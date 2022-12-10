Luka Doncic out tonight with quad strain

Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Luka Doncic (right quadricep strain), Josh Green (elbow) and Maxi Kleber (foot) will be out tonight on the second night of a back-to-back in Chicago. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
NBA L2M report says Brook Lopez should have been called for a foul before what proved to be his winning basket last night. In fairness, NBA also said two incorrect calls/or no-calls went against Milwaukee, including Doncic not getting called for palming with :35 left. pic.twitter.com/yfbErRXDOg – 3:14 PM
NBA L2M report says Brook Lopez should have been called for a foul before what proved to be his winning basket last night. In fairness, NBA also said two incorrect calls/or no-calls went against Milwaukee, including Doncic not getting called for palming with :35 left. pic.twitter.com/yfbErRXDOg – 3:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
NBA L2M report says Brook Lopez should have been called for a foul before what proved to be his winning basket last night. In fairness, NBA also said two incorrect calls/or no-calls went against Milwaukee, including Doncic not getting called for palming with :35 left. pic.twitter.com/6MjgBZ2Lz4 – 3:10 PM
NBA L2M report says Brook Lopez should have been called for a foul before what proved to be his winning basket last night. In fairness, NBA also said two incorrect calls/or no-calls went against Milwaukee, including Doncic not getting called for palming with :35 left. pic.twitter.com/6MjgBZ2Lz4 – 3:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Mavs star Luka Doncic is listed OUT tonight vs. #Bulls with a right quad strain.
Mavs played a competitive home game vs. Bucks last night. – 2:59 PM
Mavs star Luka Doncic is listed OUT tonight vs. #Bulls with a right quad strain.
Mavs played a competitive home game vs. Bucks last night. – 2:59 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavs: Luka Doncic out vs Bulls sportando.basketball/en/mavs-luka-d… – 2:46 PM
Mavs: Luka Doncic out vs Bulls sportando.basketball/en/mavs-luka-d… – 2:46 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic among trio of Mavericks ruled out vs. Chicago Bulls dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:03 PM
Luka Doncic among trio of Mavericks ruled out vs. Chicago Bulls dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:03 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Updates for Mavs at Bulls tonight in Chicago. Out – Luka (R quad strain), Josh Green (R elbow sprain), Maxi Kleber (R foot soreness). Jaden Hardy recalled from the Texas Legends and available in Chicago tonight. 7p, BSSW – 1:49 PM
Updates for Mavs at Bulls tonight in Chicago. Out – Luka (R quad strain), Josh Green (R elbow sprain), Maxi Kleber (R foot soreness). Jaden Hardy recalled from the Texas Legends and available in Chicago tonight. 7p, BSSW – 1:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Doncic (right quadricep strain), Josh Green (elbow) and Maxi Kleber (foot) will be out tonight on the second night of a back-to-back in Chicago.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:35 PM
The Mavericks say Luka Doncic (right quadricep strain), Josh Green (elbow) and Maxi Kleber (foot) will be out tonight on the second night of a back-to-back in Chicago.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Update: Mavs arrived at their Chicago hotel at 3:45 a.m.
A pitfall to having Luka Doncic? TV forces Mavs to play twice in 22 hours in two cities dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:14 PM
Update: Mavs arrived at their Chicago hotel at 3:45 a.m.
A pitfall to having Luka Doncic? TV forces Mavs to play twice in 22 hours in two cities dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:14 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Postgame w Giannis after an EPIC game! Giannis & Luka, the top two scorers in the league, going back & forth in the 4th qtr. Giannis fouls out. Go ahead buckets traded as final seconds wind down. @Milwaukee Bucks stun w a Brook Lopez lob for the win over the Mavs in Dallas on ESPN!🏀🔥🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/mDmWHHRHX1 – 11:36 AM
Postgame w Giannis after an EPIC game! Giannis & Luka, the top two scorers in the league, going back & forth in the 4th qtr. Giannis fouls out. Go ahead buckets traded as final seconds wind down. @Milwaukee Bucks stun w a Brook Lopez lob for the win over the Mavs in Dallas on ESPN!🏀🔥🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/mDmWHHRHX1 – 11:36 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Last night, Luka Doncic said he’s surprised Jrue Holiday has never won Defensive Player of the Year.
