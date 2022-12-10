Zion Williamson on his 360-dunk vs. Suns: 'That was a little out of character for me'

Clutch Points: “That was a little out of character for me. But you gotta understand, they sent my teammates home last year… But I was in that locker room, my brothers was down because the Suns sent us home last year.” – Zion Williamson on his late-game dunk 👀 pic.twitter.com/gJdEzSMSPB
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion Williamson 360-dunk as exclamation point leads to post-game words from Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/10/zio… – 10:01 AM
Zion Williamson 360-dunk as exclamation point leads to post-game words from Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/10/zio… – 10:01 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson’s dunk wasn’t the real reason behind last night’s Pels-Suns altercation.
It only confirmed the tension that’s existed since last April.
But it will go down as the spark that ignited a new NBA rivalry the Pels are more than happy to join.
theathletic.com/3988070/2022/1… – 9:51 AM
Zion Williamson’s dunk wasn’t the real reason behind last night’s Pels-Suns altercation.
It only confirmed the tension that’s existed since last April.
But it will go down as the spark that ignited a new NBA rivalry the Pels are more than happy to join.
theathletic.com/3988070/2022/1… – 9:51 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A single dunk represented so much — but the Suns provided the opportunity Friday night.
Williamson vanquished the demons of not playing for months and also watching his Pelicans teammates get sent home from the playoffs.
Zion didn’t do anything wrong. https://t.co/3KEV5jwvmg pic.twitter.com/0UjzdatYEM – 7:33 AM
A single dunk represented so much — but the Suns provided the opportunity Friday night.
Williamson vanquished the demons of not playing for months and also watching his Pelicans teammates get sent home from the playoffs.
Zion didn’t do anything wrong. https://t.co/3KEV5jwvmg pic.twitter.com/0UjzdatYEM – 7:33 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The late Zion Williamson’s 360° windmill dunk against Phoenix created chaos among the two teams #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:43 AM
The late Zion Williamson’s 360° windmill dunk against Phoenix created chaos among the two teams #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:43 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
btw you got an assist on that Zion dunk @Larry Nance Jr you are an accessory – 4:19 AM
btw you got an assist on that Zion dunk @Larry Nance Jr you are an accessory – 4:19 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: Phoenix #Suns‘ 128-117 loss to New Orleans #Pelicans ends with Zion Williamson’s 360 dunk, drama (w/postgame reaction, video of dustup) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:51 AM
UPDATED: Phoenix #Suns‘ 128-117 loss to New Orleans #Pelicans ends with Zion Williamson’s 360 dunk, drama (w/postgame reaction, video of dustup) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zion Williamson’s thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans’ win
cbssports.com/nba/news/zion-… – 2:47 AM
Zion Williamson’s thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans’ win
cbssports.com/nba/news/zion-… – 2:47 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Zion score 35 leading Pelicans to statement win over Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/10/wat… – 2:20 AM
Watch Zion score 35 leading Pelicans to statement win over Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/10/wat… – 2:20 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns‘ 128-117 loss to New Orleans #Pelicans ends with Zion Williamson’s 360 dunk, drama (w/video of dustup). azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:15 AM
Phoenix #Suns‘ 128-117 loss to New Orleans #Pelicans ends with Zion Williamson’s 360 dunk, drama (w/video of dustup). azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:15 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Fun thing about it is we see them in a couple of days.”
Deandre Ayton after #Suns loss to #Pelicans.
On dustup: “I ran off the court. I didn’t see what happened.”
On Williamson’s 360:
“It’s a homecourt. He’s doing it for his fans. I don’t take any of that stuff personal.” pic.twitter.com/uCFrYmmwvE – 1:07 AM
“Fun thing about it is we see them in a couple of days.”
Deandre Ayton after #Suns loss to #Pelicans.
On dustup: “I ran off the court. I didn’t see what happened.”
On Williamson’s 360:
“It’s a homecourt. He’s doing it for his fans. I don’t take any of that stuff personal.” pic.twitter.com/uCFrYmmwvE – 1:07 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
BONUS EPISODE: Zion Williamson is unstoppable and the NBA has a new rivalry as the Pelicans beat the Suns
https://t.co/zkRtTNHwLS pic.twitter.com/qWAs6UG3oN – 12:53 AM
BONUS EPISODE: Zion Williamson is unstoppable and the NBA has a new rivalry as the Pelicans beat the Suns
https://t.co/zkRtTNHwLS pic.twitter.com/qWAs6UG3oN – 12:53 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– SPECIAL GUEST: @DevInTheLab
– NEW SEGMENT: Wheel of Mystery
– Zion’s fatality dunk
– Embiid saves Doc. Again.
– Gobert
– Knicks up to something.
– Luka God
– Kings DPOG Chain
Wildest night of season.
