Thunder 60, Cavaliers 73: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-14) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-10) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 60, Cleveland Cavaliers 73 (Q3 04:24)
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That was a beaut of a stepback 3 from Darius Garland in their last possession of the half. #Cavs lead OKC 59-46 at the end of the first half.
Caris LeVert: 17 pts, 2 assists
Jarrett Allen: 11 pts, 3 rebounds
Darius Garland: 7 points, 5 assists – 8:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Cavs 59, Thunder 46
– Caris LeVert leads the Cavs with 17 pts
– SGA also has 17, on 5-of-8 FGS and 7-of-7 FTs
– SGA is shooting 62.5%. Rest of the Thunder is shooting 35.3%. – 8:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Cavs 59, Thunder 46
SGA – 17 points
Dort – 7 points
Poku – 3 points, 10 rebounds
LeVert – 17 points
Allen – 11 points
Garland – 7 points, 5 assists – 8:33 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Cavs 59, Thunder 46. Caris LeVert has 17 points, Jarrett Allen 11. – 8:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Haven’t heard SGA booed — for drawing fouls — quite like he has these last two games in Memphis and Cleveland. – 8:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski has ten first half rebounds. Physicality at times has been an issue for him so this matchup is important to watch and so far so good for Poku. – 8:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Poku has the same number of rebounds as Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Robin Lopez combined. – 8:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JDub steals it ➡️ Baze slams it! pic.twitter.com/91WKwMGa8e – 8:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann continues to create a ton of space with his step-back, but he just can’t get his shot to fall. He’s shooting 28.6% (33-of-115) from three. – 8:21 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
G Raul Neto 5 points, 3 assists in 11 minutes. Cavs on top 40-32 with 5:52 left in 2nd Q – 8:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
At this point, I feel like the Thunder gotta start switch hunting Robin Lopez whenever he’s on the floor – 8:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs lead 28-22 at the end of Q1. They shot 10 of 19 (52.6%) from the field and 3 of 7 (42.9%) from 3. They also had 7 assists on 10 made shots. Lots of fouls called in Q1 on both sides.
Caris LeVert leads the Cavs with 9 pts, followed by Jarrett Allen with 7 pts and 3 rebounds – 8:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA started out the game 0-3.
He hit his next 4 shots and ends the 1st quarter with 11 points on 4-7 shooting. – 8:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Cavs 28, Thunder 22
SGA – 11 points
Dort – 5 points
LeVert – 9 points
Allen – 7 points – 8:07 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Cavs 28, OKC 22. Caris LeVert off to a fast start with 9 points. Jarrett Allen 7 points, 3 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 11 for Thunder – 8:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Congrats to @CLEMetroSchools’ own Glenville High School football team on their State Championship! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SvaHo1ZtRD – 8:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JRE redirects and finishes the reverse pic.twitter.com/nN8IsPqOn8 – 7:59 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Interesting Thunder lineup here with SGA, J-Dub, Joe, Bazley and Muscala. – 7:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
VERT THROUGH THE CROWD!
📺 #CavsThunder on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/NKDbi70ccc – 7:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Solid defense leads to a score in transition ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gxl86WpUEt – 7:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort, back after missing one game with a knee contusion, has five of the Thunder’s first seven points. And five of the Thunder’s first nine attempts. – 7:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tough defensive leads to transition scoring pic.twitter.com/e90JUbfd6L – 7:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
That’s twice Evan Mobley has fallen for SGA’s shot fake. SGA went up that time and drew the foul. – 7:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a block by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and a finish by Lu Dort on the other end. Fun sequence! – 7:43 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Evan Mobley forcing SGA to take a bad 3 and to pass out already lol – 7:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Really good crowd tonight in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/kdAmqWUvEg – 7:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked Mark Daigneault what Darius Bazley needs to do to get back in the rotation (which he will be tonight). His answer applied to the whole team. pic.twitter.com/FiTyUKA7iw – 7:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Saturday Night Starters
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/iIC0ycKA8M – 7:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mamadi Diakite was sure happy to see Lu Dort. He lifted Dort off the floor. pic.twitter.com/cIzZvTSFq1 – 7:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters in Cleveland:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 7:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
the cutest #FROHIO assist 🥰
@Jif | #ThatJifingGood pic.twitter.com/idZUCM734U – 7:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Pregame read: Where the Thunder ranks in 25 team stats through 25 games.
Tried to cover a lot of ground in this one. oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 6:59 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With 13 points on 6 of 9 from the field, Langford is one shy of matching his season high (at OKC, Nov. 30) and 3 shy of matching his career best (twice, most recently vs. PHX on Dec. 31, 2022). – 6:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Boston Celtics NBA-leading Offensive Rating entering tonight is 119.9.
The Phoenix Suns are second in Offensive Rating at 116.3.
That 3.6 margin between Boston and Phoenix is almost as large as the one separating Phoenix and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 12th place at 112.6. – 6:34 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters v. OKC:
Garland
LeVert
Stevens
E. Mobley
Allen pic.twitter.com/aCFb4hn3W8 – 6:33 PM
#Cavs starters v. OKC:
Garland
LeVert
Stevens
E. Mobley
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Tonight’s starters against the Thunder: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) didn’t make the trip to Cleveland. He’ll also miss the game Monday night in Dallas. – 6:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley, coming off back-to-back DNPs, will be in the rotation tonight, Mark Daigneault said. – 6:16 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Both F Kevin Love and G Donovan Mitchell will miss tonight’s game vs. OKC – 5:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is 3rd in paint points per game. The Cavaliers allow the second fewest paint points per game.
Intriguing game tonight in Cleveland. – 5:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Where the Thunder ranks in 25 team stats, from assisted field goals to average seconds per touch, through 25 games: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 4:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder will look to apply physicality and pace in tonight’s matchup against the Cavs.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down what to look for in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/nI8z6RrGi1 – 3:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort is good to go for OKC tonight vs the Cavs.
Donovan Mitchell is out for the Cavs.
Darius Garland’s night just got tougher. – 3:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love (lower back soreness) and Donovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) are both OUT tonight. I’m also OUT tonight so I can spend extra time with my family before this upcoming Texas-based road trip. Will talk to y’all from San Antonio! – 2:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort is no longer listed on the injury report for the Thunder, meaning he should be available to play tonight
Donovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) is listed as out – 1:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (leg soreness) and Kevin Love (back soreness) are listed as out for tonight’s game against the Thunder. – 1:33 PM
