Devin Booker listed as questionable against Pelicans

Gerald Bourguet: Suns list Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans. Duane Washington Jr. remains out
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! BONUS episode!
🏀 The NBA has a new, heated rivalry
🏀 Zion Williamson is unstoppable and in the MVP conversation
🏀 Dyson Daniels and team defense frustrate Devin Booker
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/ZGyvbsPJV3 – 7:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Sunday at #Pelicans . #Suns – 6:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns list Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans. Duane Washington Jr. remains out – 6:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Suns game against the Pelicans due to left hamstring tightness. – 6:09 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker enters the building. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6F16dYs3PV – 5:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Moss Point showing Devin Booker ❤. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ChHCsH4QDg – 5:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got a crowd here for Devin Booker
jersey ceremony. #Suns pic.twitter.com/4bc7lu3Y5O – 5:19 PM
Got a crowd here for Devin Booker
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Moss Point to the Valley with a stop in Lexington.
Devin Booker jersey ceremony today at his high school. #Suns pic.twitter.com/bm4hLA7Xee – 4:37 PM
From Moss Point to the Valley with a stop in Lexington.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
We here. Devin Booker. Jersey ceremony. #Suns pic.twitter.com/pwpQ9oRiF2 – 4:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker injury update. #Suns.
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 3:03 PM
Devin Booker injury update. #Suns.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker is sitting in a sweatsuit as they’re having a jersey retirement for him at Moss Point.
As for a possible injury, Booker said he’s good. #Suns – 1:09 PM
Devin Booker is sitting in a sweatsuit as they’re having a jersey retirement for him at Moss Point.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western Conference All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
De’Aaron Fox
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATE
Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/l4l0LbeHV0 – 11:20 AM
Western Conference All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
De’Aaron Fox
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATE
Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/l4l0LbeHV0 – 11:20 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways after #Pelicans deal #Suns third straight loss and questions linger about Devin Booker azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:06 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Book review – Ralph Lawler ranks with Scully, Hearn, but lacked their audience – Easy Reader News easyreadernews.com/book-review-ra… – 10:46 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Devin Booker shot 1 of 7 from the field when Dyson was defending him, according to NBA tracking data pic.twitter.com/nRSsxGEkaL – 10:28 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll figure it out.” Devin Booker when asked about if he’s injured. #Suns – 11:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he made best decision for the team on Booker when taking him out for Payne.
Said Booker wasn’t moving well. Didnt say what might be bothering him. #Suns #Pelicans – 11:09 PM
Monty Williams said he made best decision for the team on Booker when taking him out for Payne.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I’m sorry, but if Devin Booker or DA did that at the end of the game, y’all would be posting that highlight all over Twitter. Be real about why you’re actually upset about Zion’s dunk – 11:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The #Pelicans defense forced Devin Booker to 5-for-17 from the field without Herb Jones on the floor. This team is damn good.
Plus Zion Williamson had another stellar night.
35 pts / 7 rebs / 4 asts / 13-17 FG
Best team in West for a reason. – 10:54 PM
The #Pelicans defense forced Devin Booker to 5-for-17 from the field without Herb Jones on the floor. This team is damn good.
Plus Zion Williamson had another stellar night.
35 pts / 7 rebs / 4 asts / 13-17 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: NOP 128, PHX 117
Ayton: 25 Pts, 13 Reb, 11-15 FG
Paul: 24 Pts, 8 Reb, 7 Ast, 6-9 3P
Booker: 14 Pts, 7 Ast, 5-17 FG
Williamson: 35 Pts, 7 Reb, 13-17 FG – 10:53 PM
Final: NOP 128, PHX 117
Ayton: 25 Pts, 13 Reb, 11-15 FG
Paul: 24 Pts, 8 Reb, 7 Ast, 6-9 3P
Booker: 14 Pts, 7 Ast, 5-17 FG
StatMuse @statmuse
Book last 3 games:
14.0 PPG
31.9 FG%
25.0 3P%
-76
Book last 3 games:
14.0 PPG
31.9 FG%
25.0 3P%
-76
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker out to close this game tells me something’s wrong. Even on an off night, it’d take quite a bit for Monty to pull him late in a single-digit game – 10:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Left McCollum open.