⬇️
📺 https://t.co/Kl0TSri7Li pic.twitter.com/wzqhyWlzMj – 12:49 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– SPECIAL GUEST: @DevInTheLab
– NEW SEGMENT: Wheel of Mystery
– Zion’s fatality dunk
– Embiid saves Doc. Again.
– Gobert
– Knicks up to something.
– Luka God
– Kings DPOG Chain
Wildest night of season.
⬇️
📺 https://t.co/Kl0TSri7Li pic.twitter.com/wzqhyWlzMj – 12:49 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson on his game-closing dunk: “At that moment I got carried away and I admit that. It was out of character for me. If (the Suns) were to do the same thing I wouldn’t have any problem with it.” – 12:34 AM
Zion Williamson on his game-closing dunk: “At that moment I got carried away and I admit that. It was out of character for me. If (the Suns) were to do the same thing I wouldn’t have any problem with it.” – 12:34 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson’s closing windmill ignites shoving match as Pelicans top Suns
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3987748/2022/1… – 12:10 AM
Zion Williamson’s closing windmill ignites shoving match as Pelicans top Suns
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3987748/2022/1… – 12:10 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion: “That was a little out of character for me. But you gotta understand it, maybe you won’t. They sent my teammates home last year. … but that was out of character for me. If they did the same thing, I wouldn’t have a problem with it.” – 11:52 PM
Zion: “That was a little out of character for me. But you gotta understand it, maybe you won’t. They sent my teammates home last year. … but that was out of character for me. If they did the same thing, I wouldn’t have a problem with it.” – 11:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado:
“If he keeps playing like this, Zion Williamson will be MVP” – 11:41 PM
Jose Alvarado:
“If he keeps playing like this, Zion Williamson will be MVP” – 11:41 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Zion’s dunk was not the usual “running up the score” or “stat-padding” layup which usually triggers postgame altercations. This was a “die, bitch” dunk from hell. These teams just played a grueling playoff series against each other, and are now atop the West. All is fair. – 11:25 PM
Zion’s dunk was not the usual “running up the score” or “stat-padding” layup which usually triggers postgame altercations. This was a “die, bitch” dunk from hell. These teams just played a grueling playoff series against each other, and are now atop the West. All is fair. – 11:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I’m sorry, but if Devin Booker or DA did that at the end of the game, y’all would be posting that highlight all over Twitter. Be real about why you’re actually upset about Zion’s dunk – 11:09 PM
I’m sorry, but if Devin Booker or DA did that at the end of the game, y’all would be posting that highlight all over Twitter. Be real about why you’re actually upset about Zion’s dunk – 11:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson
35 points
13-17 FG
7 rebounds
4 assists
+30 in 37 minutes pic.twitter.com/E3EmAKndQX – 11:04 PM
Zion Williamson
35 points
13-17 FG
7 rebounds
4 assists
+30 in 37 minutes pic.twitter.com/E3EmAKndQX – 11:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson takes over in 2nd half, scoring 22 pts among his game-best 35, as first-place #Pelicans hand Suns 128-117 loss in New Orleans. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/d1skPezWZs pic.twitter.com/x8FijFQ1Uu – 11:04 PM
Zion Williamson takes over in 2nd half, scoring 22 pts among his game-best 35, as first-place #Pelicans hand Suns 128-117 loss in New Orleans. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/d1skPezWZs pic.twitter.com/x8FijFQ1Uu – 11:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Let’s talk about another Suns loss, the Zion kerfuffle and everything else from tonight, Join us for the @PHNX_Suns postgame show!
https://t.co/DPwTc27soB pic.twitter.com/AAHGk1ZX8T – 11:00 PM
Let’s talk about another Suns loss, the Zion kerfuffle and everything else from tonight, Join us for the @PHNX_Suns postgame show!
https://t.co/DPwTc27soB pic.twitter.com/AAHGk1ZX8T – 11:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I love so much that Zion did this. pic.twitter.com/47OimKhOYq – 10:58 PM
I love so much that Zion did this. pic.twitter.com/47OimKhOYq – 10:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zion last 5 games:
30.4 PPG
9.6 RPG
5.2 APG
68.4 FG% (!!!)
Best player on the best team in the West. pic.twitter.com/DEQNnLfZ3K – 10:57 PM
Zion last 5 games:
30.4 PPG
9.6 RPG
5.2 APG
68.4 FG% (!!!)
Best player on the best team in the West. pic.twitter.com/DEQNnLfZ3K – 10:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I honestly could not care less about Zion doing a cool dunk when the game’s already decided. This ain’t baseball with the unwritten rules. And if you don’t like it, don’t get beat. At least they finally showed some fight – 10:55 PM
I honestly could not care less about Zion doing a cool dunk when the game’s already decided. This ain’t baseball with the unwritten rules. And if you don’t like it, don’t get beat. At least they finally showed some fight – 10:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 128, Suns 117
Willaimson 35 pts, 7 rebs
Alvarado 20 pts
McCollum 18 pts
Zion Williamson earns MVP chants in the SKC after another incredible performance to take down the Suns. This was a heavyweight bout and Z was too much for Phoenix to handle. – 10:55 PM
Final: Pelicans 128, Suns 117
Willaimson 35 pts, 7 rebs
Alvarado 20 pts
McCollum 18 pts
Zion Williamson earns MVP chants in the SKC after another incredible performance to take down the Suns. This was a heavyweight bout and Z was too much for Phoenix to handle. – 10:55 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Pels 128, Suns 117
– Zion: 35p (season high), 7r, 4a, 13/17 FG, 9/12 FT
– Jose: 20p, 3s
– Larry: 17p, 9r, 5a, 4s
– CJ: 18p, 7r, 5a
– JV: 12p, 10r
– Naji: 14p, 4a
Pels: 51.1 FG%, 8/27 3P, 28/35 FT
Suns: 50.0 FG%, 22/44 3P, 9/13 FT – 10:54 PM
FINAL: Pels 128, Suns 117
– Zion: 35p (season high), 7r, 4a, 13/17 FG, 9/12 FT
– Jose: 20p, 3s
– Larry: 17p, 9r, 5a, 4s
– CJ: 18p, 7r, 5a
– JV: 12p, 10r
– Naji: 14p, 4a
Pels: 51.1 FG%, 8/27 3P, 28/35 FT
Suns: 50.0 FG%, 22/44 3P, 9/13 FT – 10:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Zion 360 windmills with 3 seconds left and the game wrapped up. CP3 went over to the Pelicans bench to say something and a kerfuffle breaks out to end the game.
See you Sunday! – 10:54 PM
Zion 360 windmills with 3 seconds left and the game wrapped up. CP3 went over to the Pelicans bench to say something and a kerfuffle breaks out to end the game.
See you Sunday! – 10:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The #Pelicans defense forced Devin Booker to 5-for-17 from the field without Herb Jones on the floor. This team is damn good.
Plus Zion Williamson had another stellar night.
35 pts / 7 rebs / 4 asts / 13-17 FG
Best team in West for a reason. – 10:54 PM
The #Pelicans defense forced Devin Booker to 5-for-17 from the field without Herb Jones on the floor. This team is damn good.
Plus Zion Williamson had another stellar night.
35 pts / 7 rebs / 4 asts / 13-17 FG
Best team in West for a reason. – 10:54 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans stay in first place in the West after beating the Suns, 128-117. Hell of a finish by the MVP candidate but two guys deserve the game ball: Zion Williamson (35 points (season-high), 7 rebounds, 4 assists, +30 plus-minus) and Jose Alvarado (20 points, 3 steals, 3 3s). – 10:54 PM
The Pelicans stay in first place in the West after beating the Suns, 128-117. Hell of a finish by the MVP candidate but two guys deserve the game ball: Zion Williamson (35 points (season-high), 7 rebounds, 4 assists, +30 plus-minus) and Jose Alvarado (20 points, 3 steals, 3 3s). – 10:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: NOP 128, PHX 117
Ayton: 25 Pts, 13 Reb, 11-15 FG
Paul: 24 Pts, 8 Reb, 7 Ast, 6-9 3P
Booker: 14 Pts, 7 Ast, 5-17 FG
Williamson: 35 Pts, 7 Reb, 13-17 FG – 10:53 PM
Final: NOP 128, PHX 117
Ayton: 25 Pts, 13 Reb, 11-15 FG
Paul: 24 Pts, 8 Reb, 7 Ast, 6-9 3P
Booker: 14 Pts, 7 Ast, 5-17 FG
Williamson: 35 Pts, 7 Reb, 13-17 FG – 10:53 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 128, Suns 117
Zion had 35 points on 13-of-17 shooting. Was a +30 in 37 minutes.
Jose Alvarado scored 20 off the bench.
New Orleans has won six straight.
Insane game. – 10:53 PM
Final: Pelicans 128, Suns 117
Zion had 35 points on 13-of-17 shooting. Was a +30 in 37 minutes.
Jose Alvarado scored 20 off the bench.
New Orleans has won six straight.
Insane game. – 10:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zion Williamson:
35 PTS
7 REB
13-17 FG
Leading the league in games with 30 PTS and 70 FG%. pic.twitter.com/KKlezYnRd7 – 10:53 PM
Zion Williamson:
35 PTS
7 REB
13-17 FG
Leading the league in games with 30 PTS and 70 FG%. pic.twitter.com/KKlezYnRd7 – 10:53 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
What a difference (and a healthy Zion) a year makes.
