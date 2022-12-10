Malik Beasley on Rudy Gobert's layup in final seconds: 'It was just disrespectful'

Ben Anderson: Malik Beasley on what he said to Rudy Gobert after the layup under the rim in the final seconds. “It was just disrespectful,” Malik Beasley said. “Unwritten rule of basketball and I told him that.” #TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/uDHgXPUyfM
Source: Twitter @BensHoops
Source: Twitter @BensHoops
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Did Rudy Gobert break an unwritten rule of basketball in win over Jazz? ksl.com/article/505364… – 1:44 AM
Did Rudy Gobert break an unwritten rule of basketball in win over Jazz? ksl.com/article/505364… – 1:44 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– SPECIAL GUEST: @DevInTheLab
– NEW SEGMENT: Wheel of Mystery
– Zion’s fatality dunk
– Embiid saves Doc. Again.
– Gobert
– Knicks up to something.
– Luka God
– Kings DPOG Chain
Wildest night of season.
⬇️
📺 https://t.co/Kl0TSri7Li pic.twitter.com/wzqhyWlzMj – 12:49 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– SPECIAL GUEST: @DevInTheLab
– NEW SEGMENT: Wheel of Mystery
– Zion’s fatality dunk
– Embiid saves Doc. Again.
– Gobert
– Knicks up to something.
– Luka God
– Kings DPOG Chain
Wildest night of season.
⬇️
📺 https://t.co/Kl0TSri7Li pic.twitter.com/wzqhyWlzMj – 12:49 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, reflecting on his return to SLC: “It was hard for me to really go through all the emotions because I was so focused on the game. But hearing all the love, the fans … it was a little emotional. … The fans booing me a little at the free-throw line, I respect.” pic.twitter.com/Q1dd96ca3b – 12:05 AM
Rudy Gobert, reflecting on his return to SLC: “It was hard for me to really go through all the emotions because I was so focused on the game. But hearing all the love, the fans … it was a little emotional. … The fans booing me a little at the free-throw line, I respect.” pic.twitter.com/Q1dd96ca3b – 12:05 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Malik Beasley on confronting Rudy Gobert after the game after he scored to turn an 8-point lead to 10: “Just disrespectful. It’s one of the unwritten rules of basketball. I told him that.” – 12:00 AM
Malik Beasley on confronting Rudy Gobert after the game after he scored to turn an 8-point lead to 10: “Just disrespectful. It’s one of the unwritten rules of basketball. I told him that.” – 12:00 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Malik Beasley on what he said to Rudy Gobert after the layup under the rim in the final seconds.
“It was just disrespectful,” Malik Beasley said. “Unwritten rule of basketball and I told him that.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports
pic.twitter.com/uDHgXPUyfM – 11:55 PM
Malik Beasley on what he said to Rudy Gobert after the layup under the rim in the final seconds.
“It was just disrespectful,” Malik Beasley said. “Unwritten rule of basketball and I told him that.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports
pic.twitter.com/uDHgXPUyfM – 11:55 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Malik Beasley on confrontation with Rudy Gobert: “It was disrespectful. Unwritten rule of basketball.” – 11:55 PM
Malik Beasley on confrontation with Rudy Gobert: “It was disrespectful. Unwritten rule of basketball.” – 11:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Malik Beasley: it was disrespectful. Unwritten rule of basketball. I told him that – 11:54 PM
Malik Beasley: it was disrespectful. Unwritten rule of basketball. I told him that – 11:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Will Hardy on Rudy Gobert’s last second layup that caused words between he and Malik Beasley: it was a nice layup……
Now he has 22 points – 11:36 PM
Will Hardy on Rudy Gobert’s last second layup that caused words between he and Malik Beasley: it was a nice layup……
Now he has 22 points – 11:36 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Will Hardy on Gobert’s final layup: “It was a nice layup. He now has 22 points. … That’s the extent of my thoughts.” – 11:35 PM
Will Hardy on Gobert’s final layup: “It was a nice layup. He now has 22 points. … That’s the extent of my thoughts.” – 11:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Will Hardy on Rudy Gay’s last second basket that caused the dust up between he and Malik Beasley: it was a nice layup……
Now he has 22 points – 11:34 PM
Will Hardy on Rudy Gay’s last second basket that caused the dust up between he and Malik Beasley: it was a nice layup……
Now he has 22 points – 11:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Tremendous win for the Wolves in Utah. A great first half, and a big-time answer when Utah rallied in the second half.
