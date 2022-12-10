Nets sitting eight players tonight, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
ICYMI, from last night’s show: @DevInTheLab says he’s spoken to + gotten feedback from Kevin Durant about his videos, and he’s planning on dropping a LeBron one on Christmas Day.
Full Interview: https://t.co/8jSdVPsjkv pic.twitter.com/y4lcS7N3Dw – 2:31 PM
ICYMI, from last night’s show: @DevInTheLab says he’s spoken to + gotten feedback from Kevin Durant about his videos, and he’s planning on dropping a LeBron one on Christmas Day.
Full Interview: https://t.co/8jSdVPsjkv pic.twitter.com/y4lcS7N3Dw – 2:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving among whopping eight #Nets players out vs. #Pacers nypost.com/2022/12/10/net… via @nypostsports teammate @brianwacker1 – 2:10 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving among whopping eight #Nets players out vs. #Pacers nypost.com/2022/12/10/net… via @nypostsports teammate @brianwacker1 – 2:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
BKN & TJ Warren took a leap of faith when they agreed to a deal in early July. Five months later, BKN’s found some stability & Warren’s finding his rhythm. “Fourteen off the bench &…he didn’t sweat at all; it shows how talented he is,” Kevin Durant says: sny.tv/articles/tj-wa… – 1:57 PM
BKN & TJ Warren took a leap of faith when they agreed to a deal in early July. Five months later, BKN’s found some stability & Warren’s finding his rhythm. “Fourteen off the bench &…he didn’t sweat at all; it shows how talented he is,” Kevin Durant says: sny.tv/articles/tj-wa… – 1:57 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The @Brooklyn Nets injury report for tonight vs Pacers has the following players listed as OUT:
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Joe Harris
Kyrie Irving
Royce O’Neale
Ben Simmons
T.J. Warren – 12:41 PM
The @Brooklyn Nets injury report for tonight vs Pacers has the following players listed as OUT:
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Joe Harris
Kyrie Irving
Royce O’Neale
Ben Simmons
T.J. Warren – 12:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kevin Durant (rest) and Kyrie Irving (left adductor tightness), Seth Curry (rest), Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness), Ben Simmons (rest), TJ Warren (rest), Royce O’Neale (personal reasons) and Joe Harris (rest) all out tonight vs. Pacers. – 12:39 PM
Nets say Kevin Durant (rest) and Kyrie Irving (left adductor tightness), Seth Curry (rest), Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness), Ben Simmons (rest), TJ Warren (rest), Royce O’Neale (personal reasons) and Joe Harris (rest) all out tonight vs. Pacers. – 12:39 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets say Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, TJ Warren, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale are out tonight at Indiana. pic.twitter.com/bUCu883rjv – 12:38 PM
Brooklyn Nets say Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, TJ Warren, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale are out tonight at Indiana. pic.twitter.com/bUCu883rjv – 12:38 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and TJ Warren tonight against the Indiana Pacers. pic.twitter.com/gqTPQbSMNQ – 12:37 PM
The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and TJ Warren tonight against the Indiana Pacers. pic.twitter.com/gqTPQbSMNQ – 12:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
No KD, Kyrie, Ben Simmons, T.J Warren and others tonight vs Pacers.
Both teams played last night. pic.twitter.com/ujQtSI93KU – 12:37 PM
No KD, Kyrie, Ben Simmons, T.J Warren and others tonight vs Pacers.