Without Brandon Ingram
21-22: 7-20
This year: 8-2 – 10:52 PM
What a difference (and a healthy Zion) a year makes.
Without Brandon Ingram
21-22: 7-20
This year: 8-2 – 10:52 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Yeah this might be a new rivalry in the NBA. The Suns did not take kindly to that Zion Williamson 360 windmill dunk at the end.
I thought it was awesome – 10:52 PM
Yeah this might be a new rivalry in the NBA. The Suns did not take kindly to that Zion Williamson 360 windmill dunk at the end.
I thought it was awesome – 10:52 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson just ended the game with a 360 windmill.
The Suns didn’t take too kindly to that.
Willie Green, Chris Paul, Larry Nance, Jose Alvarado… lots of dudes in the middle of this one.
I tell you what…
Sunday is gonna be fun. – 10:52 PM
Zion Williamson just ended the game with a 360 windmill.
The Suns didn’t take too kindly to that.
Willie Green, Chris Paul, Larry Nance, Jose Alvarado… lots of dudes in the middle of this one.
I tell you what…
Sunday is gonna be fun. – 10:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson just threw down a 360 windmill to put the exclamation point on this one and it’s led to a huge altercation in the court.
Both benches have emptied. – 10:52 PM
Zion Williamson just threw down a 360 windmill to put the exclamation point on this one and it’s led to a huge altercation in the court.
Both benches have emptied. – 10:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
MVP chants breaking out for Zion Williamson as he shoots the free throws. – 10:48 PM
MVP chants breaking out for Zion Williamson as he shoots the free throws. – 10:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado really just screened Deandre Ayton and gave Zion Williamson a runway to the rim. Big-time jam. Z started hyping the crowd, but Jose turned it up by 10 notches. Minimum.
The Pelicans lead the Suns 115-110 with 3:06 remaining in regulation. – 10:43 PM
Jose Alvarado really just screened Deandre Ayton and gave Zion Williamson a runway to the rim. Big-time jam. Z started hyping the crowd, but Jose turned it up by 10 notches. Minimum.
The Pelicans lead the Suns 115-110 with 3:06 remaining in regulation. – 10:43 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado really just screened Deandre Ayton and gave Zion Williamson a runway to the rim. Z started hyping the crowd, but Jose turned it up by 10 notches. Minimum.
The Pelicans lead the Suns 115-110 with 3:06 remaining in regulation. – 10:42 PM
Jose Alvarado really just screened Deandre Ayton and gave Zion Williamson a runway to the rim. Z started hyping the crowd, but Jose turned it up by 10 notches. Minimum.
The Pelicans lead the Suns 115-110 with 3:06 remaining in regulation. – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williamson to the rim.
Finish.
Doesn’t look like Paul is coming back in. In full warmup.
#Suns – 10:42 PM
Williamson to the rim.
Finish.
Doesn’t look like Paul is coming back in. In full warmup.
#Suns – 10:42 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
That dunk by Zion was so violent that it looked like he bricked it. It just hit the inside of the net so hard it whipped out. My God – 10:42 PM
That dunk by Zion was so violent that it looked like he bricked it. It just hit the inside of the net so hard it whipped out. My God – 10:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pretty great read by Zion for the pick 6. Couldn’t tell but Devin Booker didn’t look right getting back down the court after the turnover – 10:38 PM
Pretty great read by Zion for the pick 6. Couldn’t tell but Devin Booker didn’t look right getting back down the court after the turnover – 10:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion pick six leads to a huge dunk on the other end. The SKC is losing it right now.
Zion has 30 points on 11-15 shooting. It’s his 4th game with 30+ points this season. – 10:38 PM
Zion pick six leads to a huge dunk on the other end. The SKC is losing it right now.
Zion has 30 points on 11-15 shooting. It’s his 4th game with 30+ points this season. – 10:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion is no elite defender, but his effort on that end has been impressive the past couple of weeks. As was that steal and dunk. – 10:38 PM
Zion is no elite defender, but his effort on that end has been impressive the past couple of weeks. As was that steal and dunk. – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McCollum 3 answer.
Williamson steal and jam. Booker turnover.
#Suns down four. Timeout Phoenix with 3:58 left in game. – 10:37 PM
McCollum 3 answer.
Williamson steal and jam. Booker turnover.
#Suns down four. Timeout Phoenix with 3:58 left in game. – 10:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
ZION WILLIAMSON. STEAL. TRANSITION DUNK.
He’s going to close out another game with his play on both ends!
More MVP talk, please. – 10:37 PM
ZION WILLIAMSON. STEAL. TRANSITION DUNK.
He’s going to close out another game with his play on both ends!
More MVP talk, please. – 10:37 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion is HYPED.
