Devin Booker listed as questionable against Pelicans

Gerald Bourguet: “He looked good, and talking to him after the game, he felt good, most importantly…he said he was pain-free and good to go.” – Devin Booker on Chris Paul in his return from injury -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / December 8, 2022

Pelicans are starting Dyson Daniels. Expect him to spend time on Booker and Paul. He has been really good for them this year defensively. – 8:08 PM

Dyson Daniels is stifling Devin Booker so far. Not gonna hold him to zero but a great job by the rookie so far – 8:48 PM

Two straight makes for Book. Hopefully that helps snap him out of the funk – 9:00 PM

Alvarado 3.Marshall transition. Booker jumped before Marshall did and ended up giving up the bucket. #Pelicans force turnover. Alvarado and Graham injecting life into New Orleans. Crowd into it. #Suns lead down to one. – 9:02 PM

Been watching Devin Booker for 4-plus seasons.Seen him have some off nights, but he’s just himself right now.Has 5 points on 2-of-7 shooting, but it’s his body language.However, I’ve seen him instantly turn it on. #Suns up 27-26 on #Pelicans after one. – 9:06 PM

Weird game. Jose Alvarado is lighting it up, Devin Booker is 2-for-7 and Jock Landale is the only bench guy who’s scored, but it’s a tie game. – 9:19 PM

Paul X Ayton = 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting. (Ayton 6-of-8 FGs)Rest of #Suns : 26 points on 10-of-26 FGs (Booker 2-of-10 FGs) #Suns down three at halftime.PHX: Ayton 14, Paul 12. Team: 7-of-16 on 3s.NOLA: Alvarado 16 (3-of-3 on 3s) Williamson 13. Team: 4-of-15 on 3s. – 9:37 PM

Naji Marshall is having another good night off the bench.Had 7 points and 4 assists in the first half. Helped hold Devin Booker to 2-10 shooting from the field. He’s made such a big jump in Year 3. – 9:39 PM

Been watching Devin Booker for 4-plus seasons.Seen him have some off nights, but he’s just not himself right now.Has 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting, but it’s his body language.However, I’ve seen him instantly turn it on. #Suns down 55-52 at halftime. – 9:48 PM

Anyone else notice that Devin Booker didn’t score on Dyson Daniels in the first half? I know Book was 0-5 before Dyson took his first rest, and then he scored two buckets quickly on Naji. But that was it. – 9:49 PM

Torrey Craig did two things there and neither aren’t good.He had chance to feed Ayton in the post, and didn’t.Then he passed on an open 3 and passed it to Booker with shot clock expiring. Booker rushed shot. #Suns down 11. – 10:00 PM

Pretty great read by Zion for the pick 6. Couldn’t tell but Devin Booker didn’t look right getting back down the court after the turnover – 10:38 PM

Left McCollum open.Ayton closest to him.Let McCollum get offensive rebound.Booker ran out to contest 3, then McCollum went around him.Left Marshall open for 3.Marshall connects. #Suns down eight with 1:50 left. – 10:47 PM

Devin Booker out to close this game tells me something’s wrong. Even on an off night, it’d take quite a bit for Monty to pull him late in a single-digit game – 10:49 PM

The #Pelicans defense forced Devin Booker to 5-for-17 from the field without Herb Jones on the floor. This team is damn good.Plus Zion Williamson had another stellar night.35 pts / 7 rebs / 4 asts / 13-17 FGBest team in West for a reason. – 10:54 PM

I’m sorry, but if Devin Booker or DA did that at the end of the game, y’all would be posting that highlight all over Twitter. Be real about why you’re actually upset about Zion’s dunk – 11:09 PM

Monty Williams said he made best decision for the team on Booker when taking him out for Payne.Said Booker wasn’t moving well. Didnt say what might be bothering him. #Suns

Devin Booker shot 1 of 7 from the field when Dyson was defending him, according to NBA tracking data pic.twitter.com/nRSsxGEkaL

Locked On Pelicans is live! BONUS episode!🏀 The NBA has a new, heated rivalry🏀 Zion Williamson is unstoppable and in the MVP conversation🏀 Dyson Daniels and team defense frustrate Devin BookerWatch on YouTube!

Devin Booker is sitting in a sweatsuit as they’re having a jersey retirement for him at Moss Point.As for a possible injury, Booker said he’s good. #Suns

From Moss Point to the Valley with a stop in Lexington.Devin Booker jersey ceremony today at his high school. #Suns pic.twitter.com/bm4hLA7Xee

