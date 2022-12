Luka Doncic out tonight with quad strain

But it should have never come to that. The Mavericks missing six free throws was all you needed to know. It derailed a terrific effort for three-plus quarters. The Mavericks saw their three-game winning streak end were 10-of-24 from the line for the game. “If you shoot 41 percent, that’s not very good,” coach Jason Kidd said. “Ten-for-24. In a one-point ballgame, the small things matter. In the fourth, we were 7-for-15. So we were getting to the line. We just didn’t make ‘em. Especially there late. We practice free throws all the time. It’s just unfortunate that we didn’t make them at the right time.” Said Luka Dončić: “It starts with me. You got to make the free throws. It’s a free shot, nobody’s guarding you. You just got to take your time and knock it in.” -via mavs.com / December 10, 2022