Mavericks 47, Bulls 73: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (13-12) play against the Chicago Bulls (14-14) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 47, Chicago Bulls 73 (Q2 02:18)
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs in danger of allowing 80 in the first half. Points, I mean, not shooting percentage, although the Bulls are hitting at a healthy 61% clip. – 9:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Bulls PR, Alex Caruso still has a lower back contusion … – 8:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls bullying undermanned, sleepy Mavs team … pic.twitter.com/LP3T0HteXQ – 8:56 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls lead 18-2 in fast-break points. They’re trying to push the pace against a tired Mavs team, but need more of this every night. – 8:54 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Dre is starting to FEAST.
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/NJk41SsTfA – 8:54 PM
Dre is starting to FEAST.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 7-12-3s
Bulls with 3 double figure scorers. DeRozan: 15, LaVine with 11. Vucevic: 10. Bulls 60-36 8:08 left 2nd. – 8:50 PM
Bulls 7-12-3s
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Serious broadcasters at work at United Center in Chicago during the opening of tonight’s telecast! 🏀📺🎤🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Q8hUQlQlIR – 8:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls need the #NBA to give them more of these schedule favors. Dallas played a tough one in Texas last night against Milwaukee while Bulls sat at home. Bulls lead 60-36 ,mid-2ndQ – 8:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso is questionable to return to tonight’s game with a low back contusion, Bulls say – 8:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Welcome to DeMar DeRozan’s pump-fake playground. He’s trying every Mavs defender he can find. – 8:46 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls say Alex Caruso is questionable to return for tonight’s game with a lower back contusion – 8:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Put it in REVERSE.
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/4xLoYKpVnP – 8:45 PM
Put it in REVERSE.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso is questionable to return to the game tonight with a lower back contusion, per Bulls PR. – 8:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Injury Update: Alex Caruso (lower back contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game vs. Dallas. pic.twitter.com/oaW9hwhTgi – 8:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
A lot of teams were apparently watching how Dallas attacked Chris Paul in last year’s playoffs. Basically any Pel had license to take him 1 on 1 last night. – 8:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
After making all big plays down stretch of Wizards victory, Bulls’ Big 3 of LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic all in double figures already, early 2nd quarter. – 8:43 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
After ten months off the court, @Kemba Walker is BACK 🪣 pic.twitter.com/7C21I0ahSr – 8:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Drummond, Dragic, DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic. A bunch of Bulls that Mavs fans have pined for through the years. – 8:43 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Consecutive buckets by Dallas’ JaVale McGee and Chicago’s Andre Drummond here at United Center and I feel like I’ve stepped into a low-post big man time machine. – 8:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan’s ability to draw a shooting foul remains unparalleled – 8:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls light up the Mavs with 40-1st quarter points. Highest scoring quarter of the season. LaVine-11. Vucevic-10. Bulls 7-12-3s. – 8:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
A 40-piece in the first.
Zach LaVine: 11 pts (5-7 FG)
Nikola Vucevic: 10 pts (3-4 FG, 2-2 3PT) pic.twitter.com/XEqzBbHYs2 – 8:38 PM
A 40-piece in the first.
Zach LaVine: 11 pts (5-7 FG)
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls jumped out to an 18-point lead against Doncic-less Dallas. The Mavs cut it to 5, now Bulls lead 40-30 after one.
Bulls are 7-for-12 from 3. LaVine has 11 pts, Vuc 10 – 8:37 PM
#Bulls jumped out to an 18-point lead against Doncic-less Dallas. The Mavs cut it to 5, now Bulls lead 40-30 after one.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls lead the Mavericks 40-30 in their highest scoring first quarter of the season.
That lead grew to 18 points at one point, but the short-handed Mavs scraped away at that in the closing minutes of the quarter. – 8:37 PM
The Bulls lead the Mavericks 40-30 in their highest scoring first quarter of the season.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A 40-point first quarter for the Bulls? Doesn’t matter who is or isn’t playing, the defensive end has to be better than that for the Mavericks. They were down by 18 and trail by 10 going into the second. – 8:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
End of Q1: Bulls 40, Mavericks 30
Bulls began game on 24-6 run. But Mavericks closed 24-16 to make this a ballgame.
LaVine (11) and Vucevic (10) in double-figs for a Bulls team that is 7-12 from 3P range. Spencer Dinwiddie has 15 pts for Dallas. – 8:36 PM
End of Q1: Bulls 40, Mavericks 30
Bulls began game on 24-6 run. But Mavericks closed 24-16 to make this a ballgame.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kemba Walker is back and this is wonderful to see it! #MFFL
pic.twitter.com/X3eLLHS315 – 8:33 PM
Kemba Walker is back and this is wonderful to see it! #MFFL
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Spencer Dinwiddie has gone 3-for-3 from 3-point range to score 15 points in this first quarter.
