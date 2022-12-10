Kyle Kuzma coveted by Sacramento, Phoenix, and New York?

Kuzma (27), however, is a flight risk and precisely the kind of player many rebuilding teams would covet in free agency. He could be a top-five free agent this offseason—at worst, top-10. “He wants out,” an NBA source said. “He’s looking for over $20 million a season and in a big market [or with a contender].” Kuzma is believed to still be on the Sacramento Kings’ radar after they missed out on him in 2021 when the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to Washington instead of Sacramento. The Kings can’t trade a first until 2028 (due to protections on their obligation to the Atlanta Hawks for Kevin Huerter), but they could build a deal around Harrison Barnes with that distant pick and/or prospects like Davion Mitchell.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
That’s a 13-0 run for the Clippers and they’ll take an 86-84 lead into the fourth.
Kuzma: 30p
Porzingis: 24p 11rb
Goodwin: 10p – 8:52 PM
That’s a 13-0 run for the Clippers and they’ll take an 86-84 lead into the fourth.
Kuzma: 30p
Porzingis: 24p 11rb
Goodwin: 10p – 8:52 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3Q: Clippers 86, Wizards 84
Kuzma: 30 pts., 8 rebs.,
Porzingis: 24 pts., 11 rebs., 5 assts.
Avdija: 8 pts., 4 rebs., 5 assts.
Wall: 13 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
George: 25 pts., 6 rebs., 6 assts.
3-pointers: Clippers 13/33, Wizards 14/27 – 8:52 PM
End of the 3Q: Clippers 86, Wizards 84
Kuzma: 30 pts., 8 rebs.,
Porzingis: 24 pts., 11 rebs., 5 assts.
Avdija: 8 pts., 4 rebs., 5 assts.
Wall: 13 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
George: 25 pts., 6 rebs., 6 assts.
3-pointers: Clippers 13/33, Wizards 14/27 – 8:52 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
After this transition bucket by Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma walked up to him at the start of the Clippers timeout nodding his head as if to say, ‘yes, more of that’
pic.twitter.com/1CIAW34BuI – 8:33 PM
After this transition bucket by Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma walked up to him at the start of the Clippers timeout nodding his head as if to say, ‘yes, more of that’
pic.twitter.com/1CIAW34BuI – 8:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kuz got 30 and 9 and is shooting 6-of-7 from 3 with over 6 mins left in the third. – 8:32 PM
Kuz got 30 and 9 and is shooting 6-of-7 from 3 with over 6 mins left in the third. – 8:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George misses 3 at halftime buzzer, allowing Washington to retain 63-60 lead. Clippers never tied or led after Wizards started game on 10-0 run.
Kyle Kuzma has 25 points, but Clippers having more issues with Kristaps Porzingis (14/7/3, 5/6 FTs). – 8:07 PM
Paul George misses 3 at halftime buzzer, allowing Washington to retain 63-60 lead. Clippers never tied or led after Wizards started game on 10-0 run.
Kyle Kuzma has 25 points, but Clippers having more issues with Kristaps Porzingis (14/7/3, 5/6 FTs). – 8:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 63, Clippers 60. This might be John Wall’s city but Kyle Kuzma’s got 25, the most points he’s scored in a half this season.
Porzingis has 14
George has 16p, Wall has 11p and 1 assist. – 8:07 PM
Halftime: Wizards 63, Clippers 60. This might be John Wall’s city but Kyle Kuzma’s got 25, the most points he’s scored in a half this season.
Porzingis has 14
George has 16p, Wall has 11p and 1 assist. – 8:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards go into halftime leading the Clippers 63-60. They are 10-for-21 from 3PT. Kuzma has 25 pts already, Porzingis with 14. – 8:06 PM
Wizards go into halftime leading the Clippers 63-60. They are 10-for-21 from 3PT. Kuzma has 25 pts already, Porzingis with 14. – 8:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards leads the Los Angeles Clippers at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 63
#ClipperNation 60
Kyle Kuzma leads all scorers with 25. – 8:05 PM
The Washington Wizards leads the Los Angeles Clippers at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 63
#ClipperNation 60
Kyle Kuzma leads all scorers with 25. – 8:05 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Clippers 63-60. Kyle Kuzma leads all scorers with 25 points. John Wall has 11 points and 1 assist in his first game in front of D.C. fans in four years. – 8:05 PM
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Clippers 63-60. Kyle Kuzma leads all scorers with 25 points. John Wall has 11 points and 1 assist in his first game in front of D.C. fans in four years. – 8:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Monster 1st half for Kyle Kuzma. 25 pts on 10-15 FG and 5-5 3PT.
25 pts are his most in a half since joining the Wizards and 3 short of his career-high. pic.twitter.com/cpacMRg415 – 8:05 PM
Monster 1st half for Kyle Kuzma. 25 pts on 10-15 FG and 5-5 3PT.
25 pts are his most in a half since joining the Wizards and 3 short of his career-high. pic.twitter.com/cpacMRg415 – 8:05 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Kyle Kuzma with 22 points before halftime.
As my guy @Tony Jones pointed out, he’s on his way to a hefty payday. Sooooooooo, what does this mean for the #Wizards? – 8:02 PM
Kyle Kuzma with 22 points before halftime.
