on Robert Williams: “Just continuing to figure out how he bounces back from a physical and conditioning standpoint after each session, and then just making sure he’s comfortable. We’re not in a rush, it’s more about how he feels and where he’s at…” – 7:15 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Joe Mazzulla says no setbacks with Robert Williams but team is “making sure he’s in shape, physically, and making sure he’s comfortable from a basketball standpoint.” – 7:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on #Celtics win over #Suns: I thought our shot selection, we got away from taking the absolute best shot possible.
Mazzulla on #Celtics win over #Suns: I thought our shot selection, we got away from taking the absolute best shot possible.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on Robert Williams: “We’re not in a rush, it’s more so about how he feels … making sure he continues to make sure he’s in shape.” – 7:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla explaining how they’re deciding when Rob Williams will return: “Just continuing to see how he bounces back from a physical and conditioning standpoint after each session.” – 7:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla: “Just relying on the guys. Just relying on the foundation that the #Celtics organization has built … they’ve been through a lot together … it all has to do with their approach every day and how they’ve stuck together through it.” – 7:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Warriors planning to start Jordan Poole in Andrew Wiggins’ place tonight. Steve Kerr said they’ll be put in difficult positions in transition, but noted the #Celtics will also have to guard them. – 7:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on the defensive challenges vs Boston with a Curry/Poole/Klay starting lineup: “Do the math. Look at their lineup and one of our small guys will have to guard someone who is a lot bigger than he is…But that means they have to guard us, too.” pic.twitter.com/3RaW2jw2MV – 7:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Steve Kerr on Celtics: “Watching them on tape, they’ve been invincible to this point.” – 6:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Golden energy ⚡️
Golden energy ⚡️
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steve Kerr just cited Blake Griffin hitting threes as part of his list of reasons why the Celtics are successful. Apparently it is a very long list if even that is making it. – 6:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga will get time guarding Jayson Tatum tonight. He spent plenty of time on Luka Doncic recently. Here is Kerr on Kuminga’s individual defense. pic.twitter.com/mSmTiESGSW – 6:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters vs Celtics tonight
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Warriors starters vs Celtics tonight
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
With Andrew Wiggins out, Jonathan Kuminga will see a lot of Tatum/Brown tonight on defense. – 6:47 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr says that Jonathan Kuminga’s assignment defending Jayson Tatum will be his “his biggest test yet.” – 6:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga guarding Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: “This will be his biggest test yet.”
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga guarding Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: “This will be his biggest test yet.”
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors starters tonight:
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Warriors starters tonight:
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Warriors starters vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole will start in place of Andrew Wiggins, per Steve Kerr.
Jordan Poole will start in place of Andrew Wiggins, per Steve Kerr.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jordan Poole will start for Andrew Wiggins but Steve Kerr says Jonathan Kuminga will spend a lot of time guarding Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. – 6:46 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jordan Poole will start for Andrew Wiggins, who remains out for GS. – 6:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Steve Kerr about to speak in SF. Yesterday he called the #Celtics the best team in the league by far. – 6:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Saturday.
Primetime.
Let’s go.
Saturday.
Primetime.
Let’s go.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Boston Celtics NBA-leading Offensive Rating entering tonight is 119.9.
The Phoenix Suns are second in Offensive Rating at 116.3.
The Boston Celtics NBA-leading Offensive Rating entering tonight is 119.9.
The Phoenix Suns are second in Offensive Rating at 116.3.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
A look inside Chase ahead of the game tonight. #Warriors will raise Bill Russell’s #6 next to Wilt’s 13 pregame pic.twitter.com/rSnpnWHM10 – 6:34 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re locked in and ready for tonight’s challenge. pic.twitter.com/hlDvvkEFXw – 6:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bay Area Unite
Bay Area Unite
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole surprise 50 Oakland youths at holiday shopping spree
Photos by @karlmondon
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole surprise 50 Oakland youths at holiday shopping spree
Photos by @karlmondon
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
When I asked Draymond about Andrew Wiggins’ NBA Finals performance yesterday, this is what really stood out: “As much as it is a lesson for him, it’s a lesson for younger guys.” https://t.co/LNrN9eyDVf pic.twitter.com/tEZ48efv7L – 6:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors tonight are retiring Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey, and have a special page in today’s game notes for the all-time legend pic.twitter.com/5QZ0wf2PUz – 6:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
📍 Warriors Ground
📍 Warriors Ground
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Something good and something bad for every NBA team, including something bad for the Celtics and something good for the Magic:
Something good and something bad for every NBA team, including something bad for the Celtics and something good for the Magic:
Boston Celtics @celtics
When you keep checking the clock to see if it’s 8:30 yet pic.twitter.com/Ja1OKKgcPA – 5:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Leaders in Career AST% at the center position (10,000+ minutes played):
1. Nikola Jokić – 34.3%
.
.
.
.
2. Alvan Adams – 21.4%
3. Tom Boerwinkle – 19.4%
4. Embiid – 19.2%
5. Cousins – 17.9%
6. Marc – 17.1%
7. Walton – 17.1%
8. Pau – 16.8%
9. Duncan – 16.7%
Leaders in Career AST% at the center position (10,000+ minutes played):
1. Nikola Jokić – 34.3%
.
.
.
.
2. Alvan Adams – 21.4%
3. Tom Boerwinkle – 19.4%
4. Embiid – 19.2%
5. Cousins – 17.9%
6. Marc – 17.1%
7. Walton – 17.1%
8. Pau – 16.8%
9. Duncan – 16.7%
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Before tonight’s game against Boston, the Golden State Warriors will raise Bill Russell’s No. 6 to the rafters. He played high school ball in Oakland, then led the University of San Francisco to a pair of NCAA titles. – 4:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Hours away.
Hours away.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Heading to the game by boat ⚓️🚢
Heading to the game by boat ⚓️🚢
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Too bad for Harry Kane. His career PK percentage was almost as automatic as a Stephen Curry free throw, but that miss was bad. – 4:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson is six 3-pointers away from 2,000 for his career
Klay Thompson is six 3-pointers away from 2,000 for his career
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics Lab 158: Robert Williams III dominates the mailbag ahead of his return celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/09/nba… via @thecelticswire – 3:12 PM