Last season, I went deep into why he should be an annual contender for the award, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3203712/2022/0… – 11:33 AM
Last night, Luka Doncic said he’s surprised Jrue Holiday has never won Defensive Player of the Year.
Last season, I went deep into why he should be an annual contender for the award, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3203712/2022/0… – 11:33 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western Conference All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
De’Aaron Fox
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATE
Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/l4l0LbeHV0 – 11:20 AM
Western Conference All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
De’Aaron Fox
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATE
Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/l4l0LbeHV0 – 11:20 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with three minutes left and the Bucks still beat Dallas last night.
They did it with Brook Lopez’s only bucket of the game, Khris Middleton stopping a Luka Doncic ISO and recognizing the Mavs’ last play.
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3988034/2022/1… – 10:56 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with three minutes left and the Bucks still beat Dallas last night.
They did it with Brook Lopez’s only bucket of the game, Khris Middleton stopping a Luka Doncic ISO and recognizing the Mavs’ last play.
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3988034/2022/1… – 10:56 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Doncic, Antetokounmpo put on show but Lopez has last word with game-winner nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/10/don… – 7:59 AM
Doncic, Antetokounmpo put on show but Lopez has last word with game-winner nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/10/don… – 7:59 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bucks prevail on the road in Giannis vs Doncic duel
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:10 AM
Bucks prevail on the road in Giannis vs Doncic duel
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:10 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks snatch victory from Luka Doncic, Mavericks as Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from bench
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 2:14 AM
Bucks snatch victory from Luka Doncic, Mavericks as Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from bench
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 2:14 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @TimCowlishaw:
Hideous free throw shooting by Luka Doncic, Mavs leads to inexplicable loss to Bucks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:05 AM
From @TimCowlishaw:
Hideous free throw shooting by Luka Doncic, Mavs leads to inexplicable loss to Bucks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:05 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic welcomes Jrue Holiday into Holiday season with a NASTY poster 😱
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/23HGfd57N8 – 1:26 AM
Luka Doncic welcomes Jrue Holiday into Holiday season with a NASTY poster 😱
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/23HGfd57N8 – 1:26 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– SPECIAL GUEST: @DevInTheLab
– NEW SEGMENT: Wheel of Mystery
– Zion’s fatality dunk
– Embiid saves Doc. Again.
– Gobert
– Knicks up to something.
– Luka God
– Kings DPOG Chain
Wildest night of season.
⬇️
📺 https://t.co/Kl0TSri7Li pic.twitter.com/wzqhyWlzMj – 12:49 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– SPECIAL GUEST: @DevInTheLab
– NEW SEGMENT: Wheel of Mystery
– Zion’s fatality dunk
– Embiid saves Doc. Again.
– Gobert
– Knicks up to something.
– Luka God
– Kings DPOG Chain
Wildest night of season.
⬇️
📺 https://t.co/Kl0TSri7Li pic.twitter.com/wzqhyWlzMj – 12:49 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
How come bball genius, JJ Redick, doesn’t even notice that George Hill was able to inbounds to Lopez without anybody in his face?!?! Luka had his back to Hill, for whatever that was worth!! Kidd messed up Big time by not assigning his tallest player to defend against Hill!! – 12:44 AM
How come bball genius, JJ Redick, doesn’t even notice that George Hill was able to inbounds to Lopez without anybody in his face?!?! Luka had his back to Hill, for whatever that was worth!! Kidd messed up Big time by not assigning his tallest player to defend against Hill!! – 12:44 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics fans watching Luka miss a last second shot when he always makes those against Boston pic.twitter.com/ImI57S9Shm – 12:42 AM
Celtics fans watching Luka miss a last second shot when he always makes those against Boston pic.twitter.com/ImI57S9Shm – 12:42 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Middleton’s initial mid-post defense on Luka, then again on the repost. No help. Cant do much better than that – 12:32 AM
Middleton’s initial mid-post defense on Luka, then again on the repost. No help. Cant do much better than that – 12:32 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka got away with one there, it appeared. But he’s got two free throws out of it, made one and Mavs are down 97-96 with 5:20 to go. – 12:17 AM
Luka got away with one there, it appeared. But he’s got two free throws out of it, made one and Mavs are down 97-96 with 5:20 to go. – 12:17 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
With 26 points, 13 of them in the 4th, Giannis nearly has caught Doncic, who has 29 points. – 12:17 AM
With 26 points, 13 of them in the 4th, Giannis nearly has caught Doncic, who has 29 points. – 12:17 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have really not played well tonight, but this one isn’t over yet. Mavericks lead, 94-86, with 7:51 left.
