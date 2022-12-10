Stephen Curry names his all-time starting five, leaves LeBron James out of it

Stephen Curry’s resumé continues to grow after being named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year. In the last year he broke the all-time three-pointer mark, won his fourth NBA title and was named Finals MVP for the first time in his illustrious career. Ever since adding the latest ring to his collection, Curry’s name has become more popular among all-time lists and during a conversation with SI, he gave his all-time starting five with the stipulation that it includes him. “I’m at PG, I’m going with Magic, we’ll play hybrid guards,” Curry said. “You got Jordan, you got Dirk spacing the floor, shooting the ball and you got the big man, the Diesel, holding it down. So, that’s a solid lineup I think.”
Source: Joseph Salvador @ Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James: ‘I’m very fond of Grant [Wahl] and having that cover shoot— me being a teenager and him covering that, it was a pretty cool thing. And he was always pretty cool to be around. He spent a lot of time in my hometown of Akron covering me over the course of time.’ pic.twitter.com/inV2KB8nNG – 8:21 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Giannis just pulled a LeBron. He told Lopez the layup would be there 😂 – 12:43 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
De’Anthony Melton had himself a career night at home and he earned the respect of Lakers star LeBron James #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/09/leb… via @SixersWire – 11:57 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James offered his remembrance of journalist Grant Wahl tonight in Philadelphia. Wahl, who died at the age of 48 while covering the World Cup in Qatar, wrote the first Sports Illustrated cover story on James – “The Chosen One” – when LeBron was still a teenager. pic.twitter.com/mZIMx1TJiB – 11:55 PM
Sam Yip @samyip__
Grant Wahl may have be one of the most well-known soccer writers, but he was the one who did the first big feature on LeBron James coming out of high school.
#RIPGrantWahl
youtube.com/watch?v=rW06O2… – 10:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Seventeen players have played for the Lakers this season. Here are their +/-:
1. AD (+53)
.
.
.
16. LeBron (-52)
17. Russ (-58) pic.twitter.com/odVnueSiYQ – 10:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I can’t tell if the Sixers totally locked LeBron up or if he was sort of disinterested in this game. Countless times he coulda shot he just looked to a pass and turned it over casually. – 10:30 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers stormed back from down 18 to force OT in Philadelphia, but were blitzed in the extra session and fell 133-122 for their 3rd straight loss. AD 31p 12r 2s 2b; Reaves 25p 5a 2s; LeBron 23p 6a 2s; Lonnie 15p; Russ 12p 11r 11a 4s. – 10:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers drop 133-122 game to 76ers in OT. Lakers scored just two points in the extra period. AD had 31 points, 12 rebounds, LeBron James 23 points, Russell Westbrook 12 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, Austin Reaves 25 points. – 10:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
RIP Grant Wahl, who introduced us to so many future stars throughout his career and was the best soccer writer out there, to me. In addition to LeBron and others, Kevin Durant’s first SI cover story was written by Grant: https://t.co/A7zOSkqDc2 pic.twitter.com/XoMVlre07L – 9:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL are trying to make this interesting here, as Davis is up to 28 points after a series of buckets, and LeBron’s steal and transition and-1 cuts the lead to 5 with 1:07 to play. – 9:57 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Usually when the player is begging the coach for a challenge, it’s not a good one. Not that time.
That was a heads-up play by Shake Milton to get Doc Rivers to challenge that play. Clearly off LeBron. – 9:55 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
That was a terrible couple of defensive possessions. Left KD WIDE open for a 3 then allowed the Nets to get a couple of offensive boards and ended up sending Seth Curry to the line.
Hawks trail 118-113 w/ 10.2 left in the game. – 9:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
This Grant Wahl stuff is terrifying and heartbreaking. His LeBron James story back in the day was one of those articles that made me want to pursue this career path. Just unbelievably sad and brave if it was in fact foul play – 9:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
LeBron looks terrified to shoot and most of his passes are turnovers. I’m assuming it’s like 35 degrees in Wells tonight – 9:47 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Clint Capela was called for fouling Seth Curry on a 3PA. Nate McMillan called for a review. Hawks trail 113-111 w/ 1:46 left in the game. – 9:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry with a 3 and Kyrie with a stepback off a crossover to put the Nets up 108-107 with 4:38 left. – 9:38 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Really good by Russ helping LeBron with the doubling on Embiid, then recovering to challenge the corner three from Harris. The miss leads to a Lonnie Walker runout dunk. AK – 9:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tough whistle on Davis tonight. Didn’t get the benefit of the doubt on contact on the offensive end, then called for his 4th on the other end.
LAL are now super small, with LeBron at center, plus 4 guards. – 9:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Brooklyn does a great job of pushing the tempo before a defense can get set up. Hawks need to do it more – like they did here.
