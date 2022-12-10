Nets vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 10, 2022

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $12,541,384 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $6,995,455 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
#Nets escape with narrow win over #Hawks to cap strong homestand nypost.com/2022/12/09/net… via @nypostsports3:06 AM

