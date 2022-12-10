Taurean Prince out at least one more week

Dane Moore: Taurean Prince, who will miss his 7th consecutive game with a shoulder subluxation on his shooting arm, is back doing on-court for the Wolves. Progressing, but still a ways to go. Prince is “at least a week away, maybe a little bit more,” according to Chris Finch.
Dane Moore
Taurean Prince, who will miss his 7th consecutive game with a shoulder subluxation on his shooting arm, is back doing on-court for the Wolves.
Progressing, but still a ways to go. Prince is “at least a week away, maybe a little bit more,” according to Chris Finch. – 7:39 PM
Dane Moore
Josh Minott will not be making the trip to Utah with the Wolves because he will be on a G-League assignment.
Luka Garza and Wendell Moore Jr., however, will be making the trip with the team.
Otherwise, the injury report is clean outside of Taurean Prince and Karl-Anthony Towns. – 6:31 PM

Dane Moore: The Wolves have sent Luka Garza, Josh Minott and AJ Lawson back to Iowa. But somewhat notably, Wendell Moore Jr. stays up with the NBA club — as guard/wing depth, with Jordan McLaughlin and Taurean Prince set to miss tonight’s game, and Kyle Anderson listed as questionable. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / November 25, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves PR: Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Charlotte: QUESTIONABLE Kyle Anderson – Back Spasms OUT Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain Taurean Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation -via Twitter @Twolves_PR / November 24, 2022