Steal. Dunk. Hyping up the crowd.
Pelicans need it all right now. Up 112-108 with 3:58 to go. – 10:37 PM
Zion is HYPED.
Steal. Dunk. Hyping up the crowd.
Pelicans need it all right now. Up 112-108 with 3:58 to go. – 10:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 95, Suns 82
Williamson 24 pts, 7 rebs
Alvarado 16 pts
McCollum 13 pts (10 in 3rd)
Bench points
NOP: 41
PHX: 18 – 10:18 PM
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 95, Suns 82
Williamson 24 pts, 7 rebs
Alvarado 16 pts
McCollum 13 pts (10 in 3rd)
Bench points
NOP: 41
PHX: 18 – 10:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: NOP 95, PHX 82
Ayton: 19 Pts, 10 Reb, 8-12 FG
Paul: 15-6-5, 4-8 FG
Booker: 14 Pts, 7 Ast, 5-17 FG
Williamson: 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 9-13 FG – 10:18 PM
End of 3Q: NOP 95, PHX 82
Ayton: 19 Pts, 10 Reb, 8-12 FG
Paul: 15-6-5, 4-8 FG
Booker: 14 Pts, 7 Ast, 5-17 FG
Williamson: 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 9-13 FG – 10:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson just walked up to Naji Marshall, and from reading the body language, he told his Xavier teammate to basically keep kicking the Suns’ ass as he was getting ready to check in for Z.
Zion is inspiring teammates with his play AND words. pic.twitter.com/JjR9iPfpWG – 10:06 PM
Zion Williamson just walked up to Naji Marshall, and from reading the body language, he told his Xavier teammate to basically keep kicking the Suns’ ass as he was getting ready to check in for Z.
Zion is inspiring teammates with his play AND words. pic.twitter.com/JjR9iPfpWG – 10:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No lead is safe in #NBA, but these next six minutes huge for #Suns.
Zion on bench. PHX down14. – 10:05 PM
No lead is safe in #NBA, but these next six minutes huge for #Suns.
Zion on bench. PHX down14. – 10:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion hitting 6-11 dudes with a too small.
CJ is waking up.
Choppa is performing.
There’s a lot of life in the SKC right now. – 10:04 PM
Zion hitting 6-11 dudes with a too small.
CJ is waking up.
Choppa is performing.
There’s a lot of life in the SKC right now. – 10:04 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
McCollum and Zion are smacking around the Suns this quarter. – 10:02 PM
McCollum and Zion are smacking around the Suns this quarter. – 10:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion on the finish.
Gives the two small sign right in front of Jock Landale.
#Suns down 13. Timeout #Pelicans with 6:52 left in 3rd. – 10:01 PM
Zion on the finish.
Gives the two small sign right in front of Jock Landale.
#Suns down 13. Timeout #Pelicans with 6:52 left in 3rd. – 10:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
What a sequence! CJ McCollum anticipates CP3’s steal perfectly and then Zion Williamson lays it up through the body of Landale.
Another ‘too small’ handed out. Zion’s going to ‘too small’ half the league before the season’s out.
The Pelicans lead the Suns, 77-64. – 10:01 PM
What a sequence! CJ McCollum anticipates CP3’s steal perfectly and then Zion Williamson lays it up through the body of Landale.
Another ‘too small’ handed out. Zion’s going to ‘too small’ half the league before the season’s out.
The Pelicans lead the Suns, 77-64. – 10:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
What a sequence! CJ McCollum anticipates CP3’s steal perfectly and then Zion Williamson lays it up through the body of Landale.
Another ‘too small’ handed out. Zion’s going to ‘too small’ half the league before the Zion’s out.
The Pelicans lead the Suns, 77-64. – 10:01 PM
What a sequence! CJ McCollum anticipates CP3’s steal perfectly and then Zion Williamson lays it up through the body of Landale.
Another ‘too small’ handed out. Zion’s going to ‘too small’ half the league before the Zion’s out.
The Pelicans lead the Suns, 77-64. – 10:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson just told 6-foot-11 Jock Landale that he’s too small. – 10:00 PM
Zion Williamson just told 6-foot-11 Jock Landale that he’s too small. – 10:00 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
At halftime both teams probably felt like they were one decent shooting stretch away from getting at least a little control. Zion scores 7 quick pts early 3Q, while McCollum starting to warm up – 9:55 PM
At halftime both teams probably felt like they were one decent shooting stretch away from getting at least a little control. Zion scores 7 quick pts early 3Q, while McCollum starting to warm up – 9:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
If Zion is hitting those kinda bank shots, I don’t know if there’s much else you can do. – 9:54 PM
If Zion is hitting those kinda bank shots, I don’t know if there’s much else you can do. – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul 3. 3-f-5 from deep.