They probably needed to do better during that Doncic-less stretch from the Mavericks though. Only got a point back with the Mavericks’ star out of the game. – 12:08 AM
The Bucks have really not played well tonight, but this one isn’t over yet. Mavericks lead, 94-86, with 7:51 left.
They probably needed to do better during that Doncic-less stretch from the Mavericks though. Only got a point back with the Mavericks’ star out of the game. – 12:08 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Congratulations to Dwight Howard, who is no longer on the wrong end of Luka Doncic’s best dunk ever pic.twitter.com/oqoFnvzd9R – 11:59 PM
Congratulations to Dwight Howard, who is no longer on the wrong end of Luka Doncic’s best dunk ever pic.twitter.com/oqoFnvzd9R – 11:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
That was Doncic’s 5th dunk of the season and I dare say the best. – 11:55 PM
That was Doncic’s 5th dunk of the season and I dare say the best. – 11:55 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Here in person in Dallas working the game. Can testify. That Luka dunk was damn filthy. That is all. 👀 – 11:49 PM
Here in person in Dallas working the game. Can testify. That Luka dunk was damn filthy. That is all. 👀 – 11:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A ferocious one-handed fast-break slam by Luka highlights a big run by the Mavericks, who have won the third quarter so far 30-14. They now lead 78-66 with 2:38 left in the third. Luka has 27. – 11:49 PM
A ferocious one-handed fast-break slam by Luka highlights a big run by the Mavericks, who have won the third quarter so far 30-14. They now lead 78-66 with 2:38 left in the third. Luka has 27. – 11:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LUKA GREETS JRUE AT THE RIM
https://t.co/lvI3b5L3ud pic.twitter.com/oazgOfwzPJ – 11:48 PM
LUKA GREETS JRUE AT THE RIM
https://t.co/lvI3b5L3ud pic.twitter.com/oazgOfwzPJ – 11:48 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic’s dunk over Jrue Holiday has some Mavs assistants still cracking up during the timeout a couple of minutes later. Best dunk of Luka’s career? – 11:48 PM
Luka Doncic’s dunk over Jrue Holiday has some Mavs assistants still cracking up during the timeout a couple of minutes later. Best dunk of Luka’s career? – 11:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Did we know Luka could dunk like this @Tim MacMahon pic.twitter.com/vF3mV0NaWh – 11:47 PM
Did we know Luka could dunk like this @Tim MacMahon pic.twitter.com/vF3mV0NaWh – 11:47 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic misses 2 free-throws, but Kleber, who is playing a great game, tips it in — which really ticked off Lopez. – 11:46 PM
Doncic misses 2 free-throws, but Kleber, who is playing a great game, tips it in — which really ticked off Lopez. – 11:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs hold Giannis to just 5 pts on 2-10 shooting and Bucks to 38.8% overall but still trail MIL 52-48. Luka 19-4-4. Biggest difference is a 31-24 reb edge for MIL inc 10 off rebs/7 2nd chance pts. Neither team with a lead >7. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:20 PM
Mavs hold Giannis to just 5 pts on 2-10 shooting and Bucks to 38.8% overall but still trail MIL 52-48. Luka 19-4-4. Biggest difference is a 31-24 reb edge for MIL inc 10 off rebs/7 2nd chance pts. Neither team with a lead >7. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
A pitfall to having Luka Doncic? TV forces Mavs to play twice in 22 hours in two cities dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:19 PM
A pitfall to having Luka Doncic? TV forces Mavs to play twice in 22 hours in two cities dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:19 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Fun first quarter ends with a Bobby Portis putback at the buzzer and the Mavericks’ lead over Milwaukee is 33-32. Luka has 16 after a quarter. Jrue Holiday has 10 for the Bucks. – 10:38 PM
Fun first quarter ends with a Bobby Portis putback at the buzzer and the Mavericks’ lead over Milwaukee is 33-32. Luka has 16 after a quarter. Jrue Holiday has 10 for the Bucks. – 10:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka in the 1st quarter:
— 16 PTS
— 4 AST
Leading the league in 1st quarter points AND assists. pic.twitter.com/AyyVMRk99u – 10:38 PM
Luka in the 1st quarter:
— 16 PTS
— 4 AST
