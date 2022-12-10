Mavericks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $12,979,509 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $15,064,480 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Eurohoopsnet
Bucks prevail on the road in Giannis vs Doncic duel
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:10 AM
@CBSSportsNBA
Bucks snatch victory from Luka Doncic, Mavericks as Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from bench
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 2:14 AM
@townbrad
From @TimCowlishaw:
Hideous free throw shooting by Luka Doncic, Mavs leads to inexplicable loss to Bucks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:05 AM