As my guy @Tony Jones pointed out, he’s on his way to a hefty payday. Sooooooooo, what does this mean for the #Wizards? – 8:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards start the second quarter leading 29-28. Kuzma and Porzingis have 8 points apiece, the Wiz had 6 three’s in the first quarter. Paul George has 11 – 7:39 PM
The Wizards start the second quarter leading 29-28. Kuzma and Porzingis have 8 points apiece, the Wiz had 6 three’s in the first quarter. Paul George has 11 – 7:39 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Los Angeles Clippers after 1.
#DCAboveAll 29
#ClipperNation 28
Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis each lead the team with 8. – 7:39 PM
The Washington Wizards lead the Los Angeles Clippers after 1.
#DCAboveAll 29
#ClipperNation 28
Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis each lead the team with 8. – 7:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
10-0 early lead for the Wizards, forcing a Clippers timeout. The Wizards have made all 4 of their shots with Porzingis and Kuzma each knocking down 3s.
They also started hot last night, so we’ll see if they can sustain it. – 7:16 PM
10-0 early lead for the Wizards, forcing a Clippers timeout. The Wizards have made all 4 of their shots with Porzingis and Kuzma each knocking down 3s.
They also started hot last night, so we’ll see if they can sustain it. – 7:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Wizards:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
John Wall
WAS
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Corey Kispert
Jordan Goodwin – 6:38 PM
Starters for Clips-Wizards:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
John Wall
WAS
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Corey Kispert
Jordan Goodwin – 6:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start John Wall, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight in Washington.
Wizards will start Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis. I believe that 2-way contract Devon Dotson is their only backup guard. – 6:36 PM
Clippers will start John Wall, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight in Washington.
Wizards will start Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis. I believe that 2-way contract Devon Dotson is their only backup guard. – 6:36 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport “NBA Trade Intel: Three Potential Fire Sales + a Juicy Kyle Kuzma Rumor” –the teams that want to buy ahead of the trade deadline are closely monitoring the potential sellers bleacherreport.com/articles/10058… – 6:25 PM
Latest @BleacherReport “NBA Trade Intel: Three Potential Fire Sales + a Juicy Kyle Kuzma Rumor” –the teams that want to buy ahead of the trade deadline are closely monitoring the potential sellers bleacherreport.com/articles/10058… – 6:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the LA Clippers, with Monté Morris out tonight:
PG: Jordan Goodwin
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:26 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the LA Clippers, with Monté Morris out tonight:
PG: Jordan Goodwin
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers return from west coast trip, slow Wizards in the second half for 6th double-digit win.
– Hield scores 28; four 3s and no FTs
– Kuzma/Porzingis matchups
– Brissett’s whatever-is-needed contributions
“The second half was find a way.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 10:49 PM
Pacers return from west coast trip, slow Wizards in the second half for 6th double-digit win.
– Hield scores 28; four 3s and no FTs
– Kuzma/Porzingis matchups
– Brissett’s whatever-is-needed contributions
“The second half was find a way.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 10:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Pacers 121, Wizards 111
Porzingis: 29 pts., 11/13 FGs
Kuzma: 27 pts., 7 rebs., 7 assts.
Avdija: 14 pts., 9 rebs., 4 assts.
Goodwin: 19 pts., 4 rebs., 3 assts., 5 steals
Haliburton: 23 pts., 11 assts.
Hield: 28 pts., 4 assts.
3-pointers: Pacers 18/40, Wizards 10/29 – 9:29 PM
Final: Pacers 121, Wizards 111
Porzingis: 29 pts., 11/13 FGs
Kuzma: 27 pts., 7 rebs., 7 assts.
Avdija: 14 pts., 9 rebs., 4 assts.
Goodwin: 19 pts., 4 rebs., 3 assts., 5 steals
Haliburton: 23 pts., 11 assts.
Hield: 28 pts., 4 assts.
3-pointers: Pacers 18/40, Wizards 10/29 – 9:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into the 4th quarter down 95-89 to the Pacers. Porzingis has 26 and Kuzma 22, but the Pacers are 14-29 from 3PT (48.3%). – 8:50 PM
The Wizards go into the 4th quarter down 95-89 to the Pacers. Porzingis has 26 and Kuzma 22, but the Pacers are 14-29 from 3PT (48.3%). – 8:50 PM
More on this storyline
“I don’t really believe in resting,” Sabonis told The Sacramento Bee before Sunday’s game. “That’s what we’re paid for as professional athletes and (to) perform. But, yeah, the West is packed. If other teams want to rest players, it’s to our advantage to go out there and take that win.” Sabonis, Barnes and Kevin Huerter have played in every game this season while Fox has appeared in all but one. Huerter played despite rolling his ankle in the second half against the Clippers. He struggled from the 3-point line, shooting 1 of 11, but made 4 of 7 inside the arc while finishing with 12 points. Rookie Keegan Murray followed his 23-point performance in Los Angeles with 11 points while hitting three 3s. -via Sacramento Bee / December 5, 2022
Jason Anderson: Kings guard Kevin Huerter rolled an ankle in the third quarter against the Clippers and had it wrapped after the game. He said he thinks he’ll be good to go tomorrow vs. the Bulls. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / December 3, 2022
Trae Young showed some love for Kevin Huerter postgame 🙌 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 24, 2022
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Trade, Davion Mitchell, Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.