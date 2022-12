Kyle Kuzma coveted by Sacramento, Phoenix, and New York?

Kuzma (27), however, is a flight risk and precisely the kind of player many rebuilding teams would covet in free agency. He could be a top-five free agent this offseason—at worst, top-10. “He wants out,” an NBA source said. “He’s looking for over $20 million a season and in a big market [or with a contender].” Kuzma is believed to still be on the Sacramento Kings’ radar after they missed out on him in 2021 when the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to Washington instead of Sacramento. The Kings can’t trade a first until 2028 (due to protections on their obligation to the Atlanta Hawks for Kevin Huerter), but they could build a deal around Harrison Barnes with that distant pick and/or prospects like Davion Mitchell.Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report