Both teams played last night. pic.twitter.com/ujQtSI93KU – 12:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Durant, Irving and Simmons among those out tonight for Nets. pic.twitter.com/zJrQ8CVa7h – 12:37 PM
Durant, Irving and Simmons among those out tonight for Nets. pic.twitter.com/zJrQ8CVa7h – 12:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets have eight players out tonight in Indiana: Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Nic Claxton, Royce O’Neale and TJ Warren. – 12:36 PM
The Nets have eight players out tonight in Indiana: Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Nic Claxton, Royce O’Neale and TJ Warren. – 12:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kevin Durant (left knee injury management) and Kyrie Irving (left adductor tightness) are among eight players out tonight at Indiana. – 12:36 PM
The Nets say Kevin Durant (left knee injury management) and Kyrie Irving (left adductor tightness) are among eight players out tonight at Indiana. – 12:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets players out tonight vs. Pacers: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nic Claxton, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, TJ Warren, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris. – 12:36 PM
Nets players out tonight vs. Pacers: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nic Claxton, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, TJ Warren, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris. – 12:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving among many Nets out tonight vs Indy, per the team: pic.twitter.com/AxZfJPIzCC – 12:35 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving among many Nets out tonight vs Indy, per the team: pic.twitter.com/AxZfJPIzCC – 12:35 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Eastern Conference All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Trae Young
Jalen Brunson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Pascal Siakam
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
ALTERNATE
Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/WMlXat9SWA – 11:15 AM
Eastern Conference All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Trae Young
Jalen Brunson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Pascal Siakam
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
ALTERNATE
Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/WMlXat9SWA – 11:15 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Story off last night is up. Two weeks ago, Kyrie Irving called the Nets’ seven-game homestand “essential to our season.” The team went on to go 6-1 in that stretch. On Ben Simmons’ return, T.J. Warren’s continued rise and more: theathletic.com/3987907/2022/1… – 8:58 AM
Story off last night is up. Two weeks ago, Kyrie Irving called the Nets’ seven-game homestand “essential to our season.” The team went on to go 6-1 in that stretch. On Ben Simmons’ return, T.J. Warren’s continued rise and more: theathletic.com/3987907/2022/1… – 8:58 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Anytime I see or hear more random news about what I am doing with my life and what’s my next move.
🤞🏾♾ pic.twitter.com/2aUGHS1E65 – 1:31 AM
Anytime I see or hear more random news about what I am doing with my life and what’s my next move.
🤞🏾♾ pic.twitter.com/2aUGHS1E65 – 1:31 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he’s good coming out of tonight. Was trying to stay aggressive, which led to his hot start. Said he was a fan of his t-shirt promotion, snagged a few for himself. – 10:48 PM
Ben Simmons said he’s good coming out of tonight. Was trying to stay aggressive, which led to his hot start. Said he was a fan of his t-shirt promotion, snagged a few for himself. – 10:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant says as of now he’s playing in the second game of a back to back tomorrow – 10:40 PM
Kevin Durant says as of now he’s playing in the second game of a back to back tomorrow – 10:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant asked if he’s playing tomorrow. “As of now you have to talk to Jacque about that.” – 10:39 PM
Kevin Durant asked if he’s playing tomorrow. “As of now you have to talk to Jacque about that.” – 10:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant: “29 assists. That’s becoming who we are now.”
#NetsWorld – 10:38 PM
Kevin Durant: “29 assists. That’s becoming who we are now.”
