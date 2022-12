Zion Williamson on his 360-dunk vs. Suns: 'That was a little out of character for me'

Then as the situation was deescalating, Alvarado came back to have even more words for Paul as Paul was looking to walk off the court. “He got something with C,” Payne said. “He just tries to get at C.” And Deandre Ayton missed all of this as he left the court right after the game, but didn’t take offense to Williamson’s final dunk. “It’s a homecourt,” Ayton said. “He’s doing it for his fans. I don’t take any of that stuff personal. I worry about postgame when it counts.” -via Arizona Republic / December 10, 2022