Williamson on a tear to start 2nd half. Has 20. #Suns down seven. – 9:54 PM
Paul 3. 3-f-5 from deep.
Williamson on a tear to start 2nd half. Has 20. #Suns down seven. – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton putting low again.
Gets him in trouble.
Didn’t get any points out of a possession he had ball at the rim.
Scores on next trip. Has 16 on 7-of-9 FGs. #Suns down five as Williamson scores on other end. – 9:51 PM
Ayton putting low again.
Gets him in trouble.
Didn’t get any points out of a possession he had ball at the rim.
Scores on next trip. Has 16 on 7-of-9 FGs. #Suns down five as Williamson scores on other end. – 9:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul X Ayton = 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting. (Ayton 6-of-8 FGs)
Rest of #Suns: 26 points on 10-of-26 FGs (Booker 2-of-10 FGs)
#Suns down three at halftime.
PHX: Ayton 14, Paul 12. Team: 7-of-16 on 3s.
NOLA: Alvarado 16 (3-of-3 on 3s) Williamson 13. Team: 4-of-15 on 3s. – 9:37 PM
Paul X Ayton = 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting. (Ayton 6-of-8 FGs)
Rest of #Suns: 26 points on 10-of-26 FGs (Booker 2-of-10 FGs)
#Suns down three at halftime.
PHX: Ayton 14, Paul 12. Team: 7-of-16 on 3s.
NOLA: Alvarado 16 (3-of-3 on 3s) Williamson 13. Team: 4-of-15 on 3s. – 9:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 55, Suns 52
Alvarado 16 pts (3-3 on 3s)
Williamson 13 pts, 5 rebs
Marshall 7 pts, 4 assts
First half was just about everything we expected. Physical, chess match between both coaches and a whole lotta Jose. – 9:36 PM
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 55, Suns 52
Alvarado 16 pts (3-3 on 3s)
Williamson 13 pts, 5 rebs
Marshall 7 pts, 4 assts
First half was just about everything we expected. Physical, chess match between both coaches and a whole lotta Jose. – 9:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 55, Suns 52
– Zion: 13p, 5r, 2a, 5/7 FG, 3/4 FT
– Jose: 16p, 5/7 FG, 3/3 3P, 3/3 FT
– Naji: 7p, 4a
Pels: 47.8 FG%, 4/15 3P, 7/8 FT
Suns: 46.3 FG%, 7/16 3P, 7/9 FT – 9:35 PM
HALF: Pelicans 55, Suns 52
– Zion: 13p, 5r, 2a, 5/7 FG, 3/4 FT
– Jose: 16p, 5/7 FG, 3/3 3P, 3/3 FT
– Naji: 7p, 4a
Pels: 47.8 FG%, 4/15 3P, 7/8 FT
Suns: 46.3 FG%, 7/16 3P, 7/9 FT – 9:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Well, now we have to stay up late to see if that alley oop to Zion is sports centers top play – 9:32 PM
Well, now we have to stay up late to see if that alley oop to Zion is sports centers top play – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pelicans unable to get Zion ball with Paul on him, but he got the offensive rebound and drew foul on Paul.
#Suns crowding paint to stop drive. Waiting to see him catch on move and continue to the basket or shoot a jump shot.
#Pelicans up two as Alvarado fouled on 3. Made FTs. – 9:30 PM
#Pelicans unable to get Zion ball with Paul on him, but he got the offensive rebound and drew foul on Paul.
#Suns crowding paint to stop drive. Waiting to see him catch on move and continue to the basket or shoot a jump shot.
#Pelicans up two as Alvarado fouled on 3. Made FTs. – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion draws defenders, finds Valanciunas for dunk.
Turnover Ayton travel.
#Suns down two. Okogie in for Bridges.
Williams said he had to find minutes for him.
Minutes are being found. – 9:22 PM
Zion draws defenders, finds Valanciunas for dunk.
Turnover Ayton travel.
#Suns down two. Okogie in for Bridges.
Williams said he had to find minutes for him.
Minutes are being found. – 9:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
What a great idea and read by Zion on the score by JV. Drift to the baseline, draw the defender, easy pass to JV for a bucket – 9:21 PM
What a great idea and read by Zion on the score by JV. Drift to the baseline, draw the defender, easy pass to JV for a bucket – 9:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Suns 27, Pelicans 26
Williamson 7 pts, 4 rebs
Nance 6 pts
Alvarado 5 pts – 9:06 PM
End of the 1st: Suns 27, Pelicans 26
Williamson 7 pts, 4 rebs
Nance 6 pts
Alvarado 5 pts – 9:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Alvarado/Williamson/Nance trio I covered in the preview has changed the game’s energy. 12-4 run to close the quarter. Suns up one. – 9:06 PM
Alvarado/Williamson/Nance trio I covered in the preview has changed the game’s energy. 12-4 run to close the quarter. Suns up one. – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 27, NOP 26
Paul: 8 Pts, 3-3 FG
Booker: 5 Pts, 2-7 FG
Craig: 5-3-3
Williamson: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-3 FG – 9:06 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 27, NOP 26
Paul: 8 Pts, 3-3 FG
Booker: 5 Pts, 2-7 FG
Craig: 5-3-3
Williamson: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-3 FG – 9:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson gives a nice little fist bump after the Pelicans forced a 24-second violation on the Suns.