#NetsWorld – 10:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn non-committal both pregame and postgame if KD will play Saturday in Indiana. KD had another 36 minutes in tonight’s win over Hawks. – 10:11 PM
Vaughn non-committal both pregame and postgame if KD will play Saturday in Indiana. KD had another 36 minutes in tonight’s win over Hawks. – 10:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn is noncommital about Kevin Durant sitting tomorrow. “The minutes are adding up.” Said if they can get through tomorrow the schedule lightens a bit. – 10:10 PM
Jacque Vaughn is noncommital about Kevin Durant sitting tomorrow. “The minutes are adding up.” Said if they can get through tomorrow the schedule lightens a bit. – 10:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and T.J. Warren tonight:
81 points
31/54 shooting
Three bucket getters. pic.twitter.com/MOoF0qaKzC – 10:10 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and T.J. Warren tonight:
81 points
31/54 shooting
Three bucket getters. pic.twitter.com/MOoF0qaKzC – 10:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets beat ATL behind Kevin Durant (34 pts; 18p in the 1st) & Kyrie Irving (33 pts, 11 reb); BKN finishes 6-1 in season-long 7-game home stand. Nets seemed to be trending the wrong way prior to home stand; Club is now mostly healthy and 4th in East entering 4-game road trip. – 10:06 PM
Nets beat ATL behind Kevin Durant (34 pts; 18p in the 1st) & Kyrie Irving (33 pts, 11 reb); BKN finishes 6-1 in season-long 7-game home stand. Nets seemed to be trending the wrong way prior to home stand; Club is now mostly healthy and 4th in East entering 4-game road trip. – 10:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD last 12 games:
30 PPG
7 RPG
6 APG
60 FG%
9-3 record. pic.twitter.com/UneMBIVbtg – 10:04 PM
KD last 12 games:
30 PPG
7 RPG
6 APG
60 FG%
9-3 record. pic.twitter.com/UneMBIVbtg – 10:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
RIP Grant Wahl, who introduced us to so many future stars throughout his career and was the best soccer writer out there, to me. In addition to LeBron and others, Kevin Durant’s first SI cover story was written by Grant: https://t.co/A7zOSkqDc2 pic.twitter.com/XoMVlre07L – 9:59 PM
RIP Grant Wahl, who introduced us to so many future stars throughout his career and was the best soccer writer out there, to me. In addition to LeBron and others, Kevin Durant’s first SI cover story was written by Grant: https://t.co/A7zOSkqDc2 pic.twitter.com/XoMVlre07L – 9:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 120, Hawks 116
Durant: 34 pts, 14/25 shooting
Irving: 33 pts, 11/21 shooting
Warren: 14 pts, 6/8 shooting
Brooklyns claws out another win despite 21 turnovers. They finish the homestand 6-1 and climb 3 games above .500. – 9:59 PM
Final: Nets 120, Hawks 116
Durant: 34 pts, 14/25 shooting
Irving: 33 pts, 11/21 shooting
Warren: 14 pts, 6/8 shooting
Brooklyns claws out another win despite 21 turnovers. They finish the homestand 6-1 and climb 3 games above .500. – 9:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets duo tonight:
Kyrie — Durant —
33 PTS 34 PTS
11 REB 4 REB
5-9 3P 5 AST
The Nets have a top 5 record since Kyrie came back. pic.twitter.com/EMuTULkhnq – 9:57 PM
Nets duo tonight:
Kyrie — Durant —
33 PTS 34 PTS
11 REB 4 REB
5-9 3P 5 AST
The Nets have a top 5 record since Kyrie came back. pic.twitter.com/EMuTULkhnq – 9:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Hawks 120-116 to close the homestand out at 6-1. Only loss was to Boston. Kevin Durant had 33, Kyrie had 33 and T.J. Warren had 14. Five Nets in double-figures. Back-to-back tomorrow in Indy. Ben is out. Yuta is back. Will KD rest, too? – 9:56 PM
Final: Nets beat the Hawks 120-116 to close the homestand out at 6-1. Only loss was to Boston. Kevin Durant had 33, Kyrie had 33 and T.J. Warren had 14. Five Nets in double-figures. Back-to-back tomorrow in Indy. Ben is out. Yuta is back. Will KD rest, too? – 9:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets close out this homestand 6-1 after finishing off the Hawks. KD closes with 34 points, 5 assists and four rebounds. Kyrie had 33 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes. It was ugly at times, as evidenced by 21 turnovers, but the Nets did what they needed to do in the end. – 9:56 PM
The Nets close out this homestand 6-1 after finishing off the Hawks. KD closes with 34 points, 5 assists and four rebounds. Kyrie had 33 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes. It was ugly at times, as evidenced by 21 turnovers, but the Nets did what they needed to do in the end. – 9:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Welp… KD got fouled catching the inbound. At the line for two. Makes both. Hawks trail 120-116 w/ 6.3… – 9:54 PM
Welp… KD got fouled catching the inbound. At the line for two. Makes both. Hawks trail 120-116 w/ 6.3… – 9:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
That was a terrible couple of defensive possessions. Left KD WIDE open for a 3 then allowed the Nets to get a couple of offensive boards and ended up sending Seth Curry to the line.
