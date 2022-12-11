Alex Caruso out against Hawks

Rob Schaefer: Javonte Green is available vs. Hawks tonight, according to Bulls’ injury report. Alex Caruso is out. On Hawks’ side, Dejounte Murray and John Collins are out, and De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu are available after both had been questionable.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Hawks 58, Bulls 50 at half
Dosunmu’s status for second half, particularly with Alex Caruso out, will be important – 7:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green is available vs. Hawks tonight, according to Bulls’ injury report. Alex Caruso is out.
On Hawks’ side, Dejounte Murray and John Collins are out, and De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu are available after both had been questionable. – 5:39 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso stayed home, while Javonte Green will play tonight against the Hawks. – 5:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls at Hawks, 5:30 start. Dejounte Murray (ankle) and John Collins (ankle) are out for Atlanta, DeAndre Hunter (hip) and Onyeka Okongwu (foot) both questionable.
Hawks have lost 3 in a row.
Alex Caruso (back) is out and Javonte Green (knee) questionable for Bulls – 4:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Javonte Green questionable vs. Hawks. Alex Caruso is out, which Donovan said last night. Zach LaVine, who said he’s playing B2B, not listed on report. – 12:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso will not play tomorrow, per Billy Donovan.
Billy added it was a tailbone contusion, not a back issue. Uncertain when Caruso will be ready to return but he will not travel to Atlanta. – 10:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Caruso (back) will not make trip to Atlanta. #Bulls – 10:27 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso will be out tomorrow and won’t travel to Atlanta with a tailbone contusion – 10:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso has already been ruled out vs. Hawks tomorrow with lower back contusion, Billy Donovan says. He’ll stay back in Chicago and get additional treatment. – 10:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso will not travel – get treatment on the tailbone – says the Billy. – 10:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso won’t travel to Atlanta. Tailbone contusion. – 10:26 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Will he or won’t he? The Bulls schedule is about to get busy again the next few weeks, so what does that mean for Zach LaVine’s knee-management schedule? Plus, some Alex Caruso stuff. All in one click.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls PR says Alex Caruso will not return due to back contusion. – 9:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Bulls PR, Alex Caruso still has a lower back contusion … – 8:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso is questionable to return to tonight’s game with a low back contusion, Bulls say – 8:46 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls say Alex Caruso is questionable to return for tonight’s game with a lower back contusion – 8:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso is questionable to return to the game tonight with a lower back contusion, per Bulls PR. – 8:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Wood, Powell, Hardy, Dinwiddie
CHI starters: DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic, LaVine, Caruso
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Hardy, Dinwiddie
CHI starters: DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic, LaVine, Caruso
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:30 PM
DeMar DeRozan paused briefly before answering the question, not so much because he didn’t know what to say but more because he wanted to say it just right.D “Spectacular,” DeRozan finally said. The question — what’s it like having Alex Caruso as a teammate? — also got posed to Zach LaVine. “It’s a privilege,” LaVine said. -via NBC Sports / December 8, 2022
If you want to fully assess the impact of Caruso, don’t check a box score or even talk to him since Caruso is, in DeRozan’s words, “so humble, so about the team.” Just ask his teammates and coaches. “He’s such a selfless guy,” Billy Donovan said. -via NBC Sports / December 8, 2022