Russell: 20 of his 30 in the 4th
Gobert: 22 and 13
Anderson: 15p, 12a (!!!!), 7r – 11:21 PM
Tremendous win for the Wolves in Utah. A great first half, and a big-time answer when Utah rallied in the second half.
Russell: 20 of his 30 in the 4th
Gobert: 22 and 13
Anderson: 15p, 12a (!!!!), 7r – 11:21 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Minnesota wins 118-108.
D’Lo had 30, Gobert 22/13. For the Jazz, Beasley had 23, Clarkson 21.
Bad night for the Jazz’s standings and Minnesota draft pick, good night for the Jazz’s draft pick. – 11:21 PM
Minnesota wins 118-108.
D’Lo had 30, Gobert 22/13. For the Jazz, Beasley had 23, Clarkson 21.
Bad night for the Jazz’s standings and Minnesota draft pick, good night for the Jazz’s draft pick. – 11:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz fall to the Wolves 118-108…Gobert with 22 and 13 in his return. Utah falls to 15-13 on the season, with a back to back tomorrow night in Denver – 11:20 PM
The Jazz fall to the Wolves 118-108…Gobert with 22 and 13 in his return. Utah falls to 15-13 on the season, with a back to back tomorrow night in Denver – 11:20 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Malik Beasley and Rudy Gobert get into each other’s faces after the final buzzer (presumably because Gobert scored an unguarded basket at the end after the game was already over) and then Jarred Vanderbilt pushed Gobert away. All broken up. Hmmmm. – 11:20 PM
Malik Beasley and Rudy Gobert get into each other’s faces after the final buzzer (presumably because Gobert scored an unguarded basket at the end after the game was already over) and then Jarred Vanderbilt pushed Gobert away. All broken up. Hmmmm. – 11:20 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Will Hardy did not like Rudy Gobert laying in the ball up 8 in the final seconds with the game already in hand. – 11:20 PM
Will Hardy did not like Rudy Gobert laying in the ball up 8 in the final seconds with the game already in hand. – 11:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Sooooo, similar to what we just saw in New Orleans, Malik Beasley just had words for Rudy Gobert for scoring that uncontested basket with 2.4 seconds remaining. – 11:19 PM
Sooooo, similar to what we just saw in New Orleans, Malik Beasley just had words for Rudy Gobert for scoring that uncontested basket with 2.4 seconds remaining. – 11:19 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Malik Beasley with words for Gobert for that bucket. Not mentioning the shimmy, I guess – 11:19 PM
Malik Beasley with words for Gobert for that bucket. Not mentioning the shimmy, I guess – 11:19 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Ooooh, spice at the end of this game: Malik Beasley goes nose to chin with Rudy Gobert because Gobert scored a basket late with Minnesota already up 8. – 11:19 PM
Ooooh, spice at the end of this game: Malik Beasley goes nose to chin with Rudy Gobert because Gobert scored a basket late with Minnesota already up 8. – 11:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Wolves 118, Jazz 108. Gobert 22p/13r in his return — getting boos at the end for a late dunk, causing a fracas at midcourt with Vando and Beasley. – 11:19 PM
FINAL: Wolves 118, Jazz 108. Gobert 22p/13r in his return — getting boos at the end for a late dunk, causing a fracas at midcourt with Vando and Beasley. – 11:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Malik Beasley for three….the Jazz trail the Wolves 99-96 with 5:23 remaining – 11:05 PM
Malik Beasley for three….the Jazz trail the Wolves 99-96 with 5:23 remaining – 11:05 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jazz fans show their love to Rudy Gobert in his return to Utah 💙👏
pic.twitter.com/57RThuhtAW – 10:54 PM
Jazz fans show their love to Rudy Gobert in his return to Utah 💙👏
pic.twitter.com/57RThuhtAW – 10:54 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ochai Agbaji is really putting in a lot of thankless work on glass.
Has his hands full trying to fend Gobert off, and had a few nice tip outs in the third quarter. – 10:52 PM
Ochai Agbaji is really putting in a lot of thankless work on glass.
