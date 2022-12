Nets sitting eight players tonight, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons

In the closing minutes of an eventual 122-116 win over the Hornets at Barclays Center, the Nets’ offense transformed into a two-man game featuring Durant and Irving. Repeatedly, the Nets, who were without Ben Simmons, turned to a previously seldom-used pick-and-roll that Charlotte struggled to control. The Nets, who had watched a 23-point lead whittle down to just one in the fourth quarter, leaned upon their two offensive forces and rolled to the win. “Getting those two to play together in pick-and-rolls can be lethal for us,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said after the Nets won their fifth of six on this seven-game homestand. “You don’t see it all the time. It was great for them to kind of produce and see how they can execute at the end of the game together.” -via New York Post / December 9, 2022