Leading the league in 1st quarter points AND assists. pic.twitter.com/AyyVMRk99u – 10:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
“Oh, oh, put him in a blender!” Mavs 33, Bucks 32 after one quarter. Sixteen points for Doncic, 5 for Giannis. pic.twitter.com/ulxMrmDPa6 – 10:37 PM
“Oh, oh, put him in a blender!” Mavs 33, Bucks 32 after one quarter. Sixteen points for Doncic, 5 for Giannis. pic.twitter.com/ulxMrmDPa6 – 10:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
One of those starts for Doncic: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in 11 minutes. – 10:33 PM
One of those starts for Doncic: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in 11 minutes. – 10:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
MIL starters: Middleton, Giannis, Lopez, Allen, Holiday
9:10 tip @971TheFreak – 9:41 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
MIL starters: Middleton, Giannis, Lopez, Allen, Holiday
9:10 tip @971TheFreak – 9:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Late night 🏀. Luka and Giannis but we know the real headliner is . . . pic.twitter.com/LOR5PIg7Vq – 7:30 PM
Late night 🏀. Luka and Giannis but we know the real headliner is . . . pic.twitter.com/LOR5PIg7Vq – 7:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Breaking lineup news
– Rudy returns to Utah
– Luka vs. Giannis
– No Fox in Cleveland
– AD enters Joel’s lair
– West Top 2
Huge night. Previewing it all on the NBA’s Closing Bell now through tip.
📺 https://t.co/EeXf29Q6zU pic.twitter.com/ltBA3c3Sv6 – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Breaking lineup news
– Rudy returns to Utah
– Luka vs. Giannis
– No Fox in Cleveland
– AD enters Joel’s lair
– West Top 2
Huge night. Previewing it all on the NBA’s Closing Bell now through tip.
📺 https://t.co/EeXf29Q6zU pic.twitter.com/ltBA3c3Sv6 – 6:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Goran Dragić has a lifetime of experience with Luka Dončić through the Slovenian national team.
From strength to court vision, Dragić provided a scouting report for the Mavs star: “It’s nice to play with him but it’s not good when you play against him.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 3:47 PM
Goran Dragić has a lifetime of experience with Luka Dončić through the Slovenian national team.
From strength to court vision, Dragić provided a scouting report for the Mavs star: “It’s nice to play with him but it’s not good when you play against him.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 3:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Few people know Luka Dončić as well as Goran Dragić, who played with Dončić’s Dad and first met the Mavericks All-Star when Dončić was 5.
Dragić spoke on what makes Dončić so special.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:46 PM
Few people know Luka Dončić as well as Goran Dragić, who played with Dončić’s Dad and first met the Mavericks All-Star when Dončić was 5.
Dragić spoke on what makes Dončić so special.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:46 PM
More on this storyline
But it should have never come to that. The Mavericks missing six free throws was all you needed to know. It derailed a terrific effort for three-plus quarters. The Mavericks saw their three-game winning streak end were 10-of-24 from the line for the game. “If you shoot 41 percent, that’s not very good,” coach Jason Kidd said. “Ten-for-24. In a one-point ballgame, the small things matter. In the fourth, we were 7-for-15. So we were getting to the line. We just didn’t make ‘em. Especially there late. We practice free throws all the time. It’s just unfortunate that we didn’t make them at the right time.” Said Luka Dončić: “It starts with me. You got to make the free throws. It’s a free shot, nobody’s guarding you. You just got to take your time and knock it in.” -via mavs.com / December 10, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Per @ESPNStatsInfo, the Mavs are the only team in the last 25 years to miss their final 6 free throws in a 1-point loss. Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Basketball gods, if you compete hard, they reward you at the end.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 10, 2022
KC Johnson: Goran Dragic on 5-year-old Luka Doncic: “He was always with a basketball.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 9, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.