Has his hands full trying to fend Gobert off, and had a few nice tip outs in the third quarter. – 10:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Wolves 82, Jazz 79. Utah had it momentarily tied, but still — their ultimate 33-21 advantage in the quarter did some heavy lifting. Beasley has 18p and JC has 17 for the Jazz. Gobert 14/11 for Minnesota. – 10:50 PM
End 3Q: Wolves 82, Jazz 79. Utah had it momentarily tied, but still — their ultimate 33-21 advantage in the quarter did some heavy lifting. Beasley has 18p and JC has 17 for the Jazz. Gobert 14/11 for Minnesota. – 10:50 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Minnesota up 82-79 after 3Q.
Jazz came back through the free-throw line in the penalty, and a big Conley three. Malik Beasley leads the Jazz with 18 points. – 10:49 PM
Minnesota up 82-79 after 3Q.
Jazz came back through the free-throw line in the penalty, and a big Conley three. Malik Beasley leads the Jazz with 18 points. – 10:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Would be pretty cool if Rudy Gobert made the first 3 of his career tonight, in Utah – 10:28 PM
Would be pretty cool if Rudy Gobert made the first 3 of his career tonight, in Utah – 10:28 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Halftime: Minnesota 61, Jazz 46.
Gobert’s been fantastic with 14 points and 7 rebounds.
Conley’s got 9 points and 2 assists in his return. – 10:09 PM
Halftime: Minnesota 61, Jazz 46.
Gobert’s been fantastic with 14 points and 7 rebounds.
Conley’s got 9 points and 2 assists in his return. – 10:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Wolves 61, Jazz 46. Not a whole lot of offensive flow for the short-handed Jazz thus far. 38.6% FGs, 29.2% on 3s. Gobert has 14p/7r so far for the Wolves. Beasley has 11p to lead the Jazz. – 10:09 PM
HALFTIME: Wolves 61, Jazz 46. Not a whole lot of offensive flow for the short-handed Jazz thus far. 38.6% FGs, 29.2% on 3s. Gobert has 14p/7r so far for the Wolves. Beasley has 11p to lead the Jazz. – 10:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Minnesota up 61-46 at the half.
Rudy Gobert is shutting down the paint for the Jazz — who still, at halftime, have only taken 2 shots at the rim. As a result, the top-5 Jazz offense is only putting up a 95 ORtg. – 10:08 PM
Minnesota up 61-46 at the half.
Rudy Gobert is shutting down the paint for the Jazz — who still, at halftime, have only taken 2 shots at the rim. As a result, the top-5 Jazz offense is only putting up a 95 ORtg. – 10:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert gets free for a dunk on one possession, then a minute later, he seals a Jazz defender to clear an open lane for a D’Angelo Russell layup. Timeout, Will Hardy. Wolves lead 35-30 with 8:57 left 2Q. – 9:42 PM
Rudy Gobert gets free for a dunk on one possession, then a minute later, he seals a Jazz defender to clear an open lane for a D’Angelo Russell layup. Timeout, Will Hardy. Wolves lead 35-30 with 8:57 left 2Q. – 9:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Wolves 28, Jazz 24. Rudy Gobert with 5p/2r thus far in his return game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 6p/3a/2r in his start. Beasley with 8p. – 9:36 PM
End 1Q: Wolves 28, Jazz 24. Rudy Gobert with 5p/2r thus far in his return game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 6p/3a/2r in his start. Beasley with 8p. – 9:36 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz pay tribute to Rudy Gobert during by the first quarter of their matchup with the @Minnesota Timberwolves.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/5v5TuqBGvq – 9:24 PM
The @Utah Jazz pay tribute to Rudy Gobert during by the first quarter of their matchup with the @Minnesota Timberwolves.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/5v5TuqBGvq – 9:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Rudy Gobert tribute video. Gobert trying to stay focused in the timeout. pic.twitter.com/0pvsT2inOV – 9:22 PM
The Rudy Gobert tribute video. Gobert trying to stay focused in the timeout. pic.twitter.com/0pvsT2inOV – 9:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Standing ovation for Rudy Gobert in the timeout after a tribute video – 9:20 PM
Standing ovation for Rudy Gobert in the timeout after a tribute video – 9:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Malik Beasley just took the Jazz’s first non-3-point attempt on their 8th FGA of the game. – 9:18 PM
Malik Beasley just took the Jazz’s first non-3-point attempt on their 8th FGA of the game. – 9:18 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Like a total sicko, I touted Rudy Gobert first basket today on the injury show.
