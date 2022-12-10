Mavericks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $12,979,509 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $15,064,480 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

