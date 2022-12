Malik Beasley on Rudy Gobert's layup in final seconds: 'It was just disrespectful'

Have you thought about your future in Utah since they have a team option on you for next season? Malik Beasley: I would love for them to pick that option up for me to continue my journey here in Utah. If not, then I’ve got to make the best of it. I’m very thankful for this landing spot since I came here. There are a lot of great people here in Utah and a great fan base. I think it’s the perfect opportunity to show I’m a changed man in Utah. It’s a place where big-name players usually wouldn’t come here, but I don’t know why. Once you come out here, you’ll have a great time. -via HoopsHype / November 23, 2022