Mavericks cut an 18-point lead down to 33-26. – 8:32 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie has gone 3-for-3 from 3-point range to score 15 points in this first quarter.
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Spencer Dinwiddie solidly in the Luka Doncic role tonight, with Doncic sitting out in Chicago. Dinwiddie’s got 15 points on 6-of-8 at 1:36 1Q, 3 assists. – 8:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan calls for time, as this game is beginning to swing the other direction.
After leading by 18 earlier in quarter, Bulls now ahead just 33-26. A vengeful Spencer Dinwiddie has 15 points and is 3-for-3 from 3P range. – 8:31 PM
Billy Donovan calls for time, as this game is beginning to swing the other direction.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Spencer Dinwiddie has heated up like Vinnie Johnson: 15 points in 10 minutes. Mavs have closed within 33-26. – 8:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls suddenly letting bum team do bum things … of course it’s from beyond the three-point line. – 8:30 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Mavs owner Mark Cuban gave Kemba Walker a standing ovation from seat at Dallas bench for the 18-footer Walker just hit. Cut deficit vs. Chicago to 28-15. – 8:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs debut: In two minutes of court time, Kemba Walker is 1-for-2 and has a rebound. – 8:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Did Lonzo Ball give a pregame speech or something? Bulls are flying around defensively, turning turnovers into offense. – 8:25 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Kemba Walker checks in for Dallas, 1Q 5:47, his first Mavericks appearance since signing Nov. 29 and first appearance, period, since Feb. 16. That was his final game with the Knicks before being shut down w. a L knee bone bruise. – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are doing exactly what you should do to a team finishing a B2B in which opponent got to their hotel rooms around 4 am because of late tip/flight from Dallas. 22-6 early. – 8:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls are 4-for-7 from behind the arc to start tonight, but it’s the quality of looks they’re creating that really stands out. The ball movement has been fairly vigorous so far. – 8:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wood finally gets a shot attempt. A miss. 17-4 Chicago. This has gotten rough in a hurry. – 8:20 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball movement is superb 4 assists- 4 buckets. Bulls up 12-4. – 8:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach taking them to Europe.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/vD3oOpm72o – 8:18 PM
Zach taking them to Europe.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan wanted more threes put up by his team, so more threes he’s getting.
Bulls already 3-for-5 from outside less than four minutes into the game, treating bum team like a bum team. – 8:17 PM
Billy Donovan wanted more threes put up by his team, so more threes he’s getting.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Jason Kidd takes first timeout of the game after 3:48.
Bulls have made three of first five 3-pointers. Mavericks have missed first four. Bulls lead 12-4. – 8:16 PM
Jason Kidd takes first timeout of the game after 3:48.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Rough start for the Mavs, not surprisingly. Chicago 12, Dallas 4. Bring on Walker and Hardy sooner than later, I say. – 8:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch and Pat open the game with 3-pointers. Bulls testing their shots from behind the arc early here against the Mavs. – 8:13 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Notable how much this team believes in Penny Hardaway. The postgame drenching isn’t a surprise. They go out of their way to compliment their coach. – 8:10 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight in Chicago: Dinwiddie, Hardaway, Finney-Smith, Wood and Powell. First start this season for Wood. Luka, Green and Kleber are out. Harp and I with Mavs at Bulls coming up now on BSSW. – 8:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Chicago Bulls celebrated the return of Brittney Griner to the U.S. ahead of tonight’s game against the Mavericks pic.twitter.com/BsiYZRPWQG – 8:05 PM
The Chicago Bulls celebrated the return of Brittney Griner to the U.S. ahead of tonight’s game against the Mavericks pic.twitter.com/BsiYZRPWQG – 8:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Mavericks starters vs. Bulls:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Dorian Finney-Smith
Christian Wood
Dwight Powell – 8:02 PM
Mavericks starters vs. Bulls:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Dorian Finney-Smith
Christian Wood
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Kendric Davis says to Wolo that Penny Hardaway and Frank Haith met with him last night and gave a straightforward message ahead of today’s Auburn win: “You’re a killer.” – 7:56 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
From Qatar to Chicago 🇺🇸
@USMNT’s head coach coach Gregg Berhalter is in da house tonight! pic.twitter.com/S9TRm2GYVl – 7:52 PM
From Qatar to Chicago 🇺🇸
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
For as high-level and analytically driven as this league has become, sometimes an NBA coach winds up talking about missed free throws. Jason Kidd’s pregame in Chicago spent a fair amount of time on this from last night vs. Milwaukee. “Do you guys practice them?” Yes, yes they do. pic.twitter.com/IGtiIDiwwF – 7:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball tonight. Pre game @Mark Cuban on Mavs and Luka. @Luol Deng at half on his strong commitment to South Sudan. All this on @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls @Audacy app. 6:45 pre . Fired up ! – 7:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Wood, Powell, Hardy, Dinwiddie
CHI starters: DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic, LaVine, Caruso
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:33 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Wood, Powell, Hardy, Dinwiddie
CHI starters: DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic, LaVine, Caruso
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
FINAL: Memphis 82, Auburn 73
An all-American performance by Kendric Davis (27 pts, 9 rebs, 6 assists). Penny Hardaway pushed all the right buttons, too. Can’t underscore how important this will be for the resume with very few Q1 opportunities left. – 7:32 PM
FINAL: Memphis 82, Auburn 73
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/SbVViiAMSv – 7:31 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s go. Starters tonight vs. Dallas.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/4oP1G3S6YM – 7:30 PM
Let’s go. Starters tonight vs. Dallas.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Hardy, Dinwiddie
CHI starters: DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic, LaVine, Caruso
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:30 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Hardy, Dinwiddie
CHI starters: DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic, LaVine, Caruso
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar warming up in the “Mamba Day” Kobe 11s.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/T19b9ee8GX – 7:19 PM
DeMar warming up in the “Mamba Day” Kobe 11s.