He LIKES defense, y’all. – 9:04 PM
Zion Williamson gives a nice little fist bump after the Pelicans forced a 24-second violation on the Suns.
He LIKES defense, y’all. – 9:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson sat down with the game tied (10-10) at the 6:07 mark. Two minutes later, the Suns have an 18-10 lead and Willie’s seen enough. Z’s coming back into the game, along with Larry Nance and Devonte Graham, after this timeout. – 8:54 PM
Zion Williamson sat down with the game tied (10-10) at the 6:07 mark. Two minutes later, the Suns have an 18-10 lead and Willie’s seen enough. Z’s coming back into the game, along with Larry Nance and Devonte Graham, after this timeout. – 8:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion and JV: 7 rebounds
Suns: 7 rebounds
The size difference has jumped out early in this one. ZIon has 5 points and 3 rebounds with 6 minutes left in the 1st. – 8:50 PM
Zion and JV: 7 rebounds
Suns: 7 rebounds
The size difference has jumped out early in this one. ZIon has 5 points and 3 rebounds with 6 minutes left in the 1st. – 8:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion inside again.
Booker airball 3 after setting feet.
#Suns #Pelicans tied at 10-10. Timeout with 6:07 left in 1st. – 8:48 PM
Zion inside again.
Booker airball 3 after setting feet.
#Suns #Pelicans tied at 10-10. Timeout with 6:07 left in 1st. – 8:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Your reminder that in 3 career games against the Suns, Zion Williamson had shot 29-for-38. He was a matchup problem even when they still had Jae Crowder’s physicality out there – 8:47 PM
Your reminder that in 3 career games against the Suns, Zion Williamson had shot 29-for-38. He was a matchup problem even when they still had Jae Crowder’s physicality out there – 8:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Sharp start offensively in terms of the pace to the actions. The zip is there.
Did a good job on Zion for a few possessions but he eventually gets to the rim there for an and-1. He’s a big lad. – 8:46 PM
Sharp start offensively in terms of the pace to the actions. The zip is there.
Did a good job on Zion for a few possessions but he eventually gets to the rim there for an and-1. He’s a big lad. – 8:46 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
That score plus the and 1 by Zion is absolutely filthy. Someone his size shouldn’t be able to move like that with a sweet touch around the rim – 8:46 PM
That score plus the and 1 by Zion is absolutely filthy. Someone his size shouldn’t be able to move like that with a sweet touch around the rim – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion got switch. Bridges on him.
To the rim. Layup. Fouled. FT.
#Suns down one. #Pelicans – 8:46 PM
Zion got switch. Bridges on him.
To the rim. Layup. Fouled. FT.
#Suns down one. #Pelicans – 8:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
From @ESPNStatsInfo
– In his last 5 games, Zion has brought the ball up for 105 possessions.
– In his first 14 games, Zion brought it up for … 105 possessions.
Zion’s points per possession on those plays in the last 5 is 1.26.
In the first 14 games, it was 1.05 ppp. – 8:41 PM
From @ESPNStatsInfo
– In his last 5 games, Zion has brought the ball up for 105 possessions.
– In his first 14 games, Zion brought it up for … 105 possessions.
Zion’s points per possession on those plays in the last 5 is 1.26.
In the first 14 games, it was 1.05 ppp. – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns haven’t faced Zion Williamson since Feb. 19, 2021.
#Pelicans lost 132-114 as Williamson scored 23 points.
This photo is from Feb. 3, 2021 game New Orleans won 123-101. Williamson scored 28.
Both games in NOLA. He missed a total of five shots.
What will Zion do tonight? pic.twitter.com/exABXuINre – 8:06 PM
#Suns haven’t faced Zion Williamson since Feb. 19, 2021.
#Pelicans lost 132-114 as Williamson scored 23 points.
This photo is from Feb. 3, 2021 game New Orleans won 123-101. Williamson scored 28.
Both games in NOLA. He missed a total of five shots.
What will Zion do tonight? pic.twitter.com/exABXuINre – 8:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:03 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:03 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:02 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:02 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! How the Pels can beat the Suns twice
🏀 Fix sloppy offense, go through Point Zion
🏀 Who guards Devin Booker?
