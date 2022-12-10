Immanuel Quickley addresses trade rumors

Immanuel Quickley hopes the trade rumors that have involved him don’t come to fruition. “I love being in New York,” he said. Quickley scored 11 points and added four assists off the bench.
Source: New York Post
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Knicks active in trade talks involving Quickley, Fournier, Reddish, Rose nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/rep… – 12:51 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
NBA trade season unofficially begins next week.
Here is what I’m hearing about the Knicks — including nuggets on Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish: https://t.co/6mBO56KKbk pic.twitter.com/YwTcbmpkFM – 9:14 AM
Now, the Knicks are already on the phones. League sources said the most-common players they have discussed with other teams are, in no particular order: Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, Rose and Reddish. They fielded calls on Fournier leading into last winter’s trade deadline and then again over the summer. He has two seasons, including this one, remaining on his contract and hasn’t touched the court in three weeks. But it’s not like they’re desperate to send him out of town. -via The Athletic / December 7, 2022
They also have communicated that they are willing to attach Quickley or Reddish to Fournier to make a trade work, league sources said. The Knicks have discussed with other teams various types of Quickley-related deals. In discussions where the 23-year-old is the standalone piece going out, New York has targeted a future first-round pick, league sources said. The team is overflowing with guys who could justify playing time. Moving on from one of the guards could free up space. -via The Athletic / December 7, 2022
Ian Begley: Knicks say Immanuel Quickley (Sore right knee) is questionable for Detroit game. -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 28, 2022
