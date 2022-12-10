Clippers 26, Wizards 29: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (14-13) play against the Washington Wizards (15-15) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 26, Washington Wizards 29 (Q1 00:23)
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
back-to-back buckets from Deni 🪣 pic.twitter.com/OXOMuuMfLh – 7:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija made two 3s early in the 1st and must have drawn some confidence from that because he just tried a stepback over Kawhi Leonard. – 7:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall broke out the behind the back move, and Ivica Zubac cleaned up the miss.
Clippers got back in the game before that with a 12-4 run.
Washington still leads 22-18 with 4:27 left in first quarter. – 7:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“Up here they love him more for his community work than what he did on that 94-by-50″
“The legacy that he left is still imprinted”
“They loved him because he was real”
John Wall is back in D.C.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall *really* wanted his patented mid-stride around-the-back move with the ball to finish with a layup just now. Walking back to the huddle he had a big smile as if he knew the kind of noise it would make. – 7:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with back-to-back made 3-pointers in the first quarter vs. Clippers.
Huge for his confidence. – 7:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. has 3 fouls in less than 6 minutes, all drawn by Kristaps Porzingis. – 7:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. has two fouls less than five minutes into the game. One was unnecessary, a push, then he’s called for a block. – 7:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Wizards didn’t waste any time showing their John Wall tribute video. He waved when it was over. pic.twitter.com/9siI7b8xsV – 7:18 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Standing ovation for John Wall from the crowd at Capital One Arena after a 90-second tribute video in the first quarter. – 7:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards just aired a tribute video to John Wall, and when it ended, Wall acknowledged the crowd’s warm response. – 7:18 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
First timeout of the quarter means there’s a John Wall tribute video early on. Some Ted Leonsis narration, a little clip of the dougie, and the Game 6 shot all included. Crowd is on its feet again. – 7:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
10-0 early lead for the Wizards, forcing a Clippers timeout. The Wizards have made all 4 of their shots with Porzingis and Kuzma each knocking down 3s.
They also started hot last night, so we’ll see if they can sustain it. – 7:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Washington makes first four shots and lead 10-0 already. Clippers have the Wizards right where they want them, apparently. – 7:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
In other pregame routines, Robert Covington has recently been playing a “baseball” game where he pitches his warmup. pic.twitter.com/QrZcxV4eRb – 7:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A nice ovation here in Washington, D.C. for John Wall when he was introduced last in the Clippers’ starting lineup. Many fans who weren’t already standing rose to their feet. pic.twitter.com/UDCTCDkr2l – 7:10 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Very nice ovation for John Wall when he’s announced in the Clippers’ starting lineup in his first game in front of fans in DC. It’s his first start this year with Reggie Jackson out.
I spoke to Wall recently about what this moment might mean to him: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/12… – 7:10 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Before the national anthem, the #Wizards display this graphic as the PA announcer enthusiastically welcomes home Brittney Griner pic.twitter.com/6HvzLpdZN3 – 7:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Just a few minutes before away starting lineups are announced and a majority of an expected truly sold out crowd are *not* in their seats to give John Wall a standing ovation – 6:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Wizards
1️⃣ » @John Wall
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/l7y0hEeZ9C – 6:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Entering a game against a Wizards team that has lost 8 of its last 9, “we just got to get a win,” Ty Lue said. “We’ve had some good spurts in the Orlando game and Miami game where we’ve played well but we’ve got to try to put a full 48 together. That’s our main focus.” – 6:51 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) and Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness and bone bruise) had light but extended on-court workouts prior to Wizards-Clippers.
Wes Unseld Jr. said they are progressing but there is no definitive timetable. – 6:50 PM
Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) and Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness and bone bruise) had light but extended on-court workouts prior to Wizards-Clippers.
Wes Unseld Jr. said they are progressing but there is no definitive timetable. – 6:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Including preseason, tonight will be Kawhi Leonard’s tenth game since injuring his knee in the 2021 postseason. – 6:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell (groin) has progressed to “doing on-court workouts,” Ty Lue said, “but still not quite right right now — but he is progressing in the right way.” – 6:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard’s minutes limit isn’t increasing tonight, “but it’s coming,” he said.
He felt Kawhi played with more pace vs. Orlando. Here’s his answer when @jaimemaggio asked what he’s seen from Kawhi since his return this week: pic.twitter.com/oYWCAEAB46 – 6:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
pregame work 💼
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Hp2sbZ3Uqa – 6:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Before tonight’s game, a look. back at the Pacers’ win last night over the Wizards.
Hield’s special night, adjustments defensively and gutting it out in the second half.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 6:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Wizards:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
John Wall
WAS
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Corey Kispert
Jordan Goodwin – 6:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
How the Clippers will start vs. Washington:
John Wall
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac – 6:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start John Wall, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight in Washington.