Ayton closest to him.
Let McCollum get offensive rebound.
Booker ran out to contest 3, then McCollum went around him.
Left Marshall open for 3.
Marshall connects.
#Suns down eight with 1:50 left. – 10:47 PM
Left McCollum open.
Ayton closest to him.
Let McCollum get offensive rebound.
Booker ran out to contest 3, then McCollum went around him.
Left Marshall open for 3.
Marshall connects.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pretty great read by Zion for the pick 6. Couldn’t tell but Devin Booker didn’t look right getting back down the court after the turnover – 10:38 PM
Pretty great read by Zion for the pick 6. Couldn’t tell but Devin Booker didn’t look right getting back down the court after the turnover – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McCollum 3 answer.
Williamson steal and jam. Booker turnover.
#Suns down four. Timeout Phoenix with 3:58 left in game. – 10:37 PM
McCollum 3 answer.
Williamson steal and jam. Booker turnover.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Booker was holding Alvarado the entire time but the whistle goes on Jose lmao – 10:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: NOP 95, PHX 82
Ayton: 19 Pts, 10 Reb, 8-12 FG
Paul: 15-6-5, 4-8 FG
Booker: 14 Pts, 7 Ast, 5-17 FG
End of 3Q: NOP 95, PHX 82
Ayton: 19 Pts, 10 Reb, 8-12 FG
Paul: 15-6-5, 4-8 FG
Booker: 14 Pts, 7 Ast, 5-17 FG
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Big corner 3 from Lee
Big corner 3 answer from Marshall.
Big corner 3 answer from Booker.
Bigger corner 3 from Lee.
#Suns down 10. – 10:07 PM
Big corner 3 from Lee
Big corner 3 answer from Marshall.
Big corner 3 answer from Booker.
Bigger corner 3 from Lee.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig did two things there and neither aren’t good.
He had chance to feed Ayton in the post, and didn’t.
Then he passed on an open 3 and passed it to Booker with shot clock expiring. Booker rushed shot.
#Suns down 11. – 10:00 PM
Torrey Craig did two things there and neither aren’t good.
He had chance to feed Ayton in the post, and didn’t.
Then he passed on an open 3 and passed it to Booker with shot clock expiring. Booker rushed shot.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker cleared Ayton out to get that look.
Scores. #Suns down seven. – 9:57 PM
Booker cleared Ayton out to get that look.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Anyone else notice that Devin Booker didn’t score on Dyson Daniels in the first half? I know Book was 0-5 before Dyson took his first rest, and then he scored two buckets quickly on Naji. But that was it. – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Been watching Devin Booker for 4-plus seasons.
Seen him have some off nights, but he’s just not himself right now.
Has 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting, but it’s his body language.
However, I’ve seen him instantly turn it on.
#Suns down 55-52 at halftime. – 9:48 PM
Been watching Devin Booker for 4-plus seasons.
Seen him have some off nights, but he’s just not himself right now.
Has 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting, but it’s his body language.
However, I’ve seen him instantly turn it on.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Naji Marshall is having another good night off the bench.
Had 7 points and 4 assists in the first half. Helped hold Devin Booker to 2-10 shooting from the field. He’s made such a big jump in Year 3. – 9:39 PM
Naji Marshall is having another good night off the bench.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul X Ayton = 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting. (Ayton 6-of-8 FGs)
Rest of #Suns: 26 points on 10-of-26 FGs (Booker 2-of-10 FGs)
#Suns down three at halftime.
PHX: Ayton 14, Paul 12. Team: 7-of-16 on 3s.