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
No Luka, Josh and Maxi for the Mavs tonight against the Bulls. It’s a rest thang. The Mavs had a late game at home last night. – 6:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga will get time guarding Jayson Tatum tonight. He spent plenty of time on Luka Doncic recently. Here is Kerr on Kuminga’s individual defense. pic.twitter.com/mSmTiESGSW – 6:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch in the Chunky Dunks 🍦
@Nikola Vucevic | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/OsVhgLGDIh – 6:43 PM
Vooch in the Chunky Dunks 🍦
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Jason Kidd said to expect 15-20 minutes from Kemba Walker tonight. Would be first NBA action since February. – 6:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
“You’ll see everybody,” Kidd says when asked if Kemba Walker will make his debut, as well as whether Hardy will get significant minutes. – 6:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Cool Gray Deebo.
@Klarna | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/wzbytDJdGb – 6:23 PM
Cool Gray Deebo.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) didn’t make the trip to Cleveland. He’ll also miss the game Monday night in Dallas. – 6:20 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Javonte Green (knee soreness) is not playing tonight vs. Dallas. #Bulls – 6:18 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
One of my all time favorites @Luol Deng Luol ‘s legacy as great as it was on the court is superseded by his passion, commitment and love for South Sudan . Luol is a great, great man. @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/NxCgn43DPw – 6:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/t0Wdmfz4gy – 6:00 PM
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago:
De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (left foot soreness) is questionable.
John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out. – 5:45 PM
For tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago:
De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (left foot soreness) is questionable.
John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
What a whirlwind for Jaden Hardy. Last night he scored 39 points for the Legends in Frisco. This morning he caught a very early flight to Chicago and here he is signing autographs before facing the Bulls on a night Dallas won’t have 3 rotation players, including Doncic. pic.twitter.com/4eEjBMMpFp – 5:27 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
My office and I am totally spoiled @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/WltxzHyTse – 5:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks injury report against the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/9uecQfy5k7 – 5:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
As a sports broadcaster you must always expect the unexpected- 10 pages of notes on @Luka Doncic out the window —Kleber and Green both sidelined as well – prep work MUST include attention to detail-Bertans, Pinson , Ntilikina, etc – I love homework ! Well, this kind of work !😜 pic.twitter.com/2E0y5Zyq6W – 3:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
NBA L2M report says Brook Lopez should have been called for a foul before what proved to be his winning basket last night. In fairness, NBA also said two incorrect calls/or no-calls went against Milwaukee, including Doncic not getting called for palming with :35 left. pic.twitter.com/yfbErRXDOg – 3:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
NBA L2M report says Brook Lopez should have been called for a foul before what proved to be his winning basket last night. In fairness, NBA also said two incorrect calls/or no-calls went against Milwaukee, including Doncic not getting called for palming with :35 left. pic.twitter.com/6MjgBZ2Lz4 – 3:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Mavs star Luka Doncic is listed OUT tonight vs. #Bulls with a right quad strain.
Mavs played a competitive home game vs. Bucks last night. – 2:59 PM
Mavs star Luka Doncic is listed OUT tonight vs. #Bulls with a right quad strain.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
As an NBA fan and Chicago sports enthusiast I’m disappointed Bulls fans will miss @Luka Doncic only @UnitedCenter appearance but the show goes on @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app 6:45 pre with @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me Fired up ! Go Bulls – 2:59 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavs: Luka Doncic out vs Bulls sportando.basketball/en/mavs-luka-d… – 2:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
While he’s not currently in rotation, Dalen Terry popped up on Bulls’ latest injury report. He is questionable vs. Mavericks with left hip soreness. Had 15 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast in 29 minutes in a G League game last night. – 2:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic among trio of Mavericks ruled out vs. Chicago Bulls dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:03 PM
