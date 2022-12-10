Jazz 81, Nuggets 80: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (15-13) play against the Denver Nuggets (10-10) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022
Utah Jazz 81, Denver Nuggets 80 (Q3 03:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones misses a layup, draws a tech for a second straight game. Free throw is missed. – 10:33 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic up to 21-8-12 and there is still 5 minutes left in the 3rd. – 10:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
“This Jazz team’s goal is to keep this close and make it a clutch game. And we know how this team does in clutch games.”
About .500.
This crew loves putting up Jazz ranks on clutch totals … which means only that they play a lot of close games, not that they’re good in them. – 10:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Christian Braun is the first guy off the bench for the Nuggets once again in the second half. – 10:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets have taken 4 free-throws tonight with 5:19 left in the 3rd. – 10:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The mutual flopping between Vando and Jokic has reached World Cup levels – 10:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic with just 2 points in the first 6 minutes of the 3rd, but he has another 3 assists bringing his total up to 12 so far. – 10:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Death, taxes, and the Nuggets not taking early-season games against inferior opponents seriously. – 10:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🗣AND ONE!
Nickeil’s up to 21 points with the tough bucket 👏
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/3uCSzfKIHG – 10:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The beginning of the third quarter against what the 22-23 Nuggets consider an inferior opponent has to be the worst block of time in Denver Nuggets franchise history. – 10:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
giving this group project an A+ 📝
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/wvA3wfbQDe – 10:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Malik Beasley is going to win or lose this game for Utah, you can feel it. – 10:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
At the 8:46 mark of the 3Q, Vando got his first rebound of the game. He does have 4a. Meanwhile, Jazz are on an 8-0 run, and within 70-68. – 10:21 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
These extremely shorthanded Jazz just keep finding a way to make it work… 8-0 run, down now only 2, 8:22 left 3Q in a game they really have no business being in. – 10:21 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic with his absurd tap-pass from the low post to the corner for a 3. It’s crazy that he has that in his bag. – 10:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic and KCP have a growing chemistry between them. Good to see the new players on the Nuggets get on the same page as Jokic.
It seems like playing with Jokic should make things easy right away, but it takes time to get used to the unique style of play. – 10:19 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker practicing for the dunk contest this year 😉 pic.twitter.com/PYFfDjgs8n – 10:14 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
These three puttin’ it on in the first half 🔥
Jamal: 19 PTS (81.8 FG%), 3 REB, 2 AST
AG: 10 PTS (71.4 FG%)
Joker: 15 PTS (66.7 FG%), 5 REB, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/OiOoZTcm8I – 10:08 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s 18 points at the half are already his personal best in a @Utah Jazz uniform.
His previous high was 16 on March 16. – 10:08 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic with 9 assists in 17 first-half minutes to go with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal and 2 blocks.
He is 6-9 from the field and has just 1 turnover. Great first half from the reigning MVP. – 10:03 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Will Hardy to the refs after the obvious no call foul from Aaron Gordon on Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
“Go watch it at hafltime.” – 10:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Nuggets 61, Jazz 52. Utah has never led, Denver’s 9-point advantage is its largest of the game. NAW has 18p on 6-9/4-6 shooting. Will Hardy let the refs have it as he walked off the court, owing to the no-call on what looked like an Aaron Gordon foul on NAW at the horn. – 10:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Jazz 61-52:
-Jamal Murray:19 points, 9/11 FG, hitting everything inside the arc
-Joker: 15-6-9, very comfy passing at the top and letting Jamal go to work
-AG: 10 points and a NASTY alley-oop pic.twitter.com/tfYK1ZN7df – 10:02 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jamal Murray is feeling it tonight. 19 points on 9-11 shooting at the half.
Nuggets lead 61-52. – 10:02 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Man, Jamal Murray looks good on offense. He just executed a perfect 2-for-1 and has 19 points on 9-11 shooting in the first half against the Jazz.
Nuggets lead 61-52 after two quarters. – 10:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Monster half from Jamal Murray: 19 points on 9-11 shooting, 0 turnovers – 10:01 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Nuggets up 61-52 at the half. Rough end to the quarter for the Jazz… Denver just ran the Murray/Jokic two-man game to perfection to get control of this thing.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker leads the Jazz in scoring with 16 points, he’s 4-6 from deep. – 10:01 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jamal Murray is feeling it tonight. 17 points on 8-10 shooting at the half.
Nuggets lead 61-52. – 10:00 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I bet Jazz fans would be surprised at Jarred Vanderbilt’s size in real life.
Jokic could score every time by just backing him down and turning towards the hoop for a lay in but his unselfishness might be hurting him.
Credit to Vanderbilt for the fight. – 9:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Utah was 7-9 from deep at one point in the first quarter.
Now, Utah is 7-19 from deep with 4 minutes left before half. Denver has upped their defensive effort on the perimeter and Utah has just began missing shots. They are 0-10 since being 7-9 from 3.