Hawks trail 118-113 w/ 10.2 left in the game. – 9:50 PM
That was a terrible couple of defensive possessions. Left KD WIDE open for a 3 then allowed the Nets to get a couple of offensive boards and ended up sending Seth Curry to the line.
Hawks trail 118-113 w/ 10.2 left in the game. – 9:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets have shown outstanding hustle on the offensive glass this 4th quarter between Kyrie Irving and Royce O’Neale. – 9:48 PM
Nets have shown outstanding hustle on the offensive glass this 4th quarter between Kyrie Irving and Royce O’Neale. – 9:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons finished with six points on 3-for-4 shooting with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals – 9:41 PM
Ben Simmons finished with six points on 3-for-4 shooting with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals – 9:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What player generates more separation on his snatch back than Kyrie?
Serious answers are welcomed. – 9:39 PM
What player generates more separation on his snatch back than Kyrie?
Serious answers are welcomed. – 9:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving hits Trent Forrest with a snatch-back 2 to give the Nets a one-point lead with less then 5 minutes to go.
BKN 108, ATL 107 – 9:39 PM
Kyrie Irving hits Trent Forrest with a snatch-back 2 to give the Nets a one-point lead with less then 5 minutes to go.
BKN 108, ATL 107 – 9:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry with a 3 and Kyrie with a stepback off a crossover to put the Nets up 108-107 with 4:38 left. – 9:38 PM
Seth Curry with a 3 and Kyrie with a stepback off a crossover to put the Nets up 108-107 with 4:38 left. – 9:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons finished with six points on 3-for-4 shooting with eight rebounds, two assists and four steals. – 9:37 PM
Ben Simmons finished with six points on 3-for-4 shooting with eight rebounds, two assists and four steals. – 9:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons is at 20 minutes. Curious to see how long he stays in at this point. – 9:32 PM
Ben Simmons is at 20 minutes. Curious to see how long he stays in at this point. – 9:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Hawks have taken the lead in minutes both Kevin Durant and Trae Young spent on the bench. – 9:30 PM
The Hawks have taken the lead in minutes both Kevin Durant and Trae Young spent on the bench. – 9:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead Hawks, 96-90, after three quarters:
– Durant: 24 PTS
– Irving: 26 PTS
– Warren: 14 PTS, 6/8 FG
– Young: 29 PTS, 9 AST
– Simmons: 6 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
– Bogdanovic: 21 PTS, 5/6 3PT – 9:21 PM
Nets lead Hawks, 96-90, after three quarters:
– Durant: 24 PTS
– Irving: 26 PTS
– Warren: 14 PTS, 6/8 FG
– Young: 29 PTS, 9 AST
– Simmons: 6 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
– Bogdanovic: 21 PTS, 5/6 3PT – 9:21 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie has 26. KD has 24. Warren has 14 off the bench. Nets once again letting an undermanned team hang around heading into the 4th quarter. KD at the 30 minute mark. – 9:20 PM
Kyrie has 26. KD has 24. Warren has 14 off the bench. Nets once again letting an undermanned team hang around heading into the 4th quarter. KD at the 30 minute mark. – 9:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Hawks 96-90. KD and Kyrie have combined for 50 points. T.J. Warren has 14 off the bench. Nets have 20 turnovers for 29 Atlanta points. – 9:20 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Hawks 96-90. KD and Kyrie have combined for 50 points. T.J. Warren has 14 off the bench. Nets have 20 turnovers for 29 Atlanta points. – 9:20 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
We are barely 4 minutes into the 3rd qtr and Kyrie Irving has knocked down 11pts.
His stat line now is: 24pts (7-10 FG), 5reb, 1ast – 9:01 PM
We are barely 4 minutes into the 3rd qtr and Kyrie Irving has knocked down 11pts.
His stat line now is: 24pts (7-10 FG), 5reb, 1ast – 9:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving’s three-point stroke coming alive in the third quarter.
Three triples for him in the frame. He’s up to 24 points.
Kyrie is shooting a career-low 31.5% from three this season. – 9:00 PM
Kyrie Irving’s three-point stroke coming alive in the third quarter.
Three triples for him in the frame. He’s up to 24 points.
Kyrie is shooting a career-low 31.5% from three this season. – 9:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets clinging to a 68-64 lead at the break. Brooklyn shot .659 percent, their best in a first half so far this season. Kevin Durant and Trae Young going back-and-forth with 22 points each. #Hawks – 8:41 PM
The #Nets clinging to a 68-64 lead at the break. Brooklyn shot .659 percent, their best in a first half so far this season. Kevin Durant and Trae Young going back-and-forth with 22 points each. #Hawks – 8:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets lead the Hawks 68-64 at the half.
Kevin Durant and Trae Young going back and forth. Both have 22 points.
Brooklyn’s perimeter defensive woes continue. – 8:38 PM
Nets lead the Hawks 68-64 at the half.
Kevin Durant and Trae Young going back and forth. Both have 22 points.
Brooklyn’s perimeter defensive woes continue. – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Hawks 68-64. Nets led by as many as 12, but it chipped down to four. Trae Young is coking with 22 points. Kevin Durant has as many. T.J. Warren up to nine, which has been nice to see. Same question as previous games in this homestand. Can Nets pull away? – 8:38 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Hawks 68-64. Nets led by as many as 12, but it chipped down to four. Trae Young is coking with 22 points. Kevin Durant has as many. T.J. Warren up to nine, which has been nice to see. Same question as previous games in this homestand. Can Nets pull away? – 8:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’ve got Kyrie called for a travel and KD called for a carry in this first half. What’s next? – 8:31 PM
We’ve got Kyrie called for a travel and KD called for a carry in this first half. What’s next? – 8:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving free throws put Brooklyn ahead 57-47 with 5:27 left in the half. The #Nets are shooting .667, led by Kevin Durant’s 18 on 9-of-11. – 8:27 PM
Kyrie Irving free throws put Brooklyn ahead 57-47 with 5:27 left in the half. The #Nets are shooting .667, led by Kevin Durant’s 18 on 9-of-11. – 8:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving is heating up. 8 straight points pushes Brooklyn’s lead to 10.
Nets’ next step is finding how to incorporate him alongside Simmons. – 8:26 PM
Kyrie Irving is heating up. 8 straight points pushes Brooklyn’s lead to 10.
Nets’ next step is finding how to incorporate him alongside Simmons. – 8:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving’s pull-up 3 gives the Nets a 10-point lead over the Hawks at the 6:36 mark of the second quarter. And I just found out Dave East is performing at the half. – 8:23 PM
Kyrie Irving’s pull-up 3 gives the Nets a 10-point lead over the Hawks at the 6:36 mark of the second quarter. And I just found out Dave East is performing at the half. – 8:23 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks were on a 13-3 run and pulled the game w/in 2. But Kyrie Irving is coming alive and the lead is back up to 10. Hawks trail 55-45 w/ 6:36 in the half. – 8:23 PM
Hawks were on a 13-3 run and pulled the game w/in 2. But Kyrie Irving is coming alive and the lead is back up to 10. Hawks trail 55-45 w/ 6:36 in the half. – 8:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie just putback a deflection plus the foul all in one motion while backwards.
That was one of the most athletic plays I’ve ever seen. – 8:21 PM
Kyrie just putback a deflection plus the foul all in one motion while backwards.
That was one of the most athletic plays I’ve ever seen. – 8:21 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Well it’s clear that Kevin Durant woke up feeling good. After the 1st qtr, Durant has 18pts and went 9-11 FG – 8:09 PM
Well it’s clear that Kevin Durant woke up feeling good. After the 1st qtr, Durant has 18pts and went 9-11 FG – 8:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Hawks 36-30. KD has half the Nets’ points. Most of the guys have added a bucket here or there. – 8:08 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Hawks 36-30. KD has half the Nets’ points. Most of the guys have added a bucket here or there. – 8:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It may be one of those nights for Kevin Durant.
18 points on 9/11 shooting in the 1st quarter.
Nets lead Hawks 36-30 after one. – 8:08 PM
It may be one of those nights for Kevin Durant.
18 points on 9/11 shooting in the 1st quarter.
Nets lead Hawks 36-30 after one. – 8:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD is rolling in the first quarter already. He’s got 18 points — he’s 9-for-11 from the field — and has a rebound and an assist in 12 minutes. – 8:07 PM
KD is rolling in the first quarter already. He’s got 18 points — he’s 9-for-11 from the field — and has a rebound and an assist in 12 minutes. – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have eight assists on 11 baskets, lead 23-17. Kevin Durant with 12 points in eight minutes. A.J. Griffin, who went to high school at nearby Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, has eight for the hawks. Son of Raptors assistant/Seton Hall’s own Adrian Griffin. – 7:56 PM
Nets have eight assists on 11 baskets, lead 23-17. Kevin Durant with 12 points in eight minutes. A.J. Griffin, who went to high school at nearby Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, has eight for the hawks. Son of Raptors assistant/Seton Hall’s own Adrian Griffin. – 7:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have eight assists on 11 baskets, lead 23-17. Kevin Durant with 12 points in eight minutes. A.J. Griffin, who went to high school at nearby Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, has eight for the hawks. Son of Hawks assistant/Seton Hall’s own Adrian Griffin. – 7:56 PM
Nets have eight assists on 11 baskets, lead 23-17. Kevin Durant with 12 points in eight minutes. A.J. Griffin, who went to high school at nearby Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, has eight for the hawks. Son of Hawks assistant/Seton Hall’s own Adrian Griffin. – 7:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons looks great in that point/center role surrounded by 4 shooters. Offense was moving beautifully through him.
Only caveat is Kyrie’s involvement was very minimal. – 7:56 PM
Ben Simmons looks great in that point/center role surrounded by 4 shooters. Offense was moving beautifully through him.
Only caveat is Kyrie’s involvement was very minimal. – 7:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
➕ so far: Ben Simmons looks outstanding in his return.
➖ so far: Nets careless turnovers continue. – 7:53 PM
➕ so far: Ben Simmons looks outstanding in his return.
➖ so far: Nets careless turnovers continue. – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving just got called for a travel. Wonder how many of those he’s got in his career. I’d guess not many. – 7:52 PM
Kyrie Irving just got called for a travel. Wonder how many of those he’s got in his career. I’d guess not many. – 7:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Welcome back Ben Simmons. He takes it all the way to the basket for the first points of the game. – 7:41 PM
Welcome back Ben Simmons. He takes it all the way to the basket for the first points of the game. – 7:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Hawks tip shortly. BK looking to close out the homestand 6-1. Ben Simmons is back. Nic Claxton is out. No Dejounte for ATL. Curious to see who else gets minutes at the five behind Simons. Updates coming. – 7:27 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Hawks tip shortly. BK looking to close out the homestand 6-1. Ben Simmons is back. Nic Claxton is out. No Dejounte for ATL. Curious to see who else gets minutes at the five behind Simons. Updates coming. – 7:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
KD poses with artist Tim Goodman who designed the KD15 he’s holding. pic.twitter.com/7pcRPTbSGY – 6:50 PM
KD poses with artist Tim Goodman who designed the KD15 he’s holding. pic.twitter.com/7pcRPTbSGY – 6:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn on if Nets thought about resting KD on Sat. –the second night of a back to back: “I think we’re going to take this thing game by game, but I think we do have to be smart about what it looks like in the future. We don’t have another back to back until Jan. 19th, I believe” – 6:23 PM
Vaughn on if Nets thought about resting KD on Sat. –the second night of a back to back: “I think we’re going to take this thing game by game, but I think we do have to be smart about what it looks like in the future. We don’t have another back to back until Jan. 19th, I believe” – 6:23 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
With Nic Claxton being OUT tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets, Jacque Vaughn said the starters are: Irving, Durant, Harris, O’Neale, Simmons – 5:56 PM
With Nic Claxton being OUT tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets, Jacque Vaughn said the starters are: Irving, Durant, Harris, O’Neale, Simmons – 5:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons will start at center for the injured Nic Claxton #NetsWorld – 5:53 PM
Ben Simmons will start at center for the injured Nic Claxton #NetsWorld – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the starting five will be Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons tonight. – 5:53 PM
Jacque Vaughn said the starting five will be Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons tonight. – 5:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is expected to play about 20 minutes tonight vs the #Hawks and sit tomorrow. Yuta Watanabe will sit tonight and play at the #Pacers. #NBA #Nets – 5:50 PM
Ben Simmons is expected to play about 20 minutes tonight vs the #Hawks and sit tomorrow. Yuta Watanabe will sit tonight and play at the #Pacers. #NBA #Nets – 5:50 PM
More on this storyline
The status of Kevin Durant — who came into Friday having played the most minutes in the league and logged another 36:12 against the Hawks — is also in question. He said he hoped to face the Pacers.“As of right now,” Durant said. “But you got to talk to Jacque [Vaughn, the Nets’ coach,] about that. … I just listen. I try to do everything. They’ve got my best interest at heart, so I just listen to what they say and go with it.” Vaughn was noncommittal, pointing out their slate eases up after the weekend. -via New York Post / December 10, 2022
In the closing minutes of an eventual 122-116 win over the Hornets at Barclays Center, the Nets’ offense transformed into a two-man game featuring Durant and Irving. Repeatedly, the Nets, who were without Ben Simmons, turned to a previously seldom-used pick-and-roll that Charlotte struggled to control. The Nets, who had watched a 23-point lead whittle down to just one in the fourth quarter, leaned upon their two offensive forces and rolled to the win. “Getting those two to play together in pick-and-rolls can be lethal for us,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said after the Nets won their fifth of six on this seven-game homestand. “You don’t see it all the time. It was great for them to kind of produce and see how they can execute at the end of the game together.” -via New York Post / December 9, 2022
Following its launch earlier this year, Shibuya—co-founded by artist Emily “pplpleasr” Yang—announced today that it has raised seed funding to expand its Ethereum NFT-driven, interactive video platform and onboard new creators. Shibuya raised $6.9 million in a round co-led by VC heavyweights Andreessen Horowitz and Variant Fund. The round also included participation by notable angel investors including NBA star Kevin Durant, entertainer (and NFT creator) Paris Hilton, Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai, and Aave founder and CEO Stani Kulechov. -via Decrypt / December 8, 2022
Kyrie Irving: “Where there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you” 🤞🏾♾ -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / December 9, 2022
Kyrie Irving: Welcome Home BG! Thank you for exemplifying what a true Warrior spirit looks like. You’re forever loved by so many unconditionally. 🤞🏾♾ -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / December 8, 2022
Though the Nets got injured Ben Simmons back in Friday’s 120-116 win over Atlanta, they will rest him and TJ Warren on the second night of the back-to-back Saturday. They’re also hoping to see Yuta Watanabe make his comeback in Indiana. Nic Claxton — who missed Friday’s win with a hamstring issue — is up in the air. “Yeah, it just tightened up on [Thursday]. … So I don’t know. I just hope I’m ready to play [Saturday],” said Claxton, who added he wasn’t getting any imaging done and didn’t expect the injury to be serious. “No. It’s day to day.” -via New York Post / December 10, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will likely get around 20ish minutes tonight, but no hard number. He won’t play tomorrow in Indy. But Yuta Watanabe will. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / December 9, 2022
Michael Scotto: Ben Simmons is expected to return tomorrow night as the Nets host the Hawks at Barclays Center. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Ben 10 t-shirt. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / December 8, 2022
Main Rumors, Injuries, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nic Claxton, Royce O'Neale, Seth Curry, TJ Warren, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.