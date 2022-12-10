Toronto may move Gary Trent Jr.?

They could also make smaller deals to improve, probably around Gary Trent Jr. “I don’t think they want to keep Trent,” one source said, suggesting he’s the player they shop at the deadline. Trent is earning $17.5 million this season with an $18.8 million option for 2023-24.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Toronto: Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game against Brooklyn. Dalano Banton (illness non-COVID) has been upgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / November 22, 2022
Aaron Rose: Gary Trent Jr is out too. He will not travel -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / November 18, 2022
The Warriors also could look to move Wiseman for general depth, which is a need for a team that ranks last in the NBA in bench net rating (minus-7.2). The likes of Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr., Utah’s Malik Beasley or Memphis’ Dillon Brooks would be ideal, though the Warriors might have to give up too much (some combination of Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga and/or Moses Moody) to make salaries match for a deal to work. Knowing what a good fit Gary Payton II was before leaving for a payday in Portland this summer, the Warriors even could look to swap Wiseman to the Blazers to bring him back. -via Heavy.com / November 18, 2022