NOLA: Alvarado 16 (3-of-3 on 3s) Williamson 13. Team: 4-of-15 on 3s. – 9:37 PM
Paul X Ayton = 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting. (Ayton 6-of-8 FGs)
Rest of #Suns: 26 points on 10-of-26 FGs (Booker 2-of-10 FGs)
#Suns down three at halftime.
PHX: Ayton 14, Paul 12. Team: 7-of-16 on 3s.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: NOP 55, PHX 52
Ayton: 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-8 FG
Paul: 12 Pts, 3-7 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 3 Ast, 2-10 FG
Alvarado: 16 Pts, 5-7 FG – 9:35 PM
Halftime: NOP 55, PHX 52
Ayton: 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-8 FG
Paul: 12 Pts, 3-7 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 3 Ast, 2-10 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Weird game. Jose Alvarado is lighting it up, Devin Booker is 2-for-7 and Jock Landale is the only bench guy who’s scored, but it’s a tie game. – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Leading scorer?
Not Booker.
Alvarado with 13.
Tie game after Bridges 3. – 9:16 PM
Leading scorer?
Not Booker.
Alvarado with 13.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Been watching Devin Booker for 4-plus seasons.
Seen him have some off nights, but he’s just himself right now.
Has 5 points on 2-of-7 shooting, but it’s his body language.
However, I’ve seen him instantly turn it on.
#Suns up 27-26 on #Pelicans after one. – 9:06 PM
Been watching Devin Booker for 4-plus seasons.
Seen him have some off nights, but he’s just himself right now.
Has 5 points on 2-of-7 shooting, but it’s his body language.
However, I’ve seen him instantly turn it on.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 27, NOP 26
Paul: 8 Pts, 3-3 FG
Booker: 5 Pts, 2-7 FG
Craig: 5-3-3
Williamson: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-3 FG – 9:06 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 27, NOP 26
Paul: 8 Pts, 3-3 FG
Booker: 5 Pts, 2-7 FG
Craig: 5-3-3
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Alvarado 3.
Marshall transition. Booker jumped before Marshall did and ended up giving up the bucket.
#Pelicans force turnover. Alvarado and Graham injecting life into New Orleans. Crowd into it.
#Suns lead down to one. – 9:02 PM
Alvarado 3.
Marshall transition. Booker jumped before Marshall did and ended up giving up the bucket.
#Pelicans force turnover. Alvarado and Graham injecting life into New Orleans. Crowd into it.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Two straight makes for Book. Hopefully that helps snap him out of the funk – 9:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Another rough start for Devin Booker. He’s 0-for-4 early on, game tied at 10 – 8:49 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Dyson Daniels is stifling Devin Booker so far. Not gonna hold him to zero but a great job by the rookie so far – 8:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion inside again.
Booker airball 3 after setting feet.
#Suns #Pelicans tied at 10-10. Timeout with 6:07 left in 1st. – 8:48 PM
Zion inside again.
Booker airball 3 after setting feet.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pelicans are starting Dyson Daniels. Expect him to spend time on Booker and Paul. He has been really good for them this year defensively. – 8:08 PM
More on this storyline
Haller: When you got to Phoenix, did you know Devin Booker was as good as he was? Chris Paul: I knew how good he was. I think for me, when I thought about coming here, I felt like I could make him even better. Just to make it easier on him. Haller: Why did Jamal Crawford making the top 10 surprise you? Chris Paul: Because he’s a ballhandler like me. But he’s a basketball savant, a junkie. Me and him still talk all the time. -via The Athletic / December 8, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: “He looked good, and talking to him after the game, he felt good, most importantly…he said he was pain-free and good to go.” – Devin Booker on Chris Paul in his return from injury -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / December 8, 2022
The pride of Moss Point, Devin Booker, is returning home for a very special honor. The former Tiger is having his jersey retired on Saturday by the Moss Point School District in between road games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday and Sunday as a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns. -via WXXV News 25 / December 6, 2022