Wizards will start Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis. I believe that 2-way contract Devon Dotson is their only backup guard. – 6:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal testing out his injured hamstring before Wizards-Clippers. Beal is out for the 3rd straight game but will be re-evaluated soon. pic.twitter.com/i9XyYXvSWO – 6:34 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport “NBA Trade Intel: Three Potential Fire Sales + a Juicy Kyle Kuzma Rumor” –the teams that want to buy ahead of the trade deadline are closely monitoring the potential sellers bleacherreport.com/articles/10058… – 6:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns list Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans. Duane Washington Jr. remains out – 6:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first five hoopin’ on the homecourt tonight 💥
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/1oWm5b0UGy – 6:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2 seasons ago, Clippers had 13 20-point wins. Only Jazz (15), 76ers (14) had more.
Last season, Clippers ranked T-12th with 8 20-point wins.
Only 20-point Clippers win this season so far was the “blueprint” win vs Spurs. And they didn’t come out of that game healthy. – 5:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said the #Nets made the call for Kevin Durant not to fly to Indiana to rest. He added Royce O’Neale (personal reasons) will miss Monday’s tilt at the #Wizards but Nic Claxton should be back for DC. – 5:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue reiterated something he said about a week ago, that consideration to move John Wall into the starting lineup is hard while he’s still under a minutes limit. Nothing has changed there for time being. But he’s happy Wall will start tonight considering the D.C. setting. – 5:45 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame with Coach Ty Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers on John Wall.
• Special things about John
• John getting his flowers and managing the emotions of tonight pic.twitter.com/uewsOHjKw7 – 5:40 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terance Mann (concussion protocol) is playing tonight vs. Washington. – 5:34 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
John Wall returns to DC tonight. This @Josh Robbins + @Law Murray + @David Aldridge collab on the 20 biggest moments of his Wizards tenure made me feel a lot of emotions. theathletic.com/3984228/2022/1… – 5:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall back in Washington tonight pic.twitter.com/IiUkfXII8t – 5:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Wes Unseld Jr. was a Wizards assistant during John Wall’s rookie season, and said he was rooting for him from afar to be back in the league and healthy.
“You pull for guys you’ve worked with…I’m happy he’s in a good place.” – 5:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the LA Clippers, with Monté Morris out tonight:
PG: Jordan Goodwin
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:26 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Monte Morris (groin soreness) is out tonight for the Wizards.
Also out:
Bradley Beal (hamstring)
Will Barton (foot)
Rui Hachimura (ankle)
Delon Wright (hamstring) – 5:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Monte Morris is OUT tonight against the Clippers. The injuries continued to pile up. – 5:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Last night in Indianapolis, the Wizards had only nine healthy players available. Tonight, even with Monté Morris questionable to play (groin soreness), the Wizards are on track to have Devon Dotson, Isaiah Todd and Vernon Carey Jr. available to play if needed. – 5:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
drip in The District 💧
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/wSQjfC2Ybp – 5:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
It’s the 1st game coming off the bench for Vassell since Nov. 4-5 when he did it after missing 4 in a row w/ a sore left knee, the same ailment that forced him to miss Thursday’s game.
In his 1st game back after missing 4 straight in Nov., he scored 29 on 12 of 16 vs. LAC. – 5:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Should also be mention that with Reggie Jackson resting tonight in Washington and Terance Mann questionable, Clippers have Jason Preston available to back up John Wall. – 3:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
ready for a Saturday night showdown 💥
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/vgIXJb1kDm – 2:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
When @John Wall returns to DC, he will finally get to thank fans. He talked to ESPN about DC, his relationship with Beal, overcoming dark moments + how he won’t see his biggest fan in row AAA, seats 11 + 12. “I’ll probably look at that s— the whole game” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards are yet another team Clippers are seeing on this Southeast road trip that is shorthanded and not playing their best.
Wizards are 11-15, and Friday night’s loss in Indiana was their 8th in 10 games.
Beal, Barton, Hachimura, Wright, Davis are out, PG Morris questionable. – 2:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers still never far from my thoughts —
ocregister.com/2022/12/09/swa… – 2:20 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Game day in the District.
🕓 4:00PM PT
🆚 @Washington Wizards
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/kNFIfErz8k – 2:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
From January @TheAthletic
The biggest comeback in an era full of Clippers comebacks came in the last meeting in Washington theathletic.com/3093142/2022/0… – 1:58 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards vs. Clippers injury report
– Monte Morris (left groin soreness) questionable
– Will Barton (left foot soreness) out
– Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness bone bruise) remains out for an 11th game
– Bradley Beal and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) remain out – 1:53 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Wizards 3-1 on 2nd night of back to backs this season, including winning the last three in a row.
Nov. 7th @ Charlotte +8
Nov. 13th vs. Memphis +10
Nov. 28th vs.Minnesota +15
#Wizards #DCFamily #DCAboveAll – 1:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Will Barton is OUT tonight again as he deals with left foot soreness, the Wizards. say. Monte Morris is also questionable with a left groin issue.
That is in addition to B Beal, R Hachimura and D Wright being out. – 1:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s injury report 👇
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/vvouEUgmLP – 1:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“we’re just trying to build a culture here with guys who want to play every night, want to compete, just love the game of basketball.”
@Tyrese Haliburton dropped his 16th double-double & @Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points to lead us to a hard-fought win over the Wizards.🎞️ pic.twitter.com/c9DLSKqX4e – 1:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we goin’ back-to-back.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 1:01 PM
