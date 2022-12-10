Thunder vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $13,036,884 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $9,406,919 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

Dave Mason
@DeuceMason
Sabonis was a MONSTER against Cleveland.
Sabonis:18 pts, 18 rebounds, 6 asts, 3 stls, 2 blks
Allen+Mobley combined: 25 pts, 15 reb, 5 asts, 2 blks
What a win for the Kings…we talked ALL about it:
🔊: https://t.co/4bNm5WOGx6
📺: https://t.co/cJcEpyE0WO pic.twitter.com/Z74x6h4wC54:01 AM