Undefeated as first-basket tout. pic.twitter.com/HEjo90TecN – 9:17 PM
Like a total sicko, I touted Rudy Gobert first basket today on the injury show.
Undefeated as first-basket tout. pic.twitter.com/HEjo90TecN – 9:17 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Loud ovation for Rudy Gobert from @Utah Jazz fans in his return to Vivint Arena.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/o0CeQRyccj – 9:07 PM
Loud ovation for Rudy Gobert from @Utah Jazz fans in his return to Vivint Arena.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/o0CeQRyccj – 9:07 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert announced in Wolves starting lineup pic.twitter.com/gdg8azZ6b8 – 9:07 PM
Rudy Gobert announced in Wolves starting lineup pic.twitter.com/gdg8azZ6b8 – 9:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Huge ovation from the SLC crowd as Rudy Gobert is introduced in the Wolves’ starting lineup pic.twitter.com/5IirGbYpkT – 9:07 PM
Huge ovation from the SLC crowd as Rudy Gobert is introduced in the Wolves’ starting lineup pic.twitter.com/5IirGbYpkT – 9:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Essentially universal cheers for Rudy Gobert in his return to Vivint Arena. – 9:06 PM
Essentially universal cheers for Rudy Gobert in his return to Vivint Arena. – 9:06 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert gets a nice cheer as he comes out for pregame work. pic.twitter.com/PNSmDVZ5E2 – 8:24 PM
Rudy Gobert gets a nice cheer as he comes out for pregame work. pic.twitter.com/PNSmDVZ5E2 – 8:24 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz’s in-house DJ is playing some French rap as Rudy Gobert warms up on the Vivint Arena floor. Rudy shot him a little smile of recognition – 8:19 PM
Jazz’s in-house DJ is playing some French rap as Rudy Gobert warms up on the Vivint Arena floor. Rudy shot him a little smile of recognition – 8:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
In what sounds like an old Jazz interview on repeat, Wolves coach Chris Finch said his team’s defensive struggles are due to poor ball containment at the point-of-attack. Said Rudy Gobert is a good insurance policy, but that’s not enough on its own. – 7:34 PM
In what sounds like an old Jazz interview on repeat, Wolves coach Chris Finch said his team’s defensive struggles are due to poor ball containment at the point-of-attack. Said Rudy Gobert is a good insurance policy, but that’s not enough on its own. – 7:34 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
3 brothers surprise Rudy Gobert with custom sign in return ‘home’ ksl.com/article/505363… – 6:05 PM
3 brothers surprise Rudy Gobert with custom sign in return ‘home’ ksl.com/article/505363… – 6:05 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Wearing a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey, Rudy Gobert returns to Utah https://t.co/yLudrUvNZ6 pic.twitter.com/hzV90QVob5 – 5:01 PM
Wearing a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey, Rudy Gobert returns to Utah https://t.co/yLudrUvNZ6 pic.twitter.com/hzV90QVob5 – 5:01 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
When Gobert was on the Jazz, I was always watching to see his game-day or travel outfits when it was particularly cold or snowy because I was always impressed by him having jackets that fit his arms (7’9 wingspan).
That’s an impressive coat. – 3:59 PM
When Gobert was on the Jazz, I was always watching to see his game-day or travel outfits when it was particularly cold or snowy because I was always impressed by him having jackets that fit his arms (7’9 wingspan).
