Thunder 60, Cavaliers 73: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Lu Dort is no longer listed on the injury report for the Thunder, meaning he should be available to play tonightDonovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) is listed as out – 1:39 PM

Lu Dort is good to go for OKC tonight vs the Cavs.Donovan Mitchell is out for the Cavs.Darius Garland’s night just got tougher. – 3:17 PM

The Thunder will look to apply physicality and pace in tonight’s matchup against the Cavs.@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down what to look for in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/nI8z6RrGi1

Where the Thunder ranks in 25 team stats, from assisted field goals to average seconds per touch, through 25 games: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n…

The Thunder is 3rd in paint points per game. The Cavaliers allow the second fewest paint points per game.Intriguing game tonight in Cleveland. – 5:11 PM

The Boston Celtics NBA-leading Offensive Rating entering tonight is 119.9.The Phoenix Suns are second in Offensive Rating at 116.3.That 3.6 margin between Boston and Phoenix is almost as large as the one separating Phoenix and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 12th place at 112.6. – 6:34 PM

With 13 points on 6 of 9 from the field, Langford is one shy of matching his season high (at OKC, Nov. 30) and 3 shy of matching his career best (twice, most recently vs. PHX on Dec. 31, 2022). – 6:45 PM

Pregame read: Where the Thunder ranks in 25 team stats through 25 games.Tried to cover a lot of ground in this one. oklahoman.com/story/sports/n…

Mamadi Diakite was sure happy to see Lu Dort. He lifted Dort off the floor. pic.twitter.com/cIzZvTSFq1

Asked Mark Daigneault what Darius Bazley needs to do to get back in the rotation (which he will be tonight). His answer applied to the whole team. pic.twitter.com/FiTyUKA7iw

What a block by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and a finish by Lu Dort on the other end. Fun sequence! – 7:43 PM

That’s twice Evan Mobley has fallen for SGA’s shot fake. SGA went up that time and drew the foul. – 7:45 PM

Lu Dort, back after missing one game with a knee contusion, has five of the Thunder’s first seven points. And five of the Thunder’s first nine attempts. – 7:48 PM

SGA started out the game 0-3.He hit his next 4 shots and ends the 1st quarter with 11 points on 4-7 shooting. – 8:08 PM

At this point, I feel like the Thunder gotta start switch hunting Robin Lopez whenever he’s on the floor – 8:13 PM

Tre Mann continues to create a ton of space with his step-back, but he just can’t get his shot to fall. He’s shooting 28.6% (33-of-115) from three. – 8:21 PM

Aleksej Pokusevski has ten first half rebounds. Physicality at times has been an issue for him so this matchup is important to watch and so far so good for Poku. – 8:26 PM

Haven’t heard SGA booed — for drawing fouls — quite like he has these last two games in Memphis and Cleveland. – 8:29 PM

Huge shot by Garland on the step back over Wiggins, who is a good defender, what a swing for the Cavs going into the break. – 8:33 PM

Halftime: Cavs 59, Thunder 46– Caris LeVert leads the Cavs with 17 pts– SGA also has 17, on 5-of-8 FGS and 7-of-7 FTs– SGA is shooting 62.5%. Rest of the Thunder is shooting 35.3%. – 8:33 PM

That was a beaut of a stepback 3 from Darius Garland in their last possession of the half. #Cavs lead OKC 59-46 at the end of the first half.Caris LeVert: 17 pts, 2 assistsJarrett Allen: 11 pts, 3 reboundsDarius Garland: 7 points, 5 assists – 8:34 PM

Donovan Mitchell is leading a Cavs team that has the 3rd best record in the East.@TermineRadio tells @Eddie Johnson if Anthony Davis deserves to be in the MVP conversation, then let’s not forget about Mitchell’s numbers. pic.twitter.com/O2ETZdHQh8