Denver now leads 46-41 – 9:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
As others have noted, Michael Malone is back on the Nuggets bench. Good sign. – 9:52 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Talen(ted) on both sides of the ball 🫡
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/JdAb9Rl88E – 9:51 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone is back out on the floor for the Nuggets after being in the locker room with back pain. – 9:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Talen(ted) on both side of the ball 🫡
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/9hFrpccQys – 9:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker just absolutely rag’dolled Jarred Vanderbilt after Vando caught him for a TOV on the inbound. – 9:51 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Utah’s coach showed just how smart he is.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets have some trends taking form:
1. Letting opposing offenses get comfortable early leading to good shooting nights
2. Bones gets tunnel vision when things get tight/awry for Denver
3. Even with KCP/Brown, DEN’s D gets hurt when Murray/Jokic get singled out & attacked. – 9:49 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kessler’s doing well enough on Jokic, but Olynyk keeps losing Gordon defensively.
(Good alley oop from Olynyk to Kessler just now though.) – 9:49 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson’s 24 pt first half means one thing: After his gaffe Wednesday night in Utah, the man is on a mission of atonement. – 9:48 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Been too long since Bones used his gravity as a shooter to get his teammates involved. He has been getting tunnel vision with the injuries Denver has dealt with and that needs to change for Denver to be closer to their best. – 9:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I think anytime Ochai Agbaji plays with the Jazz he’s going to look better than he does playing with the Stars because his skillset looks better with better players and his role is simplified. Cut to the basket. Fly around athletically. Make corner 3’s – 9:41 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Yeah, might be time to hit that Nnaji button. DeAndre Jordan is not playing well. – 9:40 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
That’s basically a Walker Kessler assist. THT doesn’t get that bucket if Kessler isn’t running the court that hard. – 9:40 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Murray in to start the second quarter and he immediately cooked Rudy Gay and hit a step-back 3. – 9:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Some nice two-man game going between Bones and Jamal right now. – 9:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Nuggets 28, Jazz 26. Utah shot just 40.9% overall, and committed 4 TOs, but kept close by virtue of going 7-13 from deep. NAW with 9p/2a. Jokic 9p/4a/2r for Denver, which shot 61.9% FGs, but just 2-6 on 3s. – 9:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Felt like the Nuggets came into this game thinking Utah couldn’t score with them even if they played defense at 75% speed, but Utah hit 7-13 from 3-point range and they only trail by 2 after one quarter.
Denver leads Utah 28-26. – 9:36 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Walker Kessler is getting a lot better at rolling and finishing.
He isn’t stopping and looking to finish around people he’s just going straight at the basket.
More positive development. – 9:36 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone is back in the locker room dealing with back pain right now. David Adelman running the show in the meantime for Denver. – 9:35 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I think the Nuggets went to the two-man game a bit too much in that opening quarter. Would like to see the ball move a bit more in the 2nd.
28-26 Nuggets – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First quarter done. The Jazz trail the Nuggets 28-26…..Utah made seven threes in the first 12 minutes – 9:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
“That’s another three. Knock it down, Ochai!”
@Jordan Clarkson loves the splash from the rook 🤩
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/7Cqt0xhRub – 9:33 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
No Murray staggered to the bench tonight. Adelman — with Malone in the locker room with back tightness — is using the all-bench lineup+Bruce Brown who is spot starting. – 9:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets all-bench unit (+ Bruce) begins the stint with two turnovers and an And-1 allowed. – 9:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone went back to the locker room to get checked on by the Nuggets’ training staff, I’m told. His back was bothering him. David Adelman has taken over. – 9:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the Nuggets 26-23…really good start for NAW who has nine points on a trio of threes – 9:29 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Pretty sure David Adelman is coaching the Nuggets at the moment. I don’t see Michael Malone on the bench. – 9:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone is not on the Nuggets’ bench right now. He started the game there, and I didn’t see him leave. But David Adelman has been acting as the head coach for the last several minutes. – 9:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
David Adelman just called timeout for the Nuggets bench just now. I don’t see Michael Malone out there at the moment. Been a little bit. – 9:28 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ochai Agbaji has made two corner threes now in the last two games.
That’s going to be a huge part of how successful he can be in the NBA because the size and the athleticism are there. – 9:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jordan Clarkson on the Utah Jazz broadcast is being interviewed, but he cannot stop watching the game and losing track of what he is saying. Awesome little moment seeing him cheer for his team literally in the middle of the interview. – 9:27 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ochai Agbaji has made two corner threes now i the last two games.
That’s going to be a huge part of how successful he can be in the NBA because the size and the athleticism are there. – 9:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz 3-point shooting keeping them in this one. It’s all of their points: they’re now 7-10 from deep. Jazz still trail 22-21. – 9:26 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Tune in to @ATTSportsNetRM as @Jordan Clarkson joins @BuckleUpBoler on the broadcast 🎤 pic.twitter.com/K99JMdFtrR – 9:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Utah is 6-8 from deep already, but they have not hit a shot inside the 3-point arc. Denver is getting mixed up on scrambles and switches, but this shooting does not feel sustainable from Utah. – 9:25 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Tune in to @ATTSportsNetRM as @Jordan Clarkson joins @BuckleUpBoler on the broadcast 🎤 pic.twitter.com/Z7ZobO8y7U – 9:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic is already up to 4 assists halfway through the first quarter. – 9:24 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Nuggets games: great game ops!
