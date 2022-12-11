Devin Booker out against Pelicans

Duane Rankin: Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT today at #Pelicans. #Suns
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Mikal Bridges already has 12 points in the 1st quarter. Suns are gonna need a big game from him with Booker out. – 3:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dario Saric will start in place of Devin Booker as Monty Williams talked after Friday’s game about using size to defend Zion Williamson. #Suns – 2:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
On the player availability front, Willie Green said he is “extremely hopeful” that Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones will return on upcoming three-game road trip. For Suns today, they’ll need to replace Devin Booker in starting lineup. He’s played in all 26 Phx games prior to this – 1:59 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Devin Booker is officially out for today’s game vs the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/JVgIIQlnw8 – 1:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Devin Booker out today with hamstring soreness. Pelicans going for seven straight. – 1:43 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Officially, Devin Booker downgraded to OUT for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/u012tZMTZL – 1:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) out Sunday’s game at #Pelicans https://t.co/Kt3S2AsGZ2 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/agEfScjkht – 1:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I love you guys.”
Devin Booker’s final words at his high school jersey retirement ceremony Saturday afternoon at Moss Point (Miss.) High. #Suns pic.twitter.com/46kbUkZuzz – 1:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There was only two problems with it. The roof and the AC. The thing with the roof was when it rained, it leaked a little bit. So we’d throw trash cans out here and made it part of our drills.”
And the AC?
“There was none.”
Devin Booker at jersey retirement ceremony. #Suns pic.twitter.com/0kv0smbACf – 12:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It feels good to be back. And I brought some special guests.”
Devin Booker’s opening remarks as he was introduced at his high school jersey retirement ceremony in Moss Point, Miss.
#Suns made 90-minute trip from New Orleans to Moss Point for the event in the high school gym. pic.twitter.com/501vdvSBf6 – 12:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From yesterday:
Q: You got time to stop whenever you come back home, where’s your No. 1 spot to go eat whenever you get back to Moss Point.”
A: Grandma’s house. My grandma is right there. What I ate every day when I was here.”
Devin Booker back in Moss Point, Miss. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GigwrxXjvX – 11:30 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From yesterday:
“Me and my pops would like to renew the floor and renew the locker rooms.”
Devin Booker giving back in return to Moss Point, Miss for jersey ceremony, but who wins between high school Devin and his dad?
“They didn’t have no film of him in high school.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/jTmHRU6Mx1 – 11:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From yesterday:
“Everybody speaks my language here.”
Devin Booker on return to Moss Point, Miss. for jersey retirement ceremony in between two #Suns-#Pelicans games in New Orleans.
“Since my rookie year, we were trying to find a time where it made sense for us to come back.” pic.twitter.com/BtQKHfhEz4 – 10:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From yesterday:
Devin Booker returned Saturday to Moss Point, Miss. to have his high school jersey retired at the gym.
“It’s a place me and my dad named ‘The Dungeon’ and we put a lot of reps in there. That’s where all the work went. The blood, sweat, tears.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/s5lTFWja7I – 9:30 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I love you guys.”
Devin Booker’s final words at his high school jersey retirement ceremony Saturday afternoon at Moss Point (Miss.) High. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TH0QdX1V5q – 3:44 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! BONUS episode!
🏀 The NBA has a new, heated rivalry
🏀 Zion Williamson is unstoppable and in the MVP conversation
🏀 Dyson Daniels and team defense frustrate Devin Booker
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/ZGyvbsPJV3 – 7:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Sunday at #Pelicans . #Suns – 6:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Suns game against the Pelicans due to left hamstring tightness. – 6:09 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! BONUS episode!
🏀 The NBA has a new, heated rivalry
🏀 Zion Williamson is unstoppable and in the MVP conversation
🏀 Dyson Daniels and team defense frustrate Devin Booker
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/mm1Wn8owND – 5:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker enters the building. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6F16dYs3PV – 5:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Moss Point showing Devin Booker ❤. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ChHCsH4QDg – 5:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got a crowd here for Devin Booker
jersey ceremony. #Suns pic.twitter.com/4bc7lu3Y5O – 5:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Moss Point to the Valley with a stop in Lexington.
Devin Booker jersey ceremony today at his high school. #Suns pic.twitter.com/bm4hLA7Xee – 4:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
We here. Devin Booker. Jersey ceremony. #Suns pic.twitter.com/pwpQ9oRiF2 – 4:05 PM
Duane Rankin: #Suns All-Star Devin Booker is still listed as questionable on latest #NBA injury report for today’s game in New Orleans. Experienced left hamstring tightness in Friday’s loss to #Pelicans. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 11, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Suns list Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans. Duane Washington Jr. remains out -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / December 10, 2022
Haller: When you got to Phoenix, did you know Devin Booker was as good as he was? Chris Paul: I knew how good he was. I think for me, when I thought about coming here, I felt like I could make him even better. Just to make it easier on him. Haller: Why did Jamal Crawford making the top 10 surprise you? Chris Paul: Because he’s a ballhandler like me. But he’s a basketball savant, a junkie. Me and him still talk all the time. -via The Athletic / December 8, 2022
