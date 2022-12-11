Bulls vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Chicago Bulls are spending $13,694,982 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $11,596,734 per win

Game Time: 6:30 PM EST on Sunday December 11, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Home Radio: WZGC

Away Radio: 670 The Score

