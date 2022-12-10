Kristaps Porzingis expected to stay with Washington?

Also, several rival executives believe the Wizards will not lose Porziņģis, who is having a strong season. He can opt into his $36 million salary for 2023-24 with the Wizards or re-sign on a longer deal at a lower annual price.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
That’s a 13-0 run for the Clippers and they’ll take an 86-84 lead into the fourth.
Kuzma: 30p
Porzingis: 24p 11rb
Goodwin: 10p – 8:52 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3Q: Clippers 86, Wizards 84
Kuzma: 30 pts., 8 rebs.,
Porzingis: 24 pts., 11 rebs., 5 assts.
Avdija: 8 pts., 4 rebs., 5 assts.
Wall: 13 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
George: 25 pts., 6 rebs., 6 assts.
3-pointers: Clippers 13/33, Wizards 14/27 – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kristaps Porzingis has rolled his ankle multiple times tonight. – 8:43 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Clippers absolutely absuing Kristaps Porzingis and the officials are not calling anything.
KP massaging his right ankle after his latest spill. – 8:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
An official review determined that Porzingis did not, in fact, foul Kawhi on his dunk attempt. Still, a foul has been charged to Anthony Gill, and Kawhi is still going to shoot free throws. – 8:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards extended run to 10-2 to take their largest lead. George’s fast break layup cuts Washington lead down to 81-71.
Clippers trying to go small here with Porzingis continuing to be a problem on both ends of the floor. Porzingis is up to 5 assists with only 1 turnover. – 8:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
It’s unusual for a 7-footer to have a drive-and-kick game, but 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porziņģis’ drive-and-kick game has created some open 3-point opportunities in recent games. The most recent: a Devon Dotson 3 from the top of the arc to extend Washington’s lead over L.A. to 81-69. – 8:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rough start to 3rd quarter for Zubac. Two fouls on Porzingis, one that wasn’t enough to prevent a bucket. Offensively, missed a bunny and got another attempt at the rim smacked by Porzingis, leading to an easy Avdija bucket.
Washington maintains 76-67 lead with 7:25 left in 3rd. – 8:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis: not easy to shoot over. pic.twitter.com/jw52fIWbOZ – 8:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George misses 3 at halftime buzzer, allowing Washington to retain 63-60 lead. Clippers never tied or led after Wizards started game on 10-0 run.
Kyle Kuzma has 25 points, but Clippers having more issues with Kristaps Porzingis (14/7/3, 5/6 FTs). – 8:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 63, Clippers 60. This might be John Wall’s city but Kyle Kuzma’s got 25, the most points he’s scored in a half this season.
Porzingis has 14
George has 16p, Wall has 11p and 1 assist. – 8:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards go into halftime leading the Clippers 63-60. They are 10-for-21 from 3PT. Kuzma has 25 pts already, Porzingis with 14. – 8:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis has scored in double-digits in all 43 of his games with the Washington Wizards, the longest streak of his career. – 8:00 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards start the second quarter leading 29-28. Kuzma and Porzingis have 8 points apiece, the Wiz had 6 three’s in the first quarter. Paul George has 11 – 7:39 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Los Angeles Clippers after 1.
#DCAboveAll 29
#ClipperNation 28
Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis each lead the team with 8. – 7:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. has 3 fouls in less than 6 minutes, all drawn by Kristaps Porzingis. – 7:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
10-0 early lead for the Wizards, forcing a Clippers timeout. The Wizards have made all 4 of their shots with Porzingis and Kuzma each knocking down 3s.
They also started hot last night, so we’ll see if they can sustain it. – 7:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Wizards:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
John Wall
WAS
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Corey Kispert
Jordan Goodwin – 6:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start John Wall, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight in Washington.
Wizards will start Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis. I believe that 2-way contract Devon Dotson is their only backup guard. – 6:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the LA Clippers, with Monté Morris out tonight:
PG: Jordan Goodwin
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers return from west coast trip, slow Wizards in the second half for 6th double-digit win.
– Hield scores 28; four 3s and no FTs
– Kuzma/Porzingis matchups
– Brissett’s whatever-is-needed contributions
“The second half was find a way.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 10:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Pacers 121, Wizards 111
Porzingis: 29 pts., 11/13 FGs
Kuzma: 27 pts., 7 rebs., 7 assts.
Avdija: 14 pts., 9 rebs., 4 assts.
Goodwin: 19 pts., 4 rebs., 3 assts., 5 steals
Haliburton: 23 pts., 11 assts.
Hield: 28 pts., 4 assts.
3-pointers: Pacers 18/40, Wizards 10/29 – 9:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into the 4th quarter down 95-89 to the Pacers. Porzingis has 26 and Kuzma 22, but the Pacers are 14-29 from 3PT (48.3%). – 8:50 PM
More on this storyline
Washington: Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to available for Friday’s game against Indiana. Will Barton (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to out. -via HoopsHype / December 9, 2022
Ava Wallace: Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) and Will Barton (left foot soreness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game in Indiana, two new additions to the Wizards injury report. -via Twitter @avarwallace / December 8, 2022
Washington: Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) and Will Barton (left foot soreness) have been downgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Indiana. -via HoopsHype / December 8, 2022
