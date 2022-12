The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $13,735,748 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $13,818,914 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSWA

Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Home Radio: The Team 980

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!