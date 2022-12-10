Mavericks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 10, 2022

By |

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $12,979,509 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $15,064,480 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brad Townsend
@townbrad
Mavs landed in Chicago at 2:56 a.m.
Mavs vs. Bulls in 16 hours. – 4:00 AM
Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
Bucks prevail on the road in Giannis vs Doncic duel
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:10 AM
Chuck Cooperstein
@coopmavs
At 1:22 AM, the Mavericks went wheels up to Chicago – 2:32 AM
CBS NBA
@CBSSportsNBA
Bucks snatch victory from Luka Doncic, Mavericks as Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from bench
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks…2:14 AM
Brad Townsend
@townbrad
From @TimCowlishaw:
Hideous free throw shooting by Luka Doncic, Mavs leads to inexplicable loss to Bucks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…2:05 AM

