Bucks 45, Rockets 48: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (19-6) play against the Houston Rockets (18-18) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday December 11, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 45, Houston Rockets 48 (Q2 00:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has passed Marco Belinelli for No. 82 on the all-time three-pointers list. – 7:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bucks say Khris Middleton is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game in Houston with a left ankle sprain. – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Unfortunate news for the #Bucks, as Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain) is out for the rest of this one vs. the #Rockets – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has become the 13th active player to reach 15,000 career points. The #Lakers Anthony Davis got there earlier today.
Antetokounmpo, already the #Bucks all-time leading scorer, is the 146th player to ever get to that mark. – 7:54 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Bucks say Khris Middleton will not return tonight due to a left ankle sprain – 7:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
1️⃣5️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career points & counting.
🍾 @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/R4muTxJAVm – 7:53 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris Middleton is OUT for the remainder of the game with a left ankle sprain. – 7:51 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Khris Middleton suffered a sprained ankle will not return tonight – 7:51 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Khris Middleton played the first five minutes of tonight’s game before coming out of the game. He re-entered the game at the start of the second quarter and came out of the game 90 seconds later.
Per the Bucks, he is OUT for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain. – 7:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson from distance!!
That’s his 400th career three-pointer. 👌 pic.twitter.com/bg4BvduFt8 – 7:48 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
John Lucas does a little dance after Eric Gordon’s floater forces Milwaukee to call timeout. Rockets lead 34-31 and I now have to check and see how long it’s been since Lucas last won a game as a head coach – 7:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bruno Fernando checks in, Rockets third center in first 16 minutes. This week’s story on the center rotation houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:41 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
So Sengun started, then Garuba replaced him, then Sengun checked in for Garuba and now Fernando checks in for Sengun. We’ve played 16 minutes – 7:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Khris Middleton heads to the Bucks lockerroom with an escort from the medical staff. – 7:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews, who had a DNP on Thursday, checks in to start the second quarter, immediately sinks a 3. – 7:35 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 down
Rockets: 19
Bucks: 25
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/LIy8FM7uyh – 7:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets staggered Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. Porter played the first eight minutes and then Green closed the first quarter with Daishen Nix. Green scored or assisted on 13 of the Rockets 19 first quarter points, which is a season-low – 7:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bucks 25, Rockets 19 after 1. Rockets fewest points in an opening quarter this season. Green with 11. Rockets 1 of 8 on 3s. Holiday with 10. – 7:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
what a move from @Jalen Green 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rz1y697VEY – 7:32 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
KJ Martin with the interception leading to a thunderous Jalen Green dunk on the fast break pic.twitter.com/vW4P61wUZu – 7:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday passed Wayne Ellington and Dennis Scott for 83rd on the all-time three-pointers list. – 7:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets in their past six games have made just 30.7 percent of their 3-pointers. They are 0 for 5 to start, down seven with 3 1/2 minutes left in Q1. Only three teams allow fewer 3s than the Bucks but the Rockets must hit a few. Made 43.2 % in the first meeting. – 7:28 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Scoot with the dish
Alpi with the finish 👏 pic.twitter.com/h8YL5Isa0Q – 7:27 PM
Scoot with the dish
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
K.J. Martin to a vicious Jalen Green slam. That’s what Green had in mind, in reverse, when they were last here. – 7:25 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The number one priority for the Rockets this offseason should be to get a point guard. pic.twitter.com/M4h5FpsGIu – 7:22 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JG with the first basket
@toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/iBWVOG6tq1 – 7:22 PM
JG with the first basket
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Two Rockets turnovers, two Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks. He scored 13 fast break points in the first meeting, houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… more than 11 NBA teams average per game. – 7:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I’m not in Houston, either, so…tweets here and there while the #Bucks play the #Rockets pic.twitter.com/fm7Op8mC4R – 7:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. matched up with Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo to start. Today’s story about learning from the matchup. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron Giannis just offered a lesson. – 7:13 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5 vs. the Bucks 🤘
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/QiuocsQv7n – 7:11 PM
Starting 5 vs. the Bucks 🤘
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
With the G Leaguers up and everyone healthy other than Jae’Sean Tate, the Rockets have 16 players dressed for tonight’s game. – 7:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As tributes pour in for Paul Silas, former All-Star and father of Rockets’ coach who passed at 79, K.J. Martin spoke about his chats with Stephen about following in footsteps. Both grew up around the game, wanting to be like their dads houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets honor Paul Silas with a moment of silence pic.twitter.com/fA5mUkIH7e – 7:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tari Eason wins tonight’s pregame dunk contest with a 360 off a bounced alley-oop from someone that looks a lot like Daishen Nix but without the hair. – 7:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Giannis Antetokounmpo in town, thought it would be good for those clicking on Tankathon to remember not just that he famously went 15th in the 2013 draft, but just one of the first 14 picks has ever been an All-Star (Victor Oladipo.)
FWIW (not much), you never know. – 6:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Bucks starters: Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez, Allen, Holiday. – 6:31 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Before tonight’s game in Houston, we chatted with Mike Budenholzer about Joe Ingles, who has played with the Bucks’ G-League unit twice in the last week.
I asked Budenholzer how close Ingles is to getting on the floor. Here was his response: pic.twitter.com/BP2ULCfMJg – 6:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Don’t adjust your sets (as they used to say) tonight. Rockets vs. Bucks has the Rockets, rather than the Bucks, in green. One of those Hardwood Classic nights with the Rockets in the San Diego inspired uniforms. (Bucks in purple.) – 6:16 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
James Harden has lost so much burst and explosion, both at the rim and off the dribble. Back in the Houston days he was so shifty and explosive, the slide is sad to see – 6:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have won their last four games over the Rockets.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/G9gzTTLiG8 – 6:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis scored 44 points in 28 minutes to help secure a dominant 125-105 win in the Bucks’ home opener vs. the Rockets.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/33EjSQW2Ce – 5:46 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will have a left-handed player score first?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:39 PM
Which team will have a left-handed player score first?
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Here’s my look at tonight’s game between the Rockets and Bucks for @gallerysports gallerysports.com/preview-bucks-… – 5:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Smith Jr. warming up. Antetokounmpo is the guy cookie to the camera. pic.twitter.com/H50H8nZY4Z – 5:05 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets will hold a moment of silence in honor of Paul Silas before tonight’s game – 4:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. has big test and role model in Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 9 blocks tonight?
📊@betwayusa pic.twitter.com/JHwbmM3D6R – 3:06 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back in the classics to take on the @Milwaukee Bucks!
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @Toyota pic.twitter.com/9wwTUNYloa – 3:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine discuss the Bucks competitiveness and chances to make a deep run this season.
@Frank Isola | @Brian Scalabrine | @Milwaukee Bucks | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/leVqEf0HyH – 2:42 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Lol at Jrue liking this meme about KD pic.twitter.com/uuOE6mXt9G – 2:25 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans back in front. Tremon Smith picks off a Prescott pass that was tipped by MJ Stewart. Couple plays later, Jeff Driskel finds Amari Rodgers for a 28yd TD. Houston leads, 17-14, 2:23 til half. – 2:16 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Sorry to hear of the passing of former San Diego Clipper head coach Paul Silas. He was such a good man and father of current Houston Rocket coach Stephen Silas. Paul was a 2-time Champion as a player and an all-time All-star as a man. He passed at the age of 79. RIP old friend. pic.twitter.com/iXGgRMGl1w – 1:13 PM