– Much better sound system
– Court projection system for intros
– Enjoyable visiting starters intro
– Asking every player on the roster questions for jumbotron video
– Getting fans involved with call and response “whose ball? NUGGETS BALL” – 9:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson on the ATTSN broadcast, speaking on playing short-handed: Everyone’s prepared, Nickeil is playing well, good to see Ochai get a look. – 9:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Christian Braun first man off the bench and the Nuggets force a 24-second violation right away. He swallowed up Malik Beasley on the perimeter. – 9:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray looks a lot lighter on his feet. He was carrying a lot of mental weight on his shoulders for the past few weeks, but tonight he looks like he is just out there playing. Great sight for the Nuggets.
He is 4-4 for 8 points to start the game. – 9:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Christian Braun is the Nuggets’ 6th man tonight — and Denver gets a 24-second violation on its first defensive possession with him in the game. – 9:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jamal Murry with 3 straight buckets for the Nuggets. He’s quickly up to 8p, and Denver leads the Jazz 18-12, 6:51 left 1Q. Jazz have just 1 TO at this point — surprising given their new lineup. – 9:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Two days after his game-winner in Portland, Jamal Murray starts 4-4 from the floor for 8 points vs. Utah. – 9:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray looks a lot lighter on his feet. He was looking carrying a lot of mental weight on his shoulders for the past few weeks, but tonight he looks like he is just out there playing. Great sight for the Nuggets. – 9:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets defense getting lackadaisical when switching/scrambling and its leading to a couple good looks from 3 for Utah. – 9:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets switched a few times on the first Utah offensive possession. I wonder if we will see a lot of that with the Jazz so banged up. – 9:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic grabs an offensive rebound on the Nuggets’ first possession and opens the scoring against a Jazz team that’s without Mike Conely, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen. – 9:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hyphenate-heavy starting lineup for the Jazz tonight:
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Talen Horton-Tucker
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Kelly Olynyk – 9:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I am putting the O/U on Jarred Vanderbilt rebounds at 15.5 tonight. – 9:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, let’s get it going here at Ball Arena. Nuggets taking on the Jazz M.A.S.H. unit. SURELY this can’t go awry. – 9:10 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
One last Nuggets game from my couch while I get through the last bits of COVID.
Tonight is a big one IMO. Denver seemed to turn a corner with their win over Portland. Can they keep up that momentum or will they undo that positive growth? – 9:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
💥back at it 24 hours later💥
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/j4cdWpwb8Y – 9:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jokic gets loose and the team gets ready to take on the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/SQvOBzXc5b – 9:01 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz starters: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk. (No Walker Kessler, sorry.) – 9:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Jazz
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:52 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah beat the Arizona team that is currently having its way with a good Indiana team in Vegas.
That will have a shelf life all the way through March. – 8:42 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
When 17 of the next 22 Nuggets games are at home pic.twitter.com/EFMM2ks9aN – 8:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach on tonight’s game against the Jazz 🎙
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/nzFmTQfYaI – 7:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone was adamant pregame about how happy he was about Denver’s defensive performance against Utah in the other matchup at Ball Arena in late October.
He also made sure to mention how nervous he was for this game BECAUSE Markkanen, Conley, Sexton, and Clarkson are OUT. – 7:28 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Another day, another Joker suit 🤫
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/DXUKX2hUs8 – 7:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What are we thinkin’ for Bruce Brown tonight?
@PointsBetUSA | #MileHighBasketball – 6:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2 seasons ago, Clippers had 13 20-point wins. Only Jazz (15), 76ers (14) had more.
Last season, Clippers ranked T-12th with 8 20-point wins.
Only 20-point Clippers win this season so far was the “blueprint” win vs Spurs. And they didn’t come out of that game healthy. – 5:56 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Carson Palmer won the 2002 Heisman at the Yale Club of New York. Matt Leinart won the 2004 Heisman at the New York Marriott Marquis. Reggie Bush won the 2005 Heisman at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square. Caleb Williams will win the 2022 Heisman at Jazz at Lincoln Center. pic.twitter.com/WCsE8LBokf – 5:04 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
You guys I actually got to meal prep a little bit today because 6 of the next 7 Nuggets games are at home 🥹🥹 – 4:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jordan McLaughlin is out tonight against Portland, the team says — after re-aggravating his left calf strain on Friday night in Utah. – 3:36 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert left Utah with some boos, as he scored against his former team in the last second 😬
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/SLtY1yaTZN – 3:32 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen, and Simone Fontecchio didn’t make the Jazz’s road trip last night due to injury or illness, they are out for tonight’s game vs. Denver. – 3:01 PM
