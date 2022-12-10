Spurs 49, Heat 48: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (7-18) play against the Miami Heat (14-14) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 49, Miami Heat 48 (Q2 03:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Got a 48-47 lead with 4 minutes left in the half
Got a 48-47 lead with 4 minutes left in the half
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2 seasons ago, Clippers had 13 20-point wins. Only Jazz (15), 76ers (14) had more.
Last season, Clippers ranked T-12th with 8 20-point wins.
Only 20-point Clippers win this season so far was the “blueprint” win vs Spurs. And they didn’t come out of that game healthy. – 5:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spurs already up to 13 points on seven Heat turnovers. Spurs also on pace to score 80 paint points today. – 5:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Thanks to Vassell heating up and scoring the last 7 points, Spurs have their first lead since the early going. – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Of Spurs’ first 38 points, 26 are in the paint. And this has nothing to do with post play. – 5:51 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Welcome back, Devin Vassell. A quick 7-0 run all on his own. Spurs in front. – 5:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah the point of attack stuff is still a major topic for this Heat team – 5:50 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
These 13 seconds are all about Caleb Martin. pic.twitter.com/o60RfEw9MR – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
At this point, any good things from Victor Oladipo are a bonus. So far, a couple of good things. – 5:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Liking these 3-man sets Heat have been running for Dipo-Herro-Bam
Liking these 3-man sets Heat have been running for Dipo-Herro-Bam
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spurs already with 22 paint points. The Heat has allowed an NBA-low 44.9 paint points per game this season. – 5:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Fun watching Gorgui Dieng go around the bench between quarters shaking hands, putting arms around shoulders, clapping, chatting with guys here and there. Also noted how closely he watched film of the Heat in the locker room pre-game. – 5:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Fun watching Gorgui Dieng go around the bench shaking heads, putting arms around shoulders, clapping, chatting with guys here and there. Also noted how closely he watched film of the Heat in the locker room pre-game. – 5:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Heat by 4
Miami winning FT line by 8 points
Keldon 8 points
Roby/Doug 5 pts each pic.twitter.com/KtQSbQ4FzO – 5:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 29, Spurs 25. Tyler Herro with 7 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists. Heat with 14 free throws in the opening period. – 5:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 29, Spurs 25 at end of one. Herro seven points, three assists for Heat. – 5:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Vassell off to a slow start just like McDermott the other night. He’s missed his first 3 from deep. – 5:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
We are seeing a different substitution pattern tonight btw
Herro and Martin exited for Dipo and Strus early
Now Lowry-Butler-Bam off the floor at same time
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat, which entered averaging 22.5 free-throw attempts per game this season, already with 12 free throws in the first quarter. – 5:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 110 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings turn up the heat on defense, improve to 1-1 on long road trip. With @Sean Cunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James Ham
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
charles bassey is getting yelled at by pretty much all his teammates for fouling bam and jimmy on the last two plays. (bassey averages 5.8 fouls per 36 minutes.) – 5:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So we saw that Dipo-Bam PnR previously
But the thing that stood out more was the placement of Butler
Not weakside corner for easy help
He stayed strong side dunker
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Two quick fouls on Bassey. Gorgui Dieng told me before the game he’s been trying to help Charles learn to defend without fouling. – 5:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has already taken nine free throws in the first seven minutes of the game. Heat leads Spurs 16-13. – 5:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Love those inverted PnR sets from Jimmy and Lowry, where Kyle just slips
Love those inverted PnR sets from Jimmy and Lowry, where Kyle just slips
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Out and running 💨
Out and running 💨
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The block and the bucket! ❌🪣
The block and the bucket! ❌🪣
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Trade doors could swing open, but Heat have exceptions to the rule. Want changes now? It’s not that simple. We explain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I went over on our Off the Floor feed pregame, the Heat’s goal tonight was going to be to force those far floaters from this Spurs team
Heat staying comfy in drop early on
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tipping off in the 305 🌴
Tipping off in the 305 🌴
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat legend Julia Dale just did the anthem. Now a college senior. Time really does fly. – 5:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
💰💰💰
💰💰💰
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop going with the same starters he used against Houston; Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Romeo Langford and Zach Collins. – 4:53 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Per the official league injury report, Devin Vassell is listed as AVAILABLE to play today. – 4:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s fourth-quarter offense has been among the NBA’s worst. But Jimmy Butler was at the center of one late-game solution Thursday that the Heat will likely turn to often this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Early tip time today vs the Spurs! Catch up on all the news and notes surrounding our 5pm matchup and find out where to watch and listen ⬇️
Early tip time today vs the Spurs! Catch up on all the news and notes surrounding our 5pm matchup and find out where to watch and listen ⬇️
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As expected, Miami opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Lowry and Herro. – 4:39 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Like Doug McDermott 8 years ago, Blake Wesley is finding a rookie season injury can be a blessing in disguise.
