Timberwolves vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 10, 2022

By |

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $11,513,597 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $11,596,493 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday December 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: 830 WCCO

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Analysis: Rudy Gobert’s final shot added salt to the wound after the Timberwolves beat the Jazz https://t.co/918VXhSJDg pic.twitter.com/CvUNnH3Y2I2:32 AM

