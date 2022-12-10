Celtics vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $8,506,635 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $14,874,930 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

Re-upping with all the Tatum/MVP talk before the spotlight game tonight.

Since he entered the NBA in 2017, the disparity in the Celtics performance with Jayson Tatum on and off the floor is staggering…

With Tatum (13,100 minutes): +2276

Without Tatum (7,023 minutes): -245 – Re-upping with all the Tatum/MVP talk before the spotlight game tonight.Since he entered the NBA in 2017, the disparity in the Celtics performance with Jayson Tatum on and off the floor is staggering…With Tatum (13,100 minutes): +2276Without Tatum (7,023 minutes): -245 – 2:39 AM