Blake’s dad also offers insight into how his son has handled the adversity of dealing w/ a knee injury that has sidelined him since late Oct.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
From yesterday, Five for Friday: Spurs continue to help Keldon pin his ears back, Bassey’s budding utility, Dougie & J-Rich bring balance back, Tre Jones sets career high, and Pop returns from his couch with new defensive demands.
From yesterday, Five for Friday: Spurs continue to help Keldon pin his ears back, Bassey’s budding utility, Dougie & J-Rich bring balance back, Tre Jones sets career high, and Pop returns from his couch with new defensive demands.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spoelstra on Spurs: “I didn’t even show our team their record. That is just way too dangerous. They play like you’re accustomed to seeing them play. They really compete and they play super fast, and that’s in the half court or full court. Everything is just super sped up.” – 3:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Looking like only Gabe Vincent will be missing from Heat primary rotation today vs. Spurs. So expect Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry as starters. Likely top three reserves, in some order, as Strus, Dedmon and Oladipo. (Could also be Dru Smith if a point guard is needed.) – 3:19 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Max Strus (shoulder) have been upgraded to available for Heat. Jimmy Butler (knee) is probable – 3:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon will warm up with the intention of playing vs. Spurs.
Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon will warm up with the intention of playing vs. Spurs.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon, previously questionable, are now warming up with the intent to play
Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon, previously questionable, are now warming up with the intent to play
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Did someone say 2️⃣ Charter Tickets? 👀
Did someone say 2️⃣ Charter Tickets? 👀
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Last time we played the Spurs, Bam went off and we got this gif 💥
Last time we played the Spurs, Bam went off and we got this gif 💥
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
In case you’re sitting around waiting for Spurs-Heat at 4 pm:
– Nick Smith Jr. (and Anthony Black) currently playing on ESPN2
– Cason Wallace currently on SECN if you have it
– Brandon Miller and Jarace Walker at 2 pm on ABC
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s fourth-quarter offense has been among the NBA’s worst. But Jimmy Butler was at the center of one late-game solution Thursday that the Heat will likely turn to often this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the latest update to injury report for today’s game vs. Spurs – 2:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Covering Heat-Spurs from the arena again in a few hours
Covering Heat-Spurs from the arena again in a few hours
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love (lower back soreness) and Donovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) are both OUT tonight. I’m also OUT tonight so I can spend extra time with my family before this upcoming Texas-based road trip. Will talk to y’all from San Antonio! – 2:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Max Strus (shoulder) have been upgraded to available for today vs. Spurs. Jimmy Butler (knee) is probable. Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable. Cain, Jovic, Vincent, Yurtseven are out. – 1:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Random stat of the day – Miami is 1 of only 7 teams currently shooting better on pull-up threes than catch-and-shoot threes 👌
Random stat of the day – Miami is 1 of only 7 teams currently shooting better on pull-up threes than catch-and-shoot threes 👌
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat is 12-point betting favorites today against the 7-18 Spurs. – 12:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Trade doors could swing open, but Heat have exceptions to rule. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Heat are favored by 12 today against the Spurs.
Players OUT
SA: Poeltl, Sochan, Wesley, KBD, Barlow
MIA: Vincent, Jovic, Yurtseven, Cain
Players Questionable:
SA: Vassell
MIA: Dedmon
Players Probable:
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Here’s an updated player-by-player Progress Report that takes a look at how the San Antonio Spurs have performed this season: spurstalk.com/progress-repor… – 12:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#SASvsMIA UPDATE: Gabe Vincent (knee) and Nikola Jovic (G-League Assignment) have both been ruled out of today’s game vs the Spurs. – 11:47 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat Spurs is an odd 5 pm start at Nameless Arena today because it is part of a Game of Week package with one of NBA’s international partners. ABC has a rare December Saturday game tonight (Boston-GS), but Ballys and other US regional networks can carry NBA games against ABC game – 11:33 AM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
our winters are a little different here but that’s how we like it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2SL8Ja0yxo – 11:17 AM