Okongwu sees Simmons has to guard the corner, so he lines Curry up.
Nets are so worried, they leave Bogi open for a whole possession. pic.twitter.com/W82TGPwcxf – 8:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: 76ers 61, Lakers 59
An impressive bounceback from the Lakers in the second quarter led by Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Reaves leads LA with 15 points. LeBron has 12 points. Russ has 8 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Joel Embiid has 25 points. – 8:44 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers are back in this game, down 61-59 at half to 76ers. Austin Reaves leads Lakers with 15 points, LeBron James has 12, Russell Westbrook 8 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds. Lakers shooting 55% from the field, 50% from 3. – 8:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid going 10-of-11 for 25 first-half points. LeBron one-handed dunks. Austin Reaves going HAM. James Harden drawing fouls on 3s. Matisee Thybulle scoring six points in less than two minutes. pic.twitter.com/lsOXMKGkqC – 8:39 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
New LeBron 20s again tonight for @LeBron James 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/xb1cSvSXnV – 8:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: 76ers 31, Lakers 20
A rough start for Anthony Davis, who picked up 3 fouls in his 7 minutes. LeBron James has 5 points on 2-9 FGs. The Sixers used a 16-0 run midway through the quarter to go up by double-digits. Joel Embiid matched the Lakers’ point total with 20. – 8:14 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Rough start for the Lakers, down 31-20 to 76ers end of first. LeBron James 2-for-9 from field for 5 points. AD 1-for-2 but 3 fouls in 7 minutes. Joel Embiid has 20 in first. – 8:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Not sure if they’ll do this all game or across other matchups, but Sixers have been switching Embiid on every ball screen for LeBron so far. Departure from a lot of 1-4 switching and Embiid back lately. – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Edmond Sumner is your sixth man tonight. In for Simmons. Seth Curry checks in right behind him for Harris. – 7:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tucker guarded LeBron and AD on that first possession (after a switch). Lakers called for a shot-clock violation. – 7:47 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Philadelphia. – 6:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said to expect the same starting lineup for a bit, with Schröder, Walker IV, Beverley, LeBron and AD, and with Westbrook coming in on the early side. – 6:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Lakers coach Darvin Ham feels good about LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) being able to play tonight vs. the #Sixers. – 6:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis and Patrick Beverley will also return to the lineup tonight, along with LeBron James. – 6:04 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, both sidelined vs Utah on Wednesday, will be available for Warriors tomorrow vs Celtics, per Steve Kerr. – 3:54 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry and Draymond Green practiced today and expected to play tomorrow against the Celtics. – 3:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are expected to play Saturday against Boston, per Steve Kerr. – 3:52 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, following a one-game absence to rest his left ankle, will return to the lineup tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 pm ET, ESPN), sources told ESPN. Anthony Davis is listed as probable to return as well after being out with a cold. – 3:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Steph Curry says he’s not thinking about retirement: ‘I don’t see myself slowing down any time soon’
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 1:54 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
No. 25 Sierra Canyon vs. No. 22 Christ the King Tips Off GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase, Marks 20-Year Anniversary of LeBron James Playing Debut on ESPN Platforms.
zagsblog.com/2022/12/09/no-…
@ctkcoachjarbs
@ctkroyals – 1:29 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Derrick Williams on LeBron James: “I’ve been on the floor with him & the other team is calling plays. He saw his guard was in the wrong position. He knows exactly where he is supposed to be. LeBron says: man, you’re supposed to be on the other side. You’re not on the right play.” – 12:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Curry thinking retirement? ‘I don’t see myself slowing down any time soon’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/09/cur… – 12:37 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
My holiday shopping always goes down to the wire… s/o to @rakuten for the clutch savings at thousands of stores!! 😂🎅🏽 https://t.co/KMX0Y6qw8R pic.twitter.com/ryT3LNTP3X – 12:03 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Anthony Davis and LeBron James putting up some free throws this morning at shootaround. They’re both listed as probable tonight for the Lakers. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/AdExCUMBzT – 11:47 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover pod, the great @Chris Ballard joins me to discuss:
* Steph Curry as Sportsperson of the Year
* The what-ifs of the Warriors dynasty
* The Wiseman quandary
* The new SI book The Basketball Vault, which Chris edited
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 10:15 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the 90th time he’s been his team’s outright leader in all three categories.
Only two players in NBA history have recorded more such games: LeBron James (151) and Russell Westbrook (98).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:14 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen’s All-NBA case looks better when you start to think about who’ll be a guard & center. Davis MIGHT squeeze in at forward, but I’d be surprised. Same with Porzingis/Sabonis. Ton of forwards like Kawhi, George, Butler, LeBron, Zion, Bane, Siakam have faced injuries. – 8:44 AM
