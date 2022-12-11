Bulls 56, Hawks 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (11-14) play against the Atlanta Hawks (13-13) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 6:30 PM EST on Sunday December 11, 2022
Chicago Bulls 56, Atlanta Hawks 61 (Q3 09:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green starts the second half for Ayo Dosunmu, who exited after taking a hard fall in the second quarter.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Work to do in the second half.
Vooch: 11pts/3rbs
Zach: 9pts/2rbs/2ast
DeMar: 8pts/6rbs/3ast
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
A night after hitting a season-high 19 3-ptrs, #Bulls are 3-for-11 at halftime vs. Hawks and trail 58-50.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls suffer a sluggish second quarter and the Hawks take a 58-50 lead.
Vooch: 11 points, 3 rebounds
DeRozan: 8 points, 6 rebounds
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls trail Hawks 58-50 at halftime.
Bulls allowed 36 points in second quarter, turning a five-point lead at the end of Q1 into an eight-point deficit at the break.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Hawks with 36 -2nd quarter points. Hawks 58-50 at half. Bulls 44% -27% 3s. 7-8 fts. DeRozan 8-6-3. LaVine: 9-2-2
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Hawks 58, Bulls 50 at half
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Hawks 58, Bulls 50
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green makes his return from injury midway through the second quarter in Atlanta.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Dre staying aggressive 😤
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Gimme the hot sauce, Coby! 👌
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Bulls 27, Hawks 22
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine looks well physically playing second leg of B2B. Couple nice finishes and a stepback jumper for 6 points on 3-4 FG early.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach made him look 👀
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
500 career regular season games for Flight 8! ✈️
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ready to work!
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters in the 🅰️
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Elite bucket getters!
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green is available vs. Hawks tonight, according to Bulls’ injury report. Alex Caruso is out.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. Chicago:
De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) is available.
Onyeka Okongwu (left foot soreness) is available.
John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls at Hawks, 5:30 start. Dejounte Murray (ankle) and John Collins (ankle) are out for Atlanta, DeAndre Hunter (hip) and Onyeka Okongwu (foot) both questionable.
Hawks have lost 3 in a row.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I feel like the trade value for OG Anunoby is roughly what DeJounte Murray got.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
You know that old Texas saying, “Don’t Mess with Chicago.” The Mavericks had no magic and found out in a beating by the Bulls that was so bad Mexico said to go ahead and keep the state.
bit.ly/3W8LxlP – 1:15 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
You know that old Texas saying, “Don’t Mess with Chicago.” The Mavericks had no magic and found out in a beating so bad Mexico said to go ahead and keep it.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
