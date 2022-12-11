Bulls vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
The Chicago Bulls are spending $13,694,982 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $11,596,734 per win
Game Time: 6:30 PM EST on Sunday December 11, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: 670 The Score
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@BasketNews_com
Goran Dragic still has some crafty moves left in him 😎
🎥 @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/xBzPszqAuX – 3:32 AM
@ctsbulls
Game night from ATL @Chicago Bulls @Jaryd Wilson @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 5:15 pre CT Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me on the call Bulls go for their third straight win . Fired up! – 2:58 AM