Timberwolves 27, Blazers 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-12) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (12-12) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 27, Portland Trail Blazers 27 (Q1 00:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
fifth-youngest player ever to reach 3,500 career points. 🐜 pic.twitter.com/ohatyHkmhl – 10:31 PM
fifth-youngest player ever to reach 3,500 career points. 🐜 pic.twitter.com/ohatyHkmhl – 10:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves have started going to the Ant + 4 bench pieces lineup more + more since KAT got hurt. They try to get out in transition or downhill in the halfcourt (w/ Ant/Nowell)
But the Blazers are *really* packing the paint, daring Wolves to beat them with drive and kicks for 3s – 10:31 PM
The Wolves have started going to the Ant + 4 bench pieces lineup more + more since KAT got hurt. They try to get out in transition or downhill in the halfcourt (w/ Ant/Nowell)
But the Blazers are *really* packing the paint, daring Wolves to beat them with drive and kicks for 3s – 10:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Dame stylin’ 😮💨
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/n5ZgTUtVwv – 10:30 PM
Dame stylin’ 😮💨
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/n5ZgTUtVwv – 10:30 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Good start for Anthony edwards on the second night of a back to back at the site of one of my favorite Ant stories … theathletic.com/3093138/2022/0… – 10:28 PM
Good start for Anthony edwards on the second night of a back to back at the site of one of my favorite Ant stories … theathletic.com/3093138/2022/0… – 10:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Blazers start running high pick and roll with Dame every possession after Gobert checks out.
That has been the gameplan scout on this Wolves team in KAT’s absence. – 10:25 PM
Blazers start running high pick and roll with Dame every possession after Gobert checks out.
That has been the gameplan scout on this Wolves team in KAT’s absence. – 10:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🚫 NO SIR 🚫
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/Uoob0fPwcS – 10:20 PM
🚫 NO SIR 🚫
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/Uoob0fPwcS – 10:20 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Good to see Damian Lillard doing a PSA on the scoreboard here for Pride Night. – 10:19 PM
Good to see Damian Lillard doing a PSA on the scoreboard here for Pride Night. – 10:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ant at the rim 💥
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/qSOsGmUzJK – 10:18 PM
Ant at the rim 💥
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/qSOsGmUzJK – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have the first of their 3 season-long 5-game home stands awaiting them when they come home from Washington:
– Mon. vs Celtics
– Wed. vs Timberwolves
– B2B vs Suns
– Sat. vs these Wizards
– Dec. 21 vs Hornets after three days off – 9:54 PM
Clippers have the first of their 3 season-long 5-game home stands awaiting them when they come home from Washington:
– Mon. vs Celtics
– Wed. vs Timberwolves
– B2B vs Suns
– Sat. vs these Wizards
– Dec. 21 vs Hornets after three days off – 9:54 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain), and Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation) are OUT at Portland. pic.twitter.com/O5XXRSPpyS – 9:45 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain), and Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation) are OUT at Portland. pic.twitter.com/O5XXRSPpyS – 9:45 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince getting some on-court work in before tonight’s game. Good sign.
Word from Finch has been “a week or so” for Prince to return from his right shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/Zb0hHlzMIj – 9:28 PM
Taurean Prince getting some on-court work in before tonight’s game. Good sign.
Word from Finch has been “a week or so” for Prince to return from his right shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/Zb0hHlzMIj – 9:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Two days after his game-winner in Portland, Jamal Murray starts 4-4 from the floor for 8 points vs. Utah. – 9:20 PM
Two days after his game-winner in Portland, Jamal Murray starts 4-4 from the floor for 8 points vs. Utah. – 9:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
One last Nuggets game from my couch while I get through the last bits of COVID.
Tonight is a big one IMO. Denver seemed to turn a corner with their win over Portland. Can they keep up that momentum or will they undo that positive growth? – 9:08 PM
One last Nuggets game from my couch while I get through the last bits of COVID.
Tonight is a big one IMO. Denver seemed to turn a corner with their win over Portland. Can they keep up that momentum or will they undo that positive growth? – 9:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/WsqF4gqp46 – 9:06 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/WsqF4gqp46 – 9:06 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Carson Palmer and Mike Garrett reminisced about this picture from 20 years ago after USC finished the season 11-2 and Palmer won the Heisman Trophy after beating UCLA (Victory Bell) and Notre Dame (Shillelagh). pic.twitter.com/J3Q9wfau9Y – 8:56 PM
Carson Palmer and Mike Garrett reminisced about this picture from 20 years ago after USC finished the season 11-2 and Palmer won the Heisman Trophy after beating UCLA (Victory Bell) and Notre Dame (Shillelagh). pic.twitter.com/J3Q9wfau9Y – 8:56 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
❤️ ❤️ ❤️
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/0S9Y69iJHf – 8:54 PM
❤️ ❤️ ❤️
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/0S9Y69iJHf – 8:54 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch characterized Jordan McLaughlin as “day to day” with the calf injury. That’s what McLaughlin was last time he was hurt with this injury and he missed 5 games. – 8:39 PM
Chris Finch characterized Jordan McLaughlin as “day to day” with the calf injury. That’s what McLaughlin was last time he was hurt with this injury and he missed 5 games. – 8:39 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Asked Chauncey Billups for a Gary Payton II update. He said he’s been doing 3-on-3 this week and still navigating soreness but he’s getting closer to a return. No timeline yet. – 8:18 PM
Asked Chauncey Billups for a Gary Payton II update. He said he’s been doing 3-on-3 this week and still navigating soreness but he’s getting closer to a return. No timeline yet. – 8:18 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
When Damian Lillard was asked to pick the perfect teammate to win a championship with, his eyes quickly went to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
He names his reasons 🧐
basketnews.com/news-182223-da… – 4:40 PM
When Damian Lillard was asked to pick the perfect teammate to win a championship with, his eyes quickly went to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
He names his reasons 🧐
basketnews.com/news-182223-da… – 4:40 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.