🏀 Rebounding is key. Time for Willy Hernangomez?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/CvwH1ksbrn – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live! How the Pels can beat the Suns twice
🏀 Fix sloppy offense, go through Point Zion
🏀 Who guards Devin Booker?
🏀 Rebounding is key. Time for Willy Hernangomez?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/CvwH1ksbrn – 3:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green’s Pelicans are 3-8 against Monty Williams’ Suns when counting regular season & playoff games, but Zion Williamson didn’t suit up for any of those contests.
Having the services of a phenom is as big for New Orleans as his performances of late. https://t.co/WmpBJCblNJ pic.twitter.com/aOUFqVS6vL – 1:03 PM
Willie Green’s Pelicans are 3-8 against Monty Williams’ Suns when counting regular season & playoff games, but Zion Williamson didn’t suit up for any of those contests.
Having the services of a phenom is as big for New Orleans as his performances of late. https://t.co/WmpBJCblNJ pic.twitter.com/aOUFqVS6vL – 1:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! How the Pels can beat the Suns twice
🏀 Fix sloppy offense, go through Point Zion
🏀 Who guards Devin Booker?
🏀 Rebounding is key. Time for Willy Hernangomez?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/tqY7R3w1SZ – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live! How the Pels can beat the Suns twice
🏀 Fix sloppy offense, go through Point Zion
🏀 Who guards Devin Booker?
🏀 Rebounding is key. Time for Willy Hernangomez?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/tqY7R3w1SZ – 12:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion.
#Suns #Pelicans.
See you tonight. pic.twitter.com/VO4kxhHXD5 – 11:49 AM
Zion.
#Suns #Pelicans.
See you tonight. pic.twitter.com/VO4kxhHXD5 – 11:49 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! How the Pels can beat the Suns twice
🏀 Fix sloppy offense, go through Point Zion
🏀 Who guards Devin Booker?
🏀 Rebounding is key. Time for Willy Hernangomez?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/LXXqy2BJEa – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live! How the Pels can beat the Suns twice
🏀 Fix sloppy offense, go through Point Zion
🏀 Who guards Devin Booker?
🏀 Rebounding is key. Time for Willy Hernangomez?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/LXXqy2BJEa – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! How the Pels can beat the Suns twice
🏀 Fix sloppy offense, go through Point Zion
🏀 Who guards Devin Booker?
🏀 Rebounding is key. Time for Willy Hernangomez?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/YsUZvTMLKG – 10:46 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live! How the Pels can beat the Suns twice
🏀 Fix sloppy offense, go through Point Zion
🏀 Who guards Devin Booker?
🏀 Rebounding is key. Time for Willy Hernangomez?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/YsUZvTMLKG – 10:46 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcasts every Mon, Wed, Fri. Today @Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon on Mavs challenge to build around Luka, Suns’ struggle to stay on top & the return of Zion Williamson’s defensive playmaking that has Pelicans on a roll: open.spotify.com/episode/1BaiSe… – 9:49 AM
New podcasts every Mon, Wed, Fri. Today @Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon on Mavs challenge to build around Luka, Suns’ struggle to stay on top & the return of Zion Williamson’s defensive playmaking that has Pelicans on a roll: open.spotify.com/episode/1BaiSe… – 9:49 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen’s All-NBA case looks better when you start to think about who’ll be a guard & center. Davis MIGHT squeeze in at forward, but I’d be surprised. Same with Porzingis/Sabonis. Ton of forwards like Kawhi, George, Butler, LeBron, Zion, Bane, Siakam have faced injuries. – 8:44 AM
Jaylen’s All-NBA case looks better when you start to think about who’ll be a guard & center. Davis MIGHT squeeze in at forward, but I’d be surprised. Same with Porzingis/Sabonis. Ton of forwards like Kawhi, George, Butler, LeBron, Zion, Bane, Siakam have faced injuries. – 8:44 AM
More on this storyline
ESPN Stats & Info: Paolo Banchero has 15 games with 20 points this season. The last two players to score 20+ points in 15 of their first 20 games of a career: Zion Williamson in 2019-20 Michael Jordan in 1984-85 -via Twitter / December 10, 2022
ClutchPoints: Pelicans and Suns go at it after Zion Williamson’s 360 dunk before the buzzer. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 10, 2022
Then as the situation was deescalating, Alvarado came back to have even more words for Paul as Paul was looking to walk off the court. “He got something with C,” Payne said. “He just tries to get at C.” And Deandre Ayton missed all of this as he left the court right after the game, but didn’t take offense to Williamson’s final dunk. “It’s a homecourt,” Ayton said. “He’s doing it for his fans. I don’t take any of that stuff personal. I worry about postgame when it counts.” -via Arizona Republic / December 10, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.