That’s an impressive coat. – 3:59 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Full interview from shootaround with Rudy Gobert this morning: youtube.com/watch?v=dRrUEW… – 3:23 PM
Full interview from shootaround with Rudy Gobert this morning: youtube.com/watch?v=dRrUEW… – 3:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
For nine seasons, Rudy Gobert and Utah Jazz fans have enjoyed the tightest of bonds
On Friday night, they get to look each other in the eye again and say “thank you”
Reporting with @Jon Krawczynski on Gobert’s return. The story, is here – theathletic.com/3985156/2022/1… – 10:43 AM
For nine seasons, Rudy Gobert and Utah Jazz fans have enjoyed the tightest of bonds
On Friday night, they get to look each other in the eye again and say “thank you”
Reporting with @Jon Krawczynski on Gobert’s return. The story, is here – theathletic.com/3985156/2022/1… – 10:43 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
A sidebar to Rudy Gobert’s Utah return tonight: Jazz rookie big Walker Kessler, acquired in the Gobert trade, is emerging as a force. Tied for fifth in NBA in blocks (1.8 bpg) despite averaging only 16.2 minutes. Last 3 games: 12.7 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 3.3 bpg, 16-17 FG
Rudy is a fan: pic.twitter.com/i0oHegAmNW – 10:40 AM
A sidebar to Rudy Gobert’s Utah return tonight: Jazz rookie big Walker Kessler, acquired in the Gobert trade, is emerging as a force. Tied for fifth in NBA in blocks (1.8 bpg) despite averaging only 16.2 minutes. Last 3 games: 12.7 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 3.3 bpg, 16-17 FG
Rudy is a fan: pic.twitter.com/i0oHegAmNW – 10:40 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
For 9 seasons, Rudy Gobert and Utah Jazz fans enjoyed the tightest of bonds.
On Friday night, they get to look each other in the eye again and say “thank you.”
Reporting with @Tony Jones on Gobert’s return to Utah. theathletic.com/3985156/2022/1… – 9:27 AM
For 9 seasons, Rudy Gobert and Utah Jazz fans enjoyed the tightest of bonds.
On Friday night, they get to look each other in the eye again and say “thank you.”
Reporting with @Tony Jones on Gobert’s return to Utah. theathletic.com/3985156/2022/1… – 9:27 AM
More on this storyline
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert, on the late dunk and subsequent scrum: “I’ve been taught to play basketball to the last second. For me, there was never any intent to disrespect anybody. These guys who stepped in front of me, they weren’t going to do anything anyway. … It kind of ruined my moment.” pic.twitter.com/WlOzLFjdcr -via Twitter @tribjazz / December 10, 2022
Eric Walden: Wolves coach Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert’s late dunk, which caused bad feelings with a few Jazz players: “Don’t press us. If you’re gonna press us late, we’re gonna lay it in. I don’t make anything of it.” pic.twitter.com/eRS6dMQwhq -via Twitter @tribjazz / December 10, 2022
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert still has enough love for Utah that he’s not planning to sell his house here: “I’ve built so much amazing relationships here over the years. … I hope to be able to come back when I can. … I would rent it if I know someone that I like and that I trust!” pic.twitter.com/B9AbMahyTF -via Twitter @tribjazz / December 10, 2022
With 13 seconds left, Kelly Olynyk inbounded the ball to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who worked his way around Moses Moody and drove to the hoop for what looked to be a wide-open layup. But Alexander-Walker passed the ball to Malik Beasley, who was all alone in the right corner after losing Klay Thompson. Beasley knocked down a 3-pointer, bringing the game within one with 7.8 seconds left. “I just fell asleep,” Thompson said. “I watched the ball handler get to the rim rather than sticking on the 3-point shooter. That was a dreadful mistake by myself.” -via ESPN / December 8, 2022
Utah has so far signaled an intent to keep breakout star forward Lauri Markkanen plus franchise favorite Jordan Clarkson, and have established a high asking price for Jarred Vanderbilt, sources told Yahoo Sports, leaving Malik Beasley and Kelly Olynyk, along with Conley, as the obvious veterans the Jazz could move before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Olynyk is known to be a favorite of Ainge. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 23, 2022
Have you thought about your future in Utah since they have a team option on you for next season? Malik Beasley: I would love for them to pick that option up for me to continue my journey here in Utah. If not, then I’ve got to make the best of it. I’m very thankful for this landing spot since I came here. There are a lot of great people here in Utah and a great fan base. I think it’s the perfect opportunity to show I’m a changed man in Utah. It’s a place where big-name players usually wouldn’t come here, but I don’t know why. Once you come out here, you’ll have a great time. -via HoopsHype / November 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.