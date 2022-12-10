Nets 35, Pacers 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (15-12) play against the Indiana Pacers (12-12) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 35, Indiana Pacers 35 (Q1 01:03)
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They’re fun to watch”
@Frank Isola & @Amin Elhassan have been impressed with the Indiana Pacers
@Indiana Pacers | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/SJEOHljq6V – 7:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets are shooting 13-for-18 so far, much of it out of early offense. They lead 31-22. – 7:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
nine quick first quarter points for @Tyrese Haliburton.👌
catch all the action on @BallySportsIN or stream here https://t.co/E2EP7mwWUj. pic.twitter.com/lAnRqsKq1w – 7:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
In his return to Indiana, Edmond Sumner is looking like a one-man fast break. He has 11 quick points to spot the ghost of the #Nets to a 24-15 lead with 6:49 left in the first. – 7:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Five minutes in and the Pacers are willingly only shooting 3s. 5 for 8, and then getting beat for layups at the other end.
Carlisle using his second timeout already.
Undermanned Nets up 24-15. – 7:21 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Don’t blame the Nets for resting so many guys — it’s within the rules and plenty of teams do it, albeit maybe not to this extent — but this only feeds into the optics that NBA regular season games don’t matter. – 7:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte helping us welcome @CBS4Indy’s newest anchor Ruben Diaz (@5NEWS_RubenD) to Indiana with a custom jersey.🙌 pic.twitter.com/yBlhkRuz3u – 7:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers welcome back Edmond Sumner and T.J. Warren with an announcement + video during pre-game warmups. pic.twitter.com/zojFAuBhIt – 6:56 PM
Desmond Bane @DBane0625
KD told he he was gon come here n turn the city up!!! He doing just that! Keep going killa 💪🏽💪🏽 @150__KD – 6:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a special moment for this young fan, dropping the assist & meeting Oshae Brissett before tonight’s game.💙 pic.twitter.com/auYteazjDC – 6:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn’s explanations about resting so many guys make sense — but I’m still surprised the Nets decided to sit Kyrie. He could have really provided a spark to a lot of the young guys who are playing — and he’s well rested given all the time he missed because of the suspension. – 6:50 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
This is what happens when you go from playing Southern Indiana, Penn, Lindenwood, SIUE, Miss Valley State, Coastal Carolina, Houston Christian, Wichita St and SEMO to … KANSAS.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Before tonight’s game, a look. back at the Pacers’ win last night over the Wizards.
Hield’s special night, adjustments defensively and gutting it out in the second half.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 6:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters for tonight’s game at Indiana:
Sumner, Mills, Edwards, Morris, Sharpe – 6:36 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
What would Vaughn say to a fan who paid to see KD play tonight? It’s a legitimate question. That’s a conversation I had with Kevin. I hope that fan knows that Kevin really wanted to play. He understands that. He wants to win every game … – 6:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Edmond Sumner, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards, Markieff Morris and Ray’Ron Sharpe will get the starts for the shorthanded #Nets, missing eight rotation players vs. the #Pacers. – 6:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Brooklyn:
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (sore left groin)
Isaiah Jackson – Available (sore left knee)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/vGUaEETa3P – 6:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton going through his routine pic.twitter.com/WniwEVp3Dx – 5:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said the #Nets made the call for Kevin Durant not to fly to Indiana to rest. He added Royce O’Neale (personal reasons) will miss Monday’s tilt at the #Wizards but Nic Claxton should be back for DC. – 5:46 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says he made the decision for Durant not to travel to Indy and get rest. He also says that Royce O’Neale (personal reasons) will be out for Monday’s game in DC. Vaughn expects Claxton to return Monday. – 5:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“4 assists? You’re really swinging it.” – @Tyrese Haliburton
@Buddy Hield was channeling his inner Tyrese last night.😅 pic.twitter.com/ufOcYhFtUp – 5:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
No update on Chris Duarte (ankle) from Rick Carlisle.
I did see Duarte doing full-court sprints with assistant Jannero Pargo about 20mins ago, so he’s getting close.
He last played on Nov. 4. – 5:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at PHI 12/11
Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) out
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) out
Williams (L Ankle Sprain) out – 4:59 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
yesterday, we visited @IPSSchools 46 to help distribute shoes, toys and candy for the holidays.🎁
it was great to team up with @kroger to make sure every student went home with a toy and new pair of shoes.💙 pic.twitter.com/Aum9jrdoYH – 3:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets sitting Durant, Irving, pretty much everyone you can name vs. Pacers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/10/net… – 3:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
What the Brooklyn Nets are doing tonight doesn’t sit well with me.
So I wrote about it.
Unlocked for all to read.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Tyrese, going crazy.”
“You get on my last nerve, sometimes you’re annoying.”
“4 assists? You’re really swinging it.”
@Buddy Hield and @Tyrese Haliburton were on another level during their postgame interviews. the relationship between these two is unmatched.😂 pic.twitter.com/QZhwzeynvE – 2:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards are yet another team Clippers are seeing on this Southeast road trip that is shorthanded and not playing their best.
Wizards are 11-15, and Friday night’s loss in Indiana was their 8th in 10 games.
Beal, Barton, Hachimura, Wright, Davis are out, PG Morris questionable. – 2:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
ICYMI, from last night’s show: @DevInTheLab says he’s spoken to + gotten feedback from Kevin Durant about his videos, and he’s planning on dropping a LeBron one on Christmas Day.
Full Interview: https://t.co/8jSdVPsjkv pic.twitter.com/y4lcS7N3Dw – 2:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Théo with the rejection 🙅♂️🙅♂️🙅♂️
#LetsFly | @ArrowExt pic.twitter.com/VHeIiQWKTn – 2:30 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Caught up with former Pacers guard Edmond Sumner while the Nets were in Indy in late November. Tonight, the Nets are back, and Sumner is almost certain to play.
We talked Pacers, his injury, Myles Turner, and much more: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 2:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving among whopping eight #Nets players out vs. #Pacers nypost.com/2022/12/10/net… via @nypostsports teammate @brianwacker1 – 2:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are resting nearly their entire rotation tonight against Indiana.
An extended look at Brooklyn’s injuries early this season and a heavy minutes load for several key players. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kevi… – 2:06 PM
The Nets are resting nearly their entire rotation tonight against Indiana.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are resting meaty their entire rotation tonight against Indiana.
An extended look at Brooklyn’s injuries early this season and the heavy minutes load to several key players. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kevi… – 2:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets sitting their entire starting lineup tonight at the #Pacers. #NBA 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/C6kfY4Xrpg – 2:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett on being home after two weeks.
feels great to be back at @GainbridgeFH.🏠 pic.twitter.com/BZEcjvleHr – 2:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
BKN & TJ Warren took a leap of faith when they agreed to a deal in early July. Five months later, BKN’s found some stability & Warren’s finding his rhythm. “Fourteen off the bench &…he didn’t sweat at all; it shows how talented he is,” Kevin Durant says: sny.tv/articles/tj-wa… – 1:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets resting their core tonight in Indy. Wonder if Jacque Vaughn tries to catch some Mizzou-Kansas from an assistant’s iPad. theathletic.com/3988843/2022/1… – 1:36 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The @Brooklyn Nets might have to suit up Dr. J, Richard Jefferson and Kenny Anderson tonight pic.twitter.com/NPNpJnOuTE – 1:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
If there was a number on Cam Thomas shot attempts up in Vegas for tonight — it’s got to be off the board now. – 1:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“we’re just trying to build a culture here with guys who want to play every night, want to compete, just love the game of basketball.”
@Tyrese Haliburton dropped his 16th double-double & @Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points to lead us to a hard-fought win over the Wizards.🎞️ pic.twitter.com/c9DLSKqX4e